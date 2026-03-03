كان العالم يحبس أنفاسه وهو يتابع سيناريو المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية، في الوقت نفسه الذي تزداد كثافة الحشد العسكري الأمريكي. الذين يعرفون أسلوب الرئيس ترمب يدركون أنه قد وضع خيار الهجوم العسكري جاهزاً في أي لحظة، وأنه قد تم اتخاذ القرار. والذين يعرفون سلوك إيران في المفاوضات يدركون أنها تلعب على عامل شراء الوقت لإطالة أمد المفاوضات كما كان يحدث سابقاً، لكن هذه الاستراتيجية غير مقبولة لدى ترمب، وفعلاً حدث ما حدث ببدء هجوم مختلف على إيران في قوته وأهدافه، أدى إلى تصفية المرشد الأعلى وكبار الصف الأول في القيادة، وما زال الرئيس ترمب يؤكد استمرار الضربات العسكرية حتى تتحقق الأهداف منها، وهي أهداف ليست سهلة أو سريعة التحقيق، ما يعني أن الحرب ستطول.

إيران لم تستفد من المواقف المهمة التي اتخذتها دول عديدة لخفض التصعيد وتغليب الحلول الدبلوماسية التي كانت تتطلب مرونة ومصداقية إيرانية تمنحها ثقة الطرف الآخر، وتدعم نزع فتيل الحرب التي كانت إرهاصاتها تزداد في تصريحات الرئيس ترمب. تحركات دبلوماسية كثيفة واتصالات متواصلة قامت بها دول تعرف مآلات الحرب وخطورة تداعياتها مهما كانت الأسباب، وكانت المملكة في مقدّمة الدول التي بذلت كل ما في وسعها لخفض التصعيد، لكن إيران لم تساعد نفسها ولم تُقدّم مصلحة أمنها وأمن الإقليم. هذه حقيقة لا تعني تشفيّاً من إيران، وتحديداً الشعب المغلوب على أمره، ولكن للإشارة إلى حقيقة تتمثل في أن إيران لم تتصرف بحسب ما تفرضه المتغيّرات في طبيعة السياسة الأمريكية الراهنة، والأوضاع العالمية المستجدة التي أصبحت الحروب خلالها نمطاً لم يعد يصعب اتخاذه. لقد راهنت إيران على فاعلية سياسة قديمة دأبت عليها في وقت اختلفت معطياته، فواجهت ما كانت تعتقد أن بإمكانها تجنبه أو تأجيله إلى وقت أطول.

وكالعادة عندما تواجه إيران أزمةً خانقة، فقد قامت بمحاولة نقل الضغط عليها لتوسيع دائرته، لكن بشكل متهور جداً هذه المرة عندما قامت باستهداف عدة دول في محيطها، ومنها المملكة التي دعمت بشكل كبير من خلال جهود دبلوماسية حقيقية كثيفة خفض التصعيد، إضافةً إلى جهودها في تحسين العلاقات بين البلدين بشكل جاد وعلى مختلف الأصعدة. مثل هذه الرعونة في التصرف لن تغطّي على حقيقة أن مشكلة إيران الأساسية تكمن في طبيعة نظامها وفلسفته في الحكم والعلاقات مع دول العالم، لا سيما محيطه الذي ينشد الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار للشعب الإيراني الذي يعاني منذ خمسة عقود بسبب نظامه.

دول الخليج وفي مقدّمتها المملكة لديها خيارات عديدة للتعامل مع الهجمات الإيرانية لكن أولويتها احتواء التصعيد وحماية الاقتصاد والطاقة وإحلال الأمن والاستقرار والسلام في المنطقة، ولكن إذا دعت الحاجة فهي قادرة على تحييد أي خطر، من أي جهة.