كان العالم يحبس أنفاسه وهو يتابع سيناريو المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية، في الوقت نفسه الذي تزداد كثافة الحشد العسكري الأمريكي. الذين يعرفون أسلوب الرئيس ترمب يدركون أنه قد وضع خيار الهجوم العسكري جاهزاً في أي لحظة، وأنه قد تم اتخاذ القرار. والذين يعرفون سلوك إيران في المفاوضات يدركون أنها تلعب على عامل شراء الوقت لإطالة أمد المفاوضات كما كان يحدث سابقاً، لكن هذه الاستراتيجية غير مقبولة لدى ترمب، وفعلاً حدث ما حدث ببدء هجوم مختلف على إيران في قوته وأهدافه، أدى إلى تصفية المرشد الأعلى وكبار الصف الأول في القيادة، وما زال الرئيس ترمب يؤكد استمرار الضربات العسكرية حتى تتحقق الأهداف منها، وهي أهداف ليست سهلة أو سريعة التحقيق، ما يعني أن الحرب ستطول.
إيران لم تستفد من المواقف المهمة التي اتخذتها دول عديدة لخفض التصعيد وتغليب الحلول الدبلوماسية التي كانت تتطلب مرونة ومصداقية إيرانية تمنحها ثقة الطرف الآخر، وتدعم نزع فتيل الحرب التي كانت إرهاصاتها تزداد في تصريحات الرئيس ترمب. تحركات دبلوماسية كثيفة واتصالات متواصلة قامت بها دول تعرف مآلات الحرب وخطورة تداعياتها مهما كانت الأسباب، وكانت المملكة في مقدّمة الدول التي بذلت كل ما في وسعها لخفض التصعيد، لكن إيران لم تساعد نفسها ولم تُقدّم مصلحة أمنها وأمن الإقليم. هذه حقيقة لا تعني تشفيّاً من إيران، وتحديداً الشعب المغلوب على أمره، ولكن للإشارة إلى حقيقة تتمثل في أن إيران لم تتصرف بحسب ما تفرضه المتغيّرات في طبيعة السياسة الأمريكية الراهنة، والأوضاع العالمية المستجدة التي أصبحت الحروب خلالها نمطاً لم يعد يصعب اتخاذه. لقد راهنت إيران على فاعلية سياسة قديمة دأبت عليها في وقت اختلفت معطياته، فواجهت ما كانت تعتقد أن بإمكانها تجنبه أو تأجيله إلى وقت أطول.
وكالعادة عندما تواجه إيران أزمةً خانقة، فقد قامت بمحاولة نقل الضغط عليها لتوسيع دائرته، لكن بشكل متهور جداً هذه المرة عندما قامت باستهداف عدة دول في محيطها، ومنها المملكة التي دعمت بشكل كبير من خلال جهود دبلوماسية حقيقية كثيفة خفض التصعيد، إضافةً إلى جهودها في تحسين العلاقات بين البلدين بشكل جاد وعلى مختلف الأصعدة. مثل هذه الرعونة في التصرف لن تغطّي على حقيقة أن مشكلة إيران الأساسية تكمن في طبيعة نظامها وفلسفته في الحكم والعلاقات مع دول العالم، لا سيما محيطه الذي ينشد الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار للشعب الإيراني الذي يعاني منذ خمسة عقود بسبب نظامه.
دول الخليج وفي مقدّمتها المملكة لديها خيارات عديدة للتعامل مع الهجمات الإيرانية لكن أولويتها احتواء التصعيد وحماية الاقتصاد والطاقة وإحلال الأمن والاستقرار والسلام في المنطقة، ولكن إذا دعت الحاجة فهي قادرة على تحييد أي خطر، من أي جهة.
The world was holding its breath as it followed the scenario of the American-Iranian negotiations, at the same time that the intensity of the American military buildup was increasing. Those who know President Trump's style understand that he had the option of military action ready at any moment, and that the decision had been made. Those familiar with Iran's behavior in negotiations realize that it plays for time to prolong the negotiations as it has done in the past, but this strategy is unacceptable to Trump. Indeed, what happened was the initiation of a different attack on Iran in its strength and objectives, which led to the elimination of the Supreme Leader and senior first-tier leaders, and President Trump continues to affirm the continuation of military strikes until the objectives are achieved, which are not easy or quick to realize, meaning that the war will be prolonged.
Iran did not benefit from the important positions taken by many countries to de-escalate and favor diplomatic solutions that required Iranian flexibility and credibility to gain the trust of the other party, and to support the defusing of the war that was increasingly evident in President Trump's statements. Intense diplomatic movements and continuous communications were carried out by countries that understand the outcomes of war and the seriousness of its repercussions, regardless of the reasons. The Kingdom was at the forefront of the countries that did everything in its power to de-escalate, but Iran did not help itself and did not prioritize its own security and the security of the region. This is a fact that does not imply gloating over Iran, specifically the oppressed people, but rather points to the reality that Iran did not act according to what the changes in the nature of current American politics and the emerging global conditions impose, where wars have become a pattern that is no longer difficult to undertake. Iran bet on the effectiveness of an old policy it had adhered to at a time when the circumstances had changed, facing what it believed it could avoid or postpone for a longer time.
As usual, when Iran faces a suffocating crisis, it attempted to shift the pressure onto others to expand its circle, but in a very reckless manner this time by targeting several countries in its vicinity, including the Kingdom, which significantly supported de-escalation through genuine and intensive diplomatic efforts, in addition to its efforts to improve relations between the two countries seriously and at various levels. Such recklessness in behavior will not cover up the fact that Iran's fundamental problem lies in the nature of its regime and its philosophy of governance and relations with the countries of the world, especially its surroundings that seek security, stability, and prosperity for the Iranian people who have suffered for five decades because of its regime.
The Gulf states, led by the Kingdom, have many options to deal with Iranian attacks, but their priority is to contain escalation, protect the economy and energy, and establish security, stability, and peace in the region. However, if the need arises, they are capable of neutralizing any threat from any direction.