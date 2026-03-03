Regardless of the accuracy of the news that has circulated in recent days, whether true or not, regarding a formal complaint that the Al-Ittihad Club management will file against one of the clubs for having one of its members negotiate with some Al-Ittihad players, the saying goes: "There’s no smoke without fire," and thus the truth will emerge, even if it takes time.



- The truth is supposed to have one face, but if there is a "known" party to everyone with influence within the system, using various means to assist and save them from "penalties," then the truth takes on multiple faces, making it difficult to reach. This, in itself, is a proven fact that cannot be denied or ignored, and has been recognized for more than a quarter of a century.



- The fact that the Al-Ittihad Club management has not officially announced this breach indicates several implications that must be considered, the most important of which is that the policy for dealing with such cases is no longer like it was before—a mere "media stunt"—but rather the club management's commitment to taking legal measures calmly and thoughtfully. Additionally, being preoccupied with such issues during this difficult and crucial phase is not in the best interest of the "Tigers," who have commitments that require focus and the creation of a suitable atmosphere to support the team.



- On the other hand, the silence from Al-Ittihad can be interpreted as being based on real and serious efforts to protect the club's rights, reaffirming what the club president, Fahd Sindi, previously stated in his meeting with journalists when he said: "Al-Ittihad is not a short wall above everyone," and therefore there is no fear for the club's interests and rights, as the right to defend and preserve rights is just a matter of time.



- Anyone who thinks that the management will be lenient is mistaken. I hope that the relevant committees will leave a mark different from their predecessors, with a balance of justice and without favoritism, and apply the law to the letter.