كشف مصدر مطلع أن الإدارة الأمريكية مارست ضغوطاً كبيرة على رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو من أجل دفعه للموافقة على إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق غزة.

ورجح نتنياهو الانتقال قريباً جداً إلى المرحلة وصفها بالأكثر صعوبة.


مضامين الرسائل الأمريكية


وأفاد المصدر بأن الأمريكيين قالوا في الرسائل التي نُقلت خلال الساعات الـ12 الأخيرة: إن اتفاق إنهاء الحرب أعاد عدداً أكبر من الأسرى الإسرائيليين الأحياء والقتلى مما كان متوقعاً– حتى وفق تقديرات إسرائيل نفسها.


ونقلت صحيفة «يسرائيل هيوم» عن المصدر قوله: «كانت التقديرات الأولية تشير إلى أنه سيبقى في أيدي حماس عدد من الجثث على الأقل».


وأفصح المصدر أن المسؤولين الأمريكيين يعتقدون أن نتنياهو يخشى الانتقادات الشعبية داخل إسرائيل في حال الإعلان عن المرحلة الثانية قبل استعادة آخر جثة إسرائيلية من غزة.


سلاح حركة حماس


وأفاد المصدر بأن المسؤولين الأمريكيين أوضحوا خلال محادثات داخلية أن خطتهم ستؤدي إلى نزع سلاح حماس، خلافاً للشكوك الكبيرة السائدة في إسرائيل بشأن قدرة القوة الدولية المستقبلية على تحقيق ذلك.


وكان عضو المكتب السياسي في حماس حسام بدران، أعلن أن الحركة تشترط وقف الخروقات الإسرائيلية قبل بدء المرحلة الثانية مع دعوتها الوسطاء للضغط على إسرائيل.


وقال إن أي نقاش حول بدء المرحلة الثانية يجب أن يسبقه بشكل واضح ضغط من الوسطاء والضامنين بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة، لضمان التطبيق الكامل من الاحتلال لكل بنود المرحلة الأولى.


واعتبر أن استكمال تنفيذ بنود المرحلة الأولى يعني وقف كافة الخروقات والانتهاكات وإدخال المساعدات بكميات كافية، مشيراً إلى أن الاتفاق نص على إدخال ما بين 400 و600 شاحنة يومياً، وفتح معبر رفح (بين مصر وغزة) للأفراد والبضائع والمساعدات.

إسرائيل تمنع المساعدات


ونصت المرحلة الأولى من الاتفاق على تبادل الأسرى بين إسرائيل وحماس، ووقف الأعمال القتالية، ودخول المساعدات إلى غزة، حيث أعلنت الأمم المتحدة خلال الأشهر الأخيرة من الحرب المجاعة في عدد من مناطقه وخصوصا في الشمال. وأطلقت حماس بالفعل سراح جميع الأسرى الأحياء، فيما أفرجت إسرائيل عن مئات الأسرى الفلسطينيين لديها.


لكن إسرائيل لا تزال تمنع دخول المساعدات بالشكل الكافي إلى غزة، لكنها أعلنت أخيرا أنها ستفتح معبر رفح الحدودي باتجاه واحد من أجل خروج الغزيين، وهو ما رفضته القاهرة.


أما المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق فتضمنت انسحاب إسرائيل من مواقعها الحالية في غزة (أو ما يعرف بالخط الأصفر الذي يشمل أكثر من نصف مساحة القطاع)، وتولّي سلطة انتقالية الحكم في القطاع مع انتشار قوة استقرار دولية ونزع سلاح حماس.