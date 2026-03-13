The branch of the Saudi Journalists Association in Jeddah held a dialogue session with former Minister of Media Dr. Abdulaziz Khoja at his home in Jeddah. The meeting was rich and featured an exchange of views on several current media issues and the role of journalism in keeping pace with the rapid transformations at both the regional and international levels.

A Media Delegation Visits Khoja

The delegation included the head of the Saudi Journalists Association branch in Jeddah, Mohammed Al-Sa'ad, veteran writer Najib Yamani, and the supervisor of the opinion and writers section at the "Okaz" newspaper, Saeed Al-Mansour, along with several colleagues from the journalistic community.

During the meeting, a number of topics related to the media scene were discussed in an open dialogue characterized by frankness and the exchange of experiences.

Journalism in the Age of "Mobile"

The session addressed several professional axes that concern journalists across various traditional and digital platforms, focusing on the transformations taking place in media in the age of "mobile" and the growing role of electronic journalism.

A broad discussion also took place regarding the responsibility of journalism in reporting and analyzing news, and the importance of adhering to professional standards in an environment characterized by rapid change and information flow.

Praise for the Efforts of the Ministry of Media

During the meeting, Dr. Abdulaziz Khoja praised the performance of the Ministry of Media in enhancing professional journalistic work, commending the professional scholarship initiative recently launched by the ministry aimed at preparing a generation of Saudi journalists who are proficient in the tools of the profession and aware of the requirements of modern media.

He also praised the efforts led by Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari in enhancing the presence of Saudi media and highlighting its professional message at both the regional and international levels.

National Media and Establishing Awareness

Khoja emphasized the importance of the role that national journalism plays in establishing societal awareness and providing responsible media content that keeps pace with rapid changes, noting that Saudi media today possesses tools and expertise capable of dealing with major events with a high degree of professionalism and skill.

Appreciation for Media Expertise

For their part, the members of the delegation expressed their appreciation to Minister Khoja for the warm reception, affirming the importance of benefiting from his extensive experience in media work and what he represents in terms of knowledge and cultural value in the Saudi media scene.