The Saudi national team faces its Palestinian counterpart tomorrow (Thursday) at 8:30 PM at Lusail Stadium, in the second match of the quarter-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 currently taking place in Doha.



The "Green" reached the quarter-finals after finishing second in Group B, collecting 6 points from two victories: against Oman with a score of 2-1 in the first round, and against Comoros with a score of 3-1 in the second round, before concluding its group stage journey with a loss of 0-1 against the Moroccan team.



The Saudi national team, which has won the title twice in 1998 and 2002, is a strong contender for the title in the current edition, thanks to the presence of outstanding players with extensive experience who contributed to the "Green's" remarkable performance during its three matches in the group stage.



The "Green," led by French coach Hervé Renard, aims to overcome the challenge posed by the Palestinian team and qualify for the semi-finals to compete for the Arab title.



The Saudi team will enter the match against Palestine at full strength, featuring key players including captain Salem Al-Dawsari, Hassan Tambakti, Mohammed Kanno, Saleh Abulshamat, Firas Al-Buraikan, and goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi.



Meanwhile, the Palestinian team seeks to continue its impressive performance in the current edition of the Arab Cup, following a brilliant technical display in its three matches, which contributed to a significant surprise in the group stage when it qualified for the quarter-finals with merit and deserving.



The Palestinian team successfully qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time in its history after topping Group A with 5 points, following a victory in the opening match against the Qatari "host" team with a clean goal, then drawing in both matches against the Tunisian team with a score of 2-2 in the second round, and against the Syrian team with a score of 0-0 in the third and final round.



The Palestinian team is led by coach Ihab Abu Jazar, who aims to achieve success in this edition with players who have notably shone in the group stage matches, including Hamid Hamdan, Zaid Qanbar, Adi Al-Dabbagh, Mohammed Saleh, and Musab Al-Battat.



In terms of direct encounters in the Arab Cup, the two teams have met three times before, during which the Saudi team managed to win one match, while the result ended in a draw in two matches.



The Moroccan national team will face the Syrian counterpart tomorrow (Thursday) at 5:30 PM at Khalifa International Stadium, in the first match of the quarter-finals of the Arab Cup, in a match expected to be decisive and filled with excitement and competitiveness. The Moroccan team seeks to continue its successful path in the tournament and qualify for the quarter-finals after topping Group B with 7 points, following two victories in two matches and one draw in the group stage, securing the top spot in its group and reaching the quarter-finals.



Meanwhile, the Syrian team secured its qualification for the quarter-finals by finishing second in Group A with 5 points, setting up a meeting with the Moroccan team in the quarter-finals of the Arab Cup.



