قد يكون النصر أكثر المستفيدين من تأجيل المباريات الآسيوية؛ لأنه أكثر الأندية المتنافسة على بطولة الدوري لم يستفد من الفترة الشتوية، ومن تابع مباراة النصر والفيحاء في الجولة الماضية يشعر بأن الفريق يعيش في بدايات الإرهاق من تسارع المباريات في ظل غياب البديل الجيد الذي من الممكن الاعتماد عليه عندما يعتمد أسلوب التدوير بين اللاعبين. في آسيا 2 كان من المقرر أن يلعب النصر دور الستة عشر ضد الوصل في الإمارات، ولم يكن ليخوض النصر تلك المباراة بالصف الثاني؛ لأن المباراة صعبة، وفريق الوصل قوي، ويبحث عن تحقيق البطولة، بعد أن أصبحت البطولة ضمن أهدافه هذا الموسم، لهذا اعتبر أن هذا التأجيل خدم النصر، وترك للفريق مساحة من التقاط الأنفاس وترتيب الأوراق.


في النصر مدرب رائع، لكن المدرب الرائع يحتاج ظروفاً تخدمه حتى يسير بالفريق نحو تحقيق الأهداف، من ضمن تلك الظروف غياب الإصابات عن الفريق، وهذا أمر لا يمكن التحكم فيه، وبالتالي من الصعب حالياً أن يكون البديل في نفس مستوى المصاب، وحتى الآن النصر لم ترهقه الإصابات، لكن مع تسارع المباريات وخاصة حين ندخل مرحلة الحسم في نهاية الموسم يحدث الإرهاق والإعياء وضعف المجهود في هذه المرحلة، إن لم يتماسك الفريق قد يخسر كل شيء. النصر تنتظره مباريات في نهاية الموسم تبدأ بالاتفاق، وتنتهي بالهلال على ما أظن، وجميعها تحتاج مجهوداً بدنياً مضاعفاً، وتركيزاً كبيراً، وفرص الحصول على لقب دوري روشن قائمة، ومن المفترض أن يعمل مدرب النصر جيسوس على وضع برنامج يساعد الفريق على تجاوز هذه المباريات. حسابياً فوز النصر في جميع مبارياته القادمة يجعله يحسم بطولة الدوري لصالحه دون النظر إلى نتائج منافسيه، وكذلك الهلال والأهلي عندهم نفس الفرصة. في تقديري وكما كتبت في أول المقال غياب النصر عن الميركاتو الشتوي جعله يفقد الكثير من الترشيحات لحسم لقب الدوري، ليبقى السؤال قائماً: لماذا غاب النصر عن تدعيم صفوفه بنجوم مميزين يساعدونه على تحقيق الإنجازات؟ في الجواب تكمن مفاتيح الإنجاز أو الإخفاق.