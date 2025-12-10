After "Twitter" completely transformed into the platform "X" under Elon Musk's management, an American startup has entered the legal race to claim the rights to the name "Twitter" for use in the new social media platform it intends to launch.

The company Operation Bluebird has filed an official request in Virginia state courts to own the name, for use in its upcoming platform titled Twitter.new, according to a report by Reuters.

The petition is submitted in the name of Stephen Kouts, the current general counsel of the company, who was previously a trademark attorney at Twitter, reflecting deep expertise in the intellectual property file of the famous platform.

This move comes after Elon Musk announced in 2023 via a famous tweet that he was partially abandoning everything that connects the platform to the blue bird brand, thus beginning a period of legal ambiguity regarding the ownership of the name "Twitter."

For its part, the X platform has not commented on these developments, while Kouts confirmed that the company's request is "clear and legitimate," noting that X's abandonment of the mark opens the field for the legal rights of the startup.

Intellectual property experts warn that this battle will not be easy, as even if X completely stops using the mark, commercial exploitation of the name will not be immediate, as the applicants will face legal challenges to prove their full rights.

Musk acquired "Twitter" in 2022 in a massive deal valued at $44 billion, before immediately transforming the platform's identity to become "X," in a radical move that redefined the most famous brand in the world of social media.