The Yemeni Shura Council announced today (Wednesday) its firm rejection of any projects outside the framework of the state, reiterating that the core battle will remain centered on restoring state institutions, ending the coup, and regaining the inclusive national path.



The council stated in a statement: We are following with great concern and complete seriousness the rapid developments taking place in the eastern provinces, along with unilateral measures that threaten societal peace, undermine the foundations of the state and its institutions, and herald a dangerous slide towards paths that serve only chaos and the undermining of constitutional legitimacy. It announced its full support for what was proposed by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, in his meeting with the ambassadors of the countries sponsoring the political process, considering it a responsible national stance that reflects the leadership's commitment to protecting the unity of sovereign decision-making, preserving the state's dignity, and preventing the establishment of any parallel authorities outside the framework of the constitution and law.



The Shura Council reiterated its confirmation that the three references agreed upon by Yemenis and the international community represent the solid foundation for any political solution, namely the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, and the relevant Security Council resolutions, foremost among them resolution (2216), as they are the only guarantee for Yemen's unity, sovereignty, and the restoration of state institutions.



The council emphasized that any movements or actions taking place outside the recognized institutional frameworks represent a blatant violation of these references, a direct threat to the unity of military and security institutions, and an undermining of the authorities of the legitimate government, placing the country in the face of extremely serious security and political risks.



The council praised the responsible brotherly role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting de-escalation efforts and containing tensions in Hadhramaut Governorate, and its contribution to preventing the governorate from slipping into open confrontations, affirming that any attempts to undermine these efforts represent a disregard for the interests of citizens and a dangerous gamble with the future of stability in the region.



The Shura Council warned that any security disturbances in the Hadhramaut and Mahra governorates would result in catastrophic economic and living repercussions, including delays in salary payments, fuel shortages, deterioration of electricity services, and worsening humanitarian conditions, in addition to undermining the trust of donors and supporters in the legitimate government and jeopardizing the path of economic reforms.



The council called on the international community and the countries sponsoring the political process to take a clear and explicit stance rejecting all unilateral measures, affirming the exclusivity of the legitimate government in exercising its constitutional powers and the necessity of respecting Yemen's sovereignty and the unity of its institutions, based on the three agreed-upon references.



The council pointed out that international silence regarding these violations gives destabilizing forces a wider space to threaten Yemen's future and national unity.



The Shura Council reiterated that the core battle will remain centered on restoring state institutions, ending the coup, and regaining the inclusive national path, appreciating the ongoing support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Yemeni people in various humanitarian and economic fields.



The council called on the international community to exert public pressure to stop any attempts to dispute the government's exclusive powers, to compel incoming forces to return to their positions outside the Hadhramaut and Mahra governorates, and to support local authorities in protecting sovereign facilities and preventing the recurrence of escalation actions.



The Shura Council renewed its warning that the collapse of the logic of the state will lead the country into complete chaos, in which no party can invest in its future stability, affirming that the Yemeni people are capable of defending their state and preserving their unity if local, regional, and international efforts are combined.