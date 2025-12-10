• My esteemed colleagues elaborate on the national team negatively, a failure that my colleague Turki Al-Ajma and I struggled to understand, but if you reflect, my brother Turki, on the phrases and connect them to the expressions, you will reach the truth you are searching for.

• Our media, Abu Jood, is today hijacked by fans of the national team, determined by a club player, and this media now represents its stands as it should; what matters to it is the club, the club player, and the rest is up to God.

• They have exhausted you, Turki, and you have lived with them all these years, but they haven't exhausted me because I can reveal their awareness with a post.

• We have a huge sports project, but we lack media that is part of this project; because most of our good colleagues are preoccupied with the concerns of their favorite clubs, and I am one of them.

• To be honest, I should not jump from the ship like many who claim neutrality while being far from it.

• Our beloved national team, Turki, has become a playground for settling scores, and its back has been exposed even to outsiders under what is called "honesty and credibility." So, have you reached with me, through these hints, some of what you are asking about?

• Colleague Mohammed Abu Hidaya says: "Our dear fans who are biased towards the star and the club: Is the current Arab Cup official or friendly? Remember your previous stance before answering."

Flash:

• Whoever said that time heals has not known great sorrow; heart wounds do not heal; what happens is that you just get used to the pain. Dmitry Emets.