امتداداً للجهود الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة، عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، للوقوف مع الشعب الأفغاني الشقيق والتخفيف من معاناته، وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس 2000 حقيبة إيوائية شرق أفغانستان.

استجابة طارئة

واحتوت المساعدات على 2000 خيمة، و10000 بطانية، و2000 حقيبة أدوات طبخ، وذلك ضمن مشروع الاستجابة الطارئة لمساعدة متضرري الزلزال في شرق أفغانستان.