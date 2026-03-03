The world was holding its breath as it followed the scenario of the American-Iranian negotiations, at the same time that the intensity of the American military buildup was increasing. Those who know President Trump's style understand that he had the option of military action ready at any moment, and that the decision had been made. Those familiar with Iran's behavior in negotiations realize that it plays for time to prolong the negotiations as it has done in the past, but this strategy is unacceptable to Trump. Indeed, what happened was the initiation of a different attack on Iran in its strength and objectives, which led to the elimination of the Supreme Leader and senior first-tier leaders, and President Trump continues to affirm the continuation of military strikes until the objectives are achieved, which are not easy or quick to realize, meaning that the war will be prolonged.

Iran did not benefit from the important positions taken by many countries to de-escalate and favor diplomatic solutions that required Iranian flexibility and credibility to gain the trust of the other party, and to support the defusing of the war that was increasingly evident in President Trump's statements. Intense diplomatic movements and continuous communications were carried out by countries that understand the outcomes of war and the seriousness of its repercussions, regardless of the reasons. The Kingdom was at the forefront of the countries that did everything in its power to de-escalate, but Iran did not help itself and did not prioritize its own security and the security of the region. This is a fact that does not imply gloating over Iran, specifically the oppressed people, but rather points to the reality that Iran did not act according to what the changes in the nature of current American politics and the emerging global conditions impose, where wars have become a pattern that is no longer difficult to undertake. Iran bet on the effectiveness of an old policy it had adhered to at a time when the circumstances had changed, facing what it believed it could avoid or postpone for a longer time.

As usual, when Iran faces a suffocating crisis, it attempted to shift the pressure onto others to expand its circle, but in a very reckless manner this time by targeting several countries in its vicinity, including the Kingdom, which significantly supported de-escalation through genuine and intensive diplomatic efforts, in addition to its efforts to improve relations between the two countries seriously and at various levels. Such recklessness in behavior will not cover up the fact that Iran's fundamental problem lies in the nature of its regime and its philosophy of governance and relations with the countries of the world, especially its surroundings that seek security, stability, and prosperity for the Iranian people who have suffered for five decades because of its regime.

The Gulf states, led by the Kingdom, have many options to deal with Iranian attacks, but their priority is to contain escalation, protect the economy and energy, and establish security, stability, and peace in the region. However, if the need arises, they are capable of neutralizing any threat from any direction.