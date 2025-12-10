كارثة جديدة في الصين.. حريق هائل يسقط 12 قتيلا وخسائر فادحة

A massive fire in a residential building in Shantou city, Guangdong province, southern China, claimed the lives of 12 people, local authorities announced on Wednesday, citing the Xinhua News Agency and other official media.



The fire broke out at 9:20 PM on Tuesday in the Chaonan district of Shantou city, and firefighting teams managed to extinguish it in just about 40 minutes. Preliminary investigations indicated that the building was a self-built, unlicensed reinforced concrete structure consisting of four floors, with an area of about 150 square meters affected by flames and thick smoke.



The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but investigations are underway to find out whether it was due to an electrical fault or another source.

Self-built residential buildings without full engineering supervision are common in rural and suburban areas of China, especially in Guangdong province, where residents resort to rapid construction to meet housing demand. These buildings often lack modern firefighting systems or adequate emergency exits, increasing the risk of fires.



This incident comes after a catastrophic fire in a residential complex in the Tai Po area of Hong Kong last month, which claimed the lives of more than 160 people and sparked a national campaign to tighten safety regulations in high-rise and older buildings.

China has also witnessed recurring fire incidents in recent years due to a lack of maintenance and rapid urban expansion.

Local officials expressed their condolences to the affected families and announced assistance for the survivors, amid renewed concerns raised by the incident regarding the safety of residential buildings in China, especially in light of the increasing incidents despite government campaigns to improve safety standards.