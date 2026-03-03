تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
قد يكون النصر أكثر المستفيدين من تأجيل المباريات الآسيوية؛ لأنه أكثر الأندية المتنافسة على بطولة الدوري لم يستفد من الفترة الشتوية، ومن تابع مباراة النصر والفيحاء في الجولة الماضية يشعر بأن الفريق يعيش في بدايات الإرهاق من تسارع المباريات في ظل غياب البديل الجيد الذي من الممكن الاعتماد عليه عندما يعتمد أسلوب التدوير بين اللاعبين. في آسيا 2 كان من المقرر أن يلعب النصر دور الستة عشر ضد الوصل في الإمارات، ولم يكن ليخوض النصر تلك المباراة بالصف الثاني؛ لأن المباراة صعبة، وفريق الوصل قوي، ويبحث عن تحقيق البطولة، بعد أن أصبحت البطولة ضمن أهدافه هذا الموسم، لهذا اعتبر أن هذا التأجيل خدم النصر، وترك للفريق مساحة من التقاط الأنفاس وترتيب الأوراق.
في النصر مدرب رائع، لكن المدرب الرائع يحتاج ظروفاً تخدمه حتى يسير بالفريق نحو تحقيق الأهداف، من ضمن تلك الظروف غياب الإصابات عن الفريق، وهذا أمر لا يمكن التحكم فيه، وبالتالي من الصعب حالياً أن يكون البديل في نفس مستوى المصاب، وحتى الآن النصر لم ترهقه الإصابات، لكن مع تسارع المباريات وخاصة حين ندخل مرحلة الحسم في نهاية الموسم يحدث الإرهاق والإعياء وضعف المجهود في هذه المرحلة، إن لم يتماسك الفريق قد يخسر كل شيء. النصر تنتظره مباريات في نهاية الموسم تبدأ بالاتفاق، وتنتهي بالهلال على ما أظن، وجميعها تحتاج مجهوداً بدنياً مضاعفاً، وتركيزاً كبيراً، وفرص الحصول على لقب دوري روشن قائمة، ومن المفترض أن يعمل مدرب النصر جيسوس على وضع برنامج يساعد الفريق على تجاوز هذه المباريات. حسابياً فوز النصر في جميع مبارياته القادمة يجعله يحسم بطولة الدوري لصالحه دون النظر إلى نتائج منافسيه، وكذلك الهلال والأهلي عندهم نفس الفرصة. في تقديري وكما كتبت في أول المقال غياب النصر عن الميركاتو الشتوي جعله يفقد الكثير من الترشيحات لحسم لقب الدوري، ليبقى السؤال قائماً: لماذا غاب النصر عن تدعيم صفوفه بنجوم مميزين يساعدونه على تحقيق الإنجازات؟ في الجواب تكمن مفاتيح الإنجاز أو الإخفاق.
Al-Nasr may be the biggest beneficiary of the postponement of the Asian matches; because it is one of the clubs competing for the league title that did not benefit from the winter period. Anyone who followed the match between Al-Nasr and Al-Faiha in the last round feels that the team is beginning to experience fatigue from the rapid succession of matches, especially in light of the absence of a good substitute that can be relied upon when rotating players. In Asia 2, Al-Nasr was scheduled to play the Round of 16 against Al-Wasl in the UAE, and Al-Nasr would not have played that match with a second-string team; because the match is difficult, and Al-Wasl is a strong team that is looking to win the championship, as it has become one of its goals this season. Therefore, it is considered that this postponement has benefited Al-Nasr, giving the team some breathing space to regroup.
Al-Nasr has a wonderful coach, but a great coach needs conditions that support him in guiding the team towards achieving its goals. Among those conditions is the absence of injuries from the team, which is something that cannot be controlled. Thus, it is currently difficult for the substitute to be at the same level as the injured player. So far, Al-Nasr has not been burdened by injuries, but with the rapid succession of matches, especially as we enter the decisive phase at the end of the season, fatigue and exhaustion can set in, leading to a decrease in effort at this stage. If the team does not hold together, it may lose everything. Al-Nasr has matches at the end of the season starting with Al-Ettifaq and ending with Al-Hilal, as I believe, and all of them require doubled physical effort and great focus. The chances of winning the Roshen League title are still alive, and Al-Nasr's coach, Jesus, is supposed to develop a program to help the team navigate these matches. Mathematically, if Al-Nasr wins all its upcoming matches, it will secure the league title regardless of the results of its competitors, and Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli have the same opportunity. In my opinion, as I wrote at the beginning of the article, Al-Nasr's absence from the winter transfer market has caused it to lose many nominations to secure the league title. The question remains: why did Al-Nasr fail to strengthen its squad with distinguished stars that could help it achieve accomplishments? The keys to success or failure lie in the answer.