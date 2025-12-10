أودى حريق هائل في مبنى سكني بمدينة شانتو في مقاطعة غوانغدونغ جنوب الصين بحياة 12 شخصًا، وفق ما أعلنت السلطات المحلية الأربعاء، نقلاً عن وكالة أنباء الصين الجديدة (شينخوا) ووسائل إعلام رسمية أخرى.
كارثة جديدة في الصين.. حريق هائل يسقط 12 قتيلا وخسائر فادحة

واندلع الحريق في تمام الساعة 9:20 مساء الثلاثاء، في حي تشاونان بمدينة شانتو، وتمكنت فرق الإطفاء من إخماده بعد نحو 40 دقيقة فقط، وأفادت التحقيقات الأولية بأن المبنى عبارة عن هيكل خرساني مسلح مكون من أربعة طوابق تم بناؤه ذاتيًا وغير مرخص رسميًا في بعض الجوانب، وتأثرت مساحة نحو 150 مترًا مربعًا بالنيران والدخان الكثيف.
لم يُحدد السبب الدقيق للحريق بعد، لكن التحقيقات جارية لمعرفة ما إذا كان ناتجًا عن عطل كهربائي أو مصدر آخر.

وتُعد المباني السكنية ذاتية البناء ودون إشراف هندسي كامل شائعة في المناطق الريفية والضواحي الصينية، خصوصا في مقاطعة غوانغدونغ، حيث يلجأ السكان إلى البناء السريع لتلبية الطلب السكني. غالبًا ما تفتقر هذه المباني إلى أنظمة إطفاء حديثة أو مخارج طوارئ كافية، مما يزيد من مخاطر الحرائق.
يأتي هذا الحادث بعد كارثة حريق هائل في مجمع سكني بمنطقة تاي بو في هونغ كونغ الشهر الماضي، والذي أودى بحياة أكثر من 160 شخصًا، وأثار حملة وطنية لتشديد إجراءات السلامة في المباني العالية والمباني القديمة.

كما شهدت الصين حوادث حرائق متكررة في السنوات الأخيرة بسبب نقص الصيانة والتوسع العمراني السريع.

وأعرب مسؤولون محليون عن تعازيهم للعائلات المتضررة، وأعلنوا تقديم مساعدات للناجين، وسط مخاوف متجددة أثارها الحادث بشأن سلامة المباني السكنية في الصين، خصوصا في ظل تزايد الحوادث رغم الحملات الحكومية لتحسين معايير السلامة.