كارثة جديدة في الصين.. حريق هائل يسقط 12 قتيلا وخسائر فادحة

أودى حريق هائل في مبنى سكني بمدينة شانتو في مقاطعة غوانغدونغ جنوب الصين بحياة 12 شخصًا، وفق ما أعلنت السلطات المحلية الأربعاء، نقلاً عن وكالة أنباء الصين الجديدة (شينخوا) ووسائل إعلام رسمية أخرى.
واندلع الحريق في تمام الساعة 9:20 مساء الثلاثاء، في حي تشاونان بمدينة شانتو، وتمكنت فرق الإطفاء من إخماده بعد نحو 40 دقيقة فقط، وأفادت التحقيقات الأولية بأن المبنى عبارة عن هيكل خرساني مسلح مكون من أربعة طوابق تم بناؤه ذاتيًا وغير مرخص رسميًا في بعض الجوانب، وتأثرت مساحة نحو 150 مترًا مربعًا بالنيران والدخان الكثيف.
لم يُحدد السبب الدقيق للحريق بعد، لكن التحقيقات جارية لمعرفة ما إذا كان ناتجًا عن عطل كهربائي أو مصدر آخر.
وتُعد المباني السكنية ذاتية البناء ودون إشراف هندسي كامل شائعة في المناطق الريفية والضواحي الصينية، خصوصا في مقاطعة غوانغدونغ، حيث يلجأ السكان إلى البناء السريع لتلبية الطلب السكني. غالبًا ما تفتقر هذه المباني إلى أنظمة إطفاء حديثة أو مخارج طوارئ كافية، مما يزيد من مخاطر الحرائق.
يأتي هذا الحادث بعد كارثة حريق هائل في مجمع سكني بمنطقة تاي بو في هونغ كونغ الشهر الماضي، والذي أودى بحياة أكثر من 160 شخصًا، وأثار حملة وطنية لتشديد إجراءات السلامة في المباني العالية والمباني القديمة.
كما شهدت الصين حوادث حرائق متكررة في السنوات الأخيرة بسبب نقص الصيانة والتوسع العمراني السريع.
وأعرب مسؤولون محليون عن تعازيهم للعائلات المتضررة، وأعلنوا تقديم مساعدات للناجين، وسط مخاوف متجددة أثارها الحادث بشأن سلامة المباني السكنية في الصين، خصوصا في ظل تزايد الحوادث رغم الحملات الحكومية لتحسين معايير السلامة.
A massive fire in a residential building in Shantou city, Guangdong province, southern China, claimed the lives of 12 people, local authorities announced on Wednesday, citing the Xinhua News Agency and other official media.
The fire broke out at 9:20 PM on Tuesday in the Chaonan district of Shantou city, and firefighting teams managed to extinguish it in just about 40 minutes. Preliminary investigations indicated that the building was a self-built, unlicensed reinforced concrete structure consisting of four floors, with an area of about 150 square meters affected by flames and thick smoke.
The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but investigations are underway to find out whether it was due to an electrical fault or another source.
Self-built residential buildings without full engineering supervision are common in rural and suburban areas of China, especially in Guangdong province, where residents resort to rapid construction to meet housing demand. These buildings often lack modern firefighting systems or adequate emergency exits, increasing the risk of fires.
This incident comes after a catastrophic fire in a residential complex in the Tai Po area of Hong Kong last month, which claimed the lives of more than 160 people and sparked a national campaign to tighten safety regulations in high-rise and older buildings.
China has also witnessed recurring fire incidents in recent years due to a lack of maintenance and rapid urban expansion.
Local officials expressed their condolences to the affected families and announced assistance for the survivors, amid renewed concerns raised by the incident regarding the safety of residential buildings in China, especially in light of the increasing incidents despite government campaigns to improve safety standards.