امتداداً للجهود الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة، عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، للوقوف مع الشعب الأفغاني الشقيق والتخفيف من معاناته، وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس 2000 حقيبة إيوائية شرق أفغانستان.
استجابة طارئة
واحتوت المساعدات على 2000 خيمة، و10000 بطانية، و2000 حقيبة أدوات طبخ، وذلك ضمن مشروع الاستجابة الطارئة لمساعدة متضرري الزلزال في شرق أفغانستان.
Continuing the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom, through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to stand with the Afghan brotherly people and alleviate their suffering, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 2,000 shelter bags in eastern Afghanistan yesterday.
Emergency Response
The aid included 2,000 tents, 10,000 blankets, and 2,000 cooking tool bags, as part of the emergency response project to assist those affected by the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.