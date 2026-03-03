بصرف النظر عن صحة الخبر الذي تم تداوله في الأيام الماضية، من عدمه، حول شكوى نظامية ستتقدّم بها إدارة نادي الاتحاد ضد أحد الأندية، لقيام أحد منسوبيها بالتفاوض مع بعض لاعبي الاتحاد، فالمثل يقول: «ما في نارٍ بلا دخان»، وبالتالي فإن الحقيقة ستظهر ولو بعد حين.


- والحقيقة من المفترض أن يكون لها وجهٌ واحد، ولكن في حال وجود طرف «معروف» للجميع بما له من نفوذ داخل المنظومة، ويستخدم وسائل مختلفة تساعده وتنقذه من «عقوبات»، حينها تصبح للحقيقة عدة أوجه، ويصعب الوصول إليها. وهذه بحد ذاتها حقيقة مثبتة، لا يمكن إنكارها أو تجاهلها، ومتعارف عليها منذ أكثر من ربع قرن.


- إن عدم إعلان إدارة نادي الاتحاد، وبشكل رسمي، عن هذا الاختراق، يعطي عدة دلالات يجب أن تؤخذ في الاعتبار، من أهمها أن سياسة التعامل مع مثل هذه الحالات لم تعد كما كانت في السابق «فرقعة إعلامية» وإنما حرص إدارة النادي على اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بكل هدوء وروّية. إضافة إلى أن الانشغال بمثل هذه القضايا في هذه المرحلة الصعبة والمهمة ليس في مصلحة مسيرة «النمور»، الذين لديهم استحقاقات تتطلب التركيز وخلق أجواء مناسبة لدعم الفريق.


- ومن جانب آخر، يمكن قراءة الصمت الاتحادي على أنه مبني على عمل حقيقي وجاد لحفظ حقوق النادي، والتأكيد على ما سبق أن صرّح به رئيس الاتحاد فهد سندي في لقائه بالإعلاميين حين قال: «الاتحاد ليس سورًا قصيرًا وفوق الجميع»، ومن ثم لا خوف على مصالح وحقوق النادي، فحق الدفاع وحفظ الحقوق مسألة وقت ليس إلا.


- ومن يعتقد أن الإدارة سوف تتساهل فهو واهم. وأرجو من اللجان المعنية أن تضع لها بصمة مختلفة عن سابقاتها، بميزان العدل وعدم المحاباة، وتطبيق النظام بحذافيره.