• يُسهب زملائي المحترمون في الحديث عن المنتخب بسلبية عجزت وعجز معي الزميل تركي العجمة في فهمها، لكن المتأمل أخي تركي في العبارات وربطها بالسحنات سيصل للحقيقة التي تبحث عنها.

• إعلامنا يا أبا جود مختطف اليوم من جمهور متعصب المنتخب عنده يحدده لاعب النادي، وبات هذا الإعلام يمثل مدرجه كما يجب، فالمهم عنده النادي، ولاعب النادي، والباقي يفتح الله.

• أتعبوك يا تركي وأنت من عاش معهم كل هذه السنين، لكنهم لم يتعبونني لأنني أقدر أكشف وعيهم بمنشور.

• نملك مشروعاً رياضياً ضخماً لكننا لا نملك إعلاماً يكون جزءاً من هذا المشروع؛ لأن جُل زملائنا الطيبين مشغولون بهموم أنديتهم المفضلة، وأنا واحد منهم.

• لكي أكون صادقاً، يجب ألا أقفز من السفينة مثل كثر يدّعون الحياد وهم أبعد ما يكون عنه.

• منتخبنا الذي نحبه يا تركي أصبح ملعباً لتصفية الحسابات، وتم كشف ظهره حتى للغرباء تحت ما يسمى «الصراحة والمصداقية»، فهل وصلت معي ومن خلال هذه الإشارات إلى بعض ما تسأل عنه؟

• يقول الزميل محمد أبو هداية: «أحبابنا المتعصبين للنجم والنادي: كأس العرب الحالية رسمية أم ودية؟ تذكروا طرحكم السابق قبل الإجابة».

ومضة:

• من قال إن الوقت يشفي لم يعرف حزناً كبيراً، جروح القلب لا تلتئم، ما يحدث هو أنك فقط تعتاد على الألم. ديمتري إيميتس.