بصرف النظر عن صحة الخبر الذي تم تداوله في الأيام الماضية، من عدمه، حول شكوى نظامية ستتقدّم بها إدارة نادي الاتحاد ضد أحد الأندية، لقيام أحد منسوبيها بالتفاوض مع بعض لاعبي الاتحاد، فالمثل يقول: «ما في نارٍ بلا دخان»، وبالتالي فإن الحقيقة ستظهر ولو بعد حين.
- والحقيقة من المفترض أن يكون لها وجهٌ واحد، ولكن في حال وجود طرف «معروف» للجميع بما له من نفوذ داخل المنظومة، ويستخدم وسائل مختلفة تساعده وتنقذه من «عقوبات»، حينها تصبح للحقيقة عدة أوجه، ويصعب الوصول إليها. وهذه بحد ذاتها حقيقة مثبتة، لا يمكن إنكارها أو تجاهلها، ومتعارف عليها منذ أكثر من ربع قرن.
- إن عدم إعلان إدارة نادي الاتحاد، وبشكل رسمي، عن هذا الاختراق، يعطي عدة دلالات يجب أن تؤخذ في الاعتبار، من أهمها أن سياسة التعامل مع مثل هذه الحالات لم تعد كما كانت في السابق «فرقعة إعلامية» وإنما حرص إدارة النادي على اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بكل هدوء وروّية. إضافة إلى أن الانشغال بمثل هذه القضايا في هذه المرحلة الصعبة والمهمة ليس في مصلحة مسيرة «النمور»، الذين لديهم استحقاقات تتطلب التركيز وخلق أجواء مناسبة لدعم الفريق.
- ومن جانب آخر، يمكن قراءة الصمت الاتحادي على أنه مبني على عمل حقيقي وجاد لحفظ حقوق النادي، والتأكيد على ما سبق أن صرّح به رئيس الاتحاد فهد سندي في لقائه بالإعلاميين حين قال: «الاتحاد ليس سورًا قصيرًا وفوق الجميع»، ومن ثم لا خوف على مصالح وحقوق النادي، فحق الدفاع وحفظ الحقوق مسألة وقت ليس إلا.
- ومن يعتقد أن الإدارة سوف تتساهل فهو واهم. وأرجو من اللجان المعنية أن تضع لها بصمة مختلفة عن سابقاتها، بميزان العدل وعدم المحاباة، وتطبيق النظام بحذافيره.
Regardless of the accuracy of the news that has circulated in recent days, whether true or not, regarding a formal complaint that the Al-Ittihad Club management will file against one of the clubs for having one of its members negotiate with some Al-Ittihad players, the saying goes: "There’s no smoke without fire," and thus the truth will emerge, even if it takes time.
- The truth is supposed to have one face, but if there is a "known" party to everyone with influence within the system, using various means to assist and save them from "penalties," then the truth takes on multiple faces, making it difficult to reach. This, in itself, is a proven fact that cannot be denied or ignored, and has been recognized for more than a quarter of a century.
- The fact that the Al-Ittihad Club management has not officially announced this breach indicates several implications that must be considered, the most important of which is that the policy for dealing with such cases is no longer like it was before—a mere "media stunt"—but rather the club management's commitment to taking legal measures calmly and thoughtfully. Additionally, being preoccupied with such issues during this difficult and crucial phase is not in the best interest of the "Tigers," who have commitments that require focus and the creation of a suitable atmosphere to support the team.
- On the other hand, the silence from Al-Ittihad can be interpreted as being based on real and serious efforts to protect the club's rights, reaffirming what the club president, Fahd Sindi, previously stated in his meeting with journalists when he said: "Al-Ittihad is not a short wall above everyone," and therefore there is no fear for the club's interests and rights, as the right to defend and preserve rights is just a matter of time.
- Anyone who thinks that the management will be lenient is mistaken. I hope that the relevant committees will leave a mark different from their predecessors, with a balance of justice and without favoritism, and apply the law to the letter.