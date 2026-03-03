Al-Nasr may be the biggest beneficiary of the postponement of the Asian matches; because it is one of the clubs competing for the league title that did not benefit from the winter period. Anyone who followed the match between Al-Nasr and Al-Faiha in the last round feels that the team is beginning to experience fatigue from the rapid succession of matches, especially in light of the absence of a good substitute that can be relied upon when rotating players. In Asia 2, Al-Nasr was scheduled to play the Round of 16 against Al-Wasl in the UAE, and Al-Nasr would not have played that match with a second-string team; because the match is difficult, and Al-Wasl is a strong team that is looking to win the championship, as it has become one of its goals this season. Therefore, it is considered that this postponement has benefited Al-Nasr, giving the team some breathing space to regroup.



Al-Nasr has a wonderful coach, but a great coach needs conditions that support him in guiding the team towards achieving its goals. Among those conditions is the absence of injuries from the team, which is something that cannot be controlled. Thus, it is currently difficult for the substitute to be at the same level as the injured player. So far, Al-Nasr has not been burdened by injuries, but with the rapid succession of matches, especially as we enter the decisive phase at the end of the season, fatigue and exhaustion can set in, leading to a decrease in effort at this stage. If the team does not hold together, it may lose everything. Al-Nasr has matches at the end of the season starting with Al-Ettifaq and ending with Al-Hilal, as I believe, and all of them require doubled physical effort and great focus. The chances of winning the Roshen League title are still alive, and Al-Nasr's coach, Jesus, is supposed to develop a program to help the team navigate these matches. Mathematically, if Al-Nasr wins all its upcoming matches, it will secure the league title regardless of the results of its competitors, and Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli have the same opportunity. In my opinion, as I wrote at the beginning of the article, Al-Nasr's absence from the winter transfer market has caused it to lose many nominations to secure the league title. The question remains: why did Al-Nasr fail to strengthen its squad with distinguished stars that could help it achieve accomplishments? The keys to success or failure lie in the answer.