بعد أن تحول «تويتر» بالكامل إلى منصة «إكس» تحت إدارة إيلون ماسك، دخلت شركة أمريكية ناشئة على خط السباق القانوني للمطالبة بحقوق اسم «تويتر» لاستغلاله في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي الجديدة التي تعتزم إطلاقها.

وتقدمت شركة أوبريشن بلوبيرد بطلب رسمي في محاكم ولاية فرجينيا لامتلاك الاسم، وذلك لاستخدامه في منصتها المرتقبة تحت عنوان Twitter.new، بحسب تقرير لوكالة رويترز.

ويظهر الالتماس المقدم باسم ستيفن كوتس، المستشار العام الحالي للشركة، والذي كان سابقاً محامي العلامات التجارية في تويتر، ما يعكس خبرة متعمقة في ملف الملكية الفكرية للمنصة الشهيرة.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد أن أعلن إيلون ماسك في 2023 عبر تغريدة شهيرة تخليه جزئياً عن كل ما يربط المنصة بعلامة الطائر الأزرق، لتبدأ بذلك فترة من الغموض القانوني حول ملكية اسم «تويتر».

من جهتها، لم تعلق منصة إكس على هذه التطورات، بينما أكد كوتس أن طلب الشركة «واضح ومشروع»، مشيراً إلى أن تخلي «إكس» عن العلامة يجعل المجال مفتوحاً للحقوق القانونية للشركة الناشئة.

ويحذر خبراء حقوق الملكية من أن هذه المعركة لن تكون سهلة، فحتى في حال توقف «إكس» عن استخدام العلامة بالكامل، فإن استغلال الاسم تجارياً لن يكون فورياً، إذ سيواجه أصحاب الطلب تحديات قانونية لإثبات حقهم الكامل.

وكان ماسك قد استحوذ على «تويتر» عام 2022 في صفقة ضخمة قيمتها 44 مليار دولار، قبل أن يقوم فوراً بتحويل هوية المنصة بالكامل لتصبح «إكس»، في خطوة جذرية أعادت تعريف العلامة التجارية الأشهر في عالم التواصل الاجتماعي.