يواجه المنتخب السعودي نظيره الفلسطيني، غدا (الخميس) الساعة 8:30 مساء على استاد لوسيل، في ثاني مواجهات الدور ربع النهائي من بطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025 لكرة القدم المقامة في الدوحة حالياً.


ووصل «الأخضر» لدور الثمانية بعدما أن حل ثانياً في المجموعة الثانية عندما جمع 6 نقاط من انتصارين على عمان بهدفين مقابل هدف في الجولة الأولى، وأمام جزر القمر بثلاثية مقابل هدف في الجولة الثانية، قبل أن يختتم مشواره في دور المجموعات بالخسارة صفر - 1 أمام نظيره المغربي.


ويعد المنتخب السعودي المتوج باللقب مرتين في 1998 و2002 مرشحاً قويّاً لنيل اللقب في النسخة الحالية، نظراً لوجود لاعبين مميزين يملكون خبرة واسعة ساهموا في ظهور «الأخضر» بشكل رائع خلال مبارياته الثلاث في دور المجموعات.


ويطمح «الأخضر» بقيادة الفرنسي هيرفي رينارد في تجاوز عقبة المنتخب الفلسطيني، والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي والمنافسة على اللقب العربي.


وسيدخل المنتخب السعودي المواجهة أمام فلسطين بكامل قوته وبمشاركة أبرز لاعبيه يتقدمهم القائد سالم الدوسري، وحسان تمبكتي، ومحمد كنو، وصالح أبوالشامات وفراس البريكان، والحارس نواف العقيدي.


فيما يسعى المنتخب الفلسطيني إلى مواصلة التألق في النسخة الحالية من بطولة كأس العرب، بعد الأداء الفني الرائع في مبارياته الثلاث، الذي أسهم في تحقيق مفاجأة كبيرة في دور المجموعات عندما تأهل لدور ربع النهائي بكل جدارة واستحقاق.


ونجح منتخب فلسطين في التأهل إلى ربع النهائي لأول مرة في تاريخه عقب تصدره المجموعة الأولى بـ5 نقاط، إثر فوزه في لقاء الافتتاح على المنتخب القطري «المستضيف» بهدف نظيف، ثم الخروج بنتيجة التعادل في المباراتين أمام نظيره التونسي بهدفين لكل منهما في الجولة الثانية، وأمام المنتخب السوري دون أهداف في الجولة الثالثة والأخيرة.


ويقود المنتخب الفلسطيني المدرب إيهاب أبو جزر الذي يطمح في تحقيق هذه النسخة في ظل وجود لاعبين نجحوا في التألق بشكل لافت في مباريات دور المجموعات أبرزهم حامد حمدان، وزيد قنبر، وعدي الدباغ، ومحمد صالح، ومصعب البطاط.


وعلى صعيد المواجهات المباشرة في بطولة كأس العرب، سبق أن التقى المنتخبان ثلاث مرات سابقة، تمكن خلالها المنتخب السعودي من الفوز في مباراة واحدة، في حين كانت نتيجة التعادل حاضرة في مباراتين.


ويلتقي المنتخب المغربي نظيره السوري غدا (الخميس)، الساعة 5:30 مساء، على ملعب خليفة الدولي، في المواجهة الأولى، ضمن دور ربع نهائي كأس العرب، في مباراة يتوقع أن تكون حاسمة ومليئة بالإثارة والندية. ويسعى المنتخب المغربي لمواصلة مساره الناجح في البطولة، والتأهل إلى دور الثمانية بعد تصدّره المجموعة الثانية برصيد 7 نقاط، إثر تحقيق فوزين في مباراتين وتعادل وحيد في دور المجموعات، ليضمن صدارة مجموعته والوصول لدور ربع النهائي.


فيما حصد المنتخب السوري بطاقة التأهل لدور ربع النهائي باحتلاله المركز الثاني في المجموعة الأولى برصيد 5 نقاط، ليضرب موعداً مع المنتخب المغربي في دور الثمانية بكأس العرب.