Continuing the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom, through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to stand with the Afghan brotherly people and alleviate their suffering, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 2,000 shelter bags in eastern Afghanistan yesterday.

Emergency Response

The aid included 2,000 tents, 10,000 blankets, and 2,000 cooking tool bags, as part of the emergency response project to assist those affected by the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.