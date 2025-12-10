أعلن مجلس الشورى اليمني اليوم (الأربعاء) رفضه القاطع لأي مشاريع خارج إطار الدولة، مجدداً التأكيد على أن المعركة الجوهرية ستظل متمثلة في استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وإنهاء الانقلاب، واستعادة المسار الوطني الجامع.


وقال المجلس في بيان: نتابع بقلق بالغ وجدية تامة التطورات المتسارعة التي تشهدها المحافظات الشرقية، وما يرافقها من إجراءات أحادية تهدد السلم المجتمعي، وتضرب أسس الدولة ومؤسساتها، وتنذر بانزلاق خطير نحو مسارات لا تخدم إلا مشاريع الفوضى وتقويض الشرعية الدستورية، معلناً دعمه الكامل لما طرحه رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، في لقائه مع سفراء الدول الراعية للعملية السياسية، باعتباره موقفاً وطنياً مسؤولاً يعبر عن حرص القيادة على حماية وحدة القرار السيادي، وصون هيبة الدولة، ومنع تكريس أي سلطات موازية خارج إطار الدستور والقانون.


وجدد مجلس الشورى تأكيده على أن المرجعيات الثلاث التي أجمع عليها اليمنيون والمجتمع الدولي تمثل الأساس الثابت لأي حل سياسي، وهي المبادرة الخليجية وآليتها التنفيذية، ومخرجات مؤتمر الحوار الوطني الشامل، وقرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة، وفي مقدمتها القرار (2216)، باعتبارها الضامن الوحيد لوحدة اليمن وسيادته واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة.


وشدد المجلس على أن أي تحركات أو إجراءات تجري خارج الأطر المؤسسية المعترف بها تمثل انتهاكاً صريحاً لهذه المرجعيات، وتهديداً مباشراً لوحدة المؤسسات العسكرية والأمنية، وتقويضاً لسلطات الحكومة الشرعية، بما يضع البلاد أمام مخاطر أمنية وسياسية بالغة الخطورة.


وثمّن المجلس الدور الأخوي المسؤول الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم جهود التهدئة، واحتواء التوتر في محافظة حضرموت، وإسهامها في تجنيب المحافظة الانزلاق نحو مواجهات مفتوحة، مؤكداً أن أي محاولات لإفشال هذه الجهود تمثل استهتاراً بمصالح المواطنين، ومغامرة خطيرة بمستقبل الاستقرار في المنطقة.


وحذّر مجلس الشورى من أن أي اضطرابات أمنية في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة ستترتب عليها تداعيات اقتصادية ومعيشية كارثية، تتمثل في تعثر صرف المرتبات، ونقص الوقود، وتدهور خدمات الكهرباء، وتفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية، فضلاً عن إضعاف ثقة المانحين والداعمين بالحكومة الشرعية، وتقويض مسار الإصلاحات الاقتصادية.


ودعا المجلس المجتمع الدولي، والدول الراعية للعملية السياسية، إلى اتخاذ موقف واضح وصريح يرفض الإجراءات الأحادية كافة، مؤكداً حصرية الحكومة الشرعية في ممارسة صلاحياتها الدستورية، وضرورة احترام سيادة اليمن ووحدة مؤسساته، استناداً إلى المرجعيات الثلاث المتوافق عليها.


وأشار المجلس إلى أن الصمت الدولي إزاء هذه الانتهاكات يمنح القوى المزعزعة للاستقرار مساحة أوسع لتهديد مستقبل اليمن ووحدته الوطنية.


وجدد مجلس الشورى التأكيد على أن المعركة الجوهرية ستظل متمثلة في استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وإنهاء الانقلاب، واستعادة المسار الوطني الجامع، مثمناً الدعم المستمر الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية للشعب اليمني في مختلف المجالات الإنسانية والاقتصادية.


ودعا المجلس المجتمع الدولي إلى ممارسة ضغط علني لوقف أي محاولات لمنازعة الحكومة صلاحياتها الحصرية، وإلزام القوات الوافدة بالعودة إلى مواقعها خارج محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، ودعم السلطات المحلية في حماية المنشآت السيادية، ومنع تكرار أعمال التصعيد.


وجدد مجلس الشورى التحذير من أن انهيار منطق الدولة سيقود البلاد إلى فوضى شاملة لا يمكن لأي طرف الاستثمار في استقرارها مستقبلاً، مؤكداً أن الشعب اليمني قادر على الدفاع عن دولته وصون وحدته إذا تضافرت الجهود المحلية والإقليمية والدولية.