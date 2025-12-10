تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
• يُسهب زملائي المحترمون في الحديث عن المنتخب بسلبية عجزت وعجز معي الزميل تركي العجمة في فهمها، لكن المتأمل أخي تركي في العبارات وربطها بالسحنات سيصل للحقيقة التي تبحث عنها.
• إعلامنا يا أبا جود مختطف اليوم من جمهور متعصب المنتخب عنده يحدده لاعب النادي، وبات هذا الإعلام يمثل مدرجه كما يجب، فالمهم عنده النادي، ولاعب النادي، والباقي يفتح الله.
• أتعبوك يا تركي وأنت من عاش معهم كل هذه السنين، لكنهم لم يتعبونني لأنني أقدر أكشف وعيهم بمنشور.
• نملك مشروعاً رياضياً ضخماً لكننا لا نملك إعلاماً يكون جزءاً من هذا المشروع؛ لأن جُل زملائنا الطيبين مشغولون بهموم أنديتهم المفضلة، وأنا واحد منهم.
• لكي أكون صادقاً، يجب ألا أقفز من السفينة مثل كثر يدّعون الحياد وهم أبعد ما يكون عنه.
• منتخبنا الذي نحبه يا تركي أصبح ملعباً لتصفية الحسابات، وتم كشف ظهره حتى للغرباء تحت ما يسمى «الصراحة والمصداقية»، فهل وصلت معي ومن خلال هذه الإشارات إلى بعض ما تسأل عنه؟
• يقول الزميل محمد أبو هداية: «أحبابنا المتعصبين للنجم والنادي: كأس العرب الحالية رسمية أم ودية؟ تذكروا طرحكم السابق قبل الإجابة».
ومضة:
• من قال إن الوقت يشفي لم يعرف حزناً كبيراً، جروح القلب لا تلتئم، ما يحدث هو أنك فقط تعتاد على الألم. ديمتري إيميتس.
• My esteemed colleagues elaborate on the national team negatively, a failure that my colleague Turki Al-Ajma and I struggled to understand, but if you reflect, my brother Turki, on the phrases and connect them to the expressions, you will reach the truth you are searching for.
• Our media, Abu Jood, is today hijacked by fans of the national team, determined by a club player, and this media now represents its stands as it should; what matters to it is the club, the club player, and the rest is up to God.
• They have exhausted you, Turki, and you have lived with them all these years, but they haven't exhausted me because I can reveal their awareness with a post.
• We have a huge sports project, but we lack media that is part of this project; because most of our good colleagues are preoccupied with the concerns of their favorite clubs, and I am one of them.
• To be honest, I should not jump from the ship like many who claim neutrality while being far from it.
• Our beloved national team, Turki, has become a playground for settling scores, and its back has been exposed even to outsiders under what is called "honesty and credibility." So, have you reached with me, through these hints, some of what you are asking about?
• Colleague Mohammed Abu Hidaya says: "Our dear fans who are biased towards the star and the club: Is the current Arab Cup official or friendly? Remember your previous stance before answering."
Flash:
• Whoever said that time heals has not known great sorrow; heart wounds do not heal; what happens is that you just get used to the pain. Dmitry Emets.