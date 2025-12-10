بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لملك المملكة المغربية الملك محمد السادس في ضحايا انهيار مبنيين متجاورين في مدينة فاس.


وقال الملك: «علمنا بنبأ انهيار مبنيين متجاورين في مدينة فاس في المملكة المغربية، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات، وإننا إذ نبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعب المملكة المغربية الشقيق أحر التعازي وأصدق المواساة، لنسأل المولى سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان، وأن يمن على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يحفظكم وشعب المملكة المغربية من كل سوء ومكروه، إنه سميع مجيب».


وبعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لملك المملكة المغربية الملك محمد السادس، في ضحايا انهيار مبنيين متجاورين في مدينة فاس.


وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ انهيار مبنيين متجاورين في مدينة فاس في المملكة المغربية، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات، وأعرب لكم ولأسر المتوفين كافة عن بالغ التعازي وصادق المواساة، سائلاً الله تعالى الرحمة للمتوفين، والشفاء العاجل لجميع المصابين، إنه سميع مجيب».