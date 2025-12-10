حقائب الفرو تفرض حضورها هذا الشتاء كخيار جريء يجمع بين الرفاهية والدفء، ويقدّم لمسة لافتة تتجاوز فكرة الحقيبة العملية إلى قطعة تحمل طابعاً بيانياً واضحاً.

دخولها في خطوط الموضة لهذا الموسم يعكس رغبة المصممين في إعادة إبراز الخامات الملموسة والغنية، خصوصاً تلك التي تعطي إحساساً بالحجم والنعومة وتضيف بعداً بصرياً يغيّر من توازن الإطلالة كاملة.

ومع تنوّع تصاميمها بين الأحجام الصغيرة المناسبة للسهرات والحقائب الأكبر المناسبة للإطلالات اليومية، تحولت إلى وسيلة سهلة لصنع لوك شتوي قوي حتى مع أبسط الملابس.

ويعتبر اعتمادها رسالة ثقة، لأنها تحتاج منسّقة تعرف كيف توظّفها دون مبالغة وتوازن بين جرأتها وبين بقية عناصر الستايل، ولهذا أصبحت من أبرز الإكسسوارات التي ترفع قيمة الإطلالة وتمنحها شخصية واضحة هذا الموسم.