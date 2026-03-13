عقد فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين في جدة جلسة حوارية مع وزير الإعلام السابق الدكتور عبدالعزيز خوجة في منزله بجدة، واتسم اللقاء بالثراء وتبادل الرؤى حول عدد من القضايا الإعلامية الراهنة، ودور الصحافة في مواكبة التحولات المتسارعة على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

وفد إعلامي يزور خوجة

ضم الوفد رئيس فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين في جدة محمد الساعد، والكاتب المخضرم نجيب يماني، ومشرف قسم الرأي والكُتَّاب في صحيفة «عكاظ» سعيد آل منصور، إلى جانب عدد من الزملاء والزميلات من الوسط الصحفي.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض عدد من الموضوعات المرتبطة بالمشهد الإعلامي، في حوار مفتوح اتسم بالصراحة وتبادل الخبرات.

الصحافة في عصر «الموبايل»

تناولت الجلسة عدداً من المحاور المهنية التي تهم الصحفيين في مختلف منصاتهم التقليدية والرقمية، مع التركيز على التحولات التي يشهدها الإعلام في عصر «الموبايل» وتنامي دور الصحافة الإلكترونية.

كما دار نقاش موسع حول مسؤولية الصحافة في نقل الأخبار وتحليلها، وأهمية الالتزام بالمعايير المهنية في ظل بيئة إعلامية تتسم بالتغير السريع وتدفق المعلومات.

إشادة بجهود وزارة الإعلام

وأشاد الدكتور عبدالعزيز خوجة خلال اللقاء بأداء وزارة الإعلام في تعزيز العمل الصحفي المهني، مثنياً على مبادرة الابتعاث المهني التي أطلقتها الوزارة أخيراً بهدف إعداد جيل من الصحفيين السعوديين المتمكنين من أدوات المهنة والمستوعبين لمتطلبات الإعلام الحديث.

كما أثنى على الجهود التي يقودها وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري في تعزيز حضور الإعلام السعودي وإبراز رسالته المهنية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

الإعلام الوطني وترسيخ الوعي

وأكد خوجة أهمية الدور الذي تضطلع به الصحافة الوطنية في ترسيخ الوعي المجتمعي وتقديم محتوى إعلامي مسؤول يواكب المتغيرات المتسارعة، مشيراً إلى أن الإعلام السعودي يمتلك اليوم أدوات وخبرات قادرة على التعامل مع الأحداث الكبرى بدرجة عالية من المهنية والاحترافية.

تقدير للخبرة الإعلامية

من جانبهم، أعرب أعضاء الوفد عن تقديرهم للوزير خوجة على حفاوة الاستقبال، مؤكدين أهمية الاستفادة من خبراته الطويلة في العمل الإعلامي، وما يمثله من قيمة معرفية وثقافية في المشهد الإعلامي السعودي.