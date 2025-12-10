The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to the King of the Kingdom of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, regarding the victims of the collapse of two adjacent buildings in the city of Fez.



King Salman said: "We have learned of the news regarding the collapse of two adjacent buildings in the city of Fez in the Kingdom of Morocco, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. As we send you, the families of the deceased, and the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Morocco our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy, we ask Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant their families patience and solace, to bestow a speedy recovery upon the injured, and to protect you and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco from all harm and misfortune. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."



Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco regarding the victims of the collapse of two adjacent buildings in the city of Fez.



The Crown Prince stated: "I received the news of the collapse of two adjacent buildings in the city of Fez in the Kingdom of Morocco, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. I express to you and to all the families of the deceased my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, asking Almighty God for mercy for the deceased and a swift recovery for all the injured. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."