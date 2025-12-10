كشف مصدر مطلع أن الإدارة الأمريكية مارست ضغوطاً كبيرة على رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو من أجل دفعه للموافقة على إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق غزة.
ورجح نتنياهو الانتقال قريباً جداً إلى المرحلة وصفها بالأكثر صعوبة.
مضامين الرسائل الأمريكية
وأفاد المصدر بأن الأمريكيين قالوا في الرسائل التي نُقلت خلال الساعات الـ12 الأخيرة: إن اتفاق إنهاء الحرب أعاد عدداً أكبر من الأسرى الإسرائيليين الأحياء والقتلى مما كان متوقعاً– حتى وفق تقديرات إسرائيل نفسها.
ونقلت صحيفة «يسرائيل هيوم» عن المصدر قوله: «كانت التقديرات الأولية تشير إلى أنه سيبقى في أيدي حماس عدد من الجثث على الأقل».
وأفصح المصدر أن المسؤولين الأمريكيين يعتقدون أن نتنياهو يخشى الانتقادات الشعبية داخل إسرائيل في حال الإعلان عن المرحلة الثانية قبل استعادة آخر جثة إسرائيلية من غزة.
سلاح حركة حماس
وأفاد المصدر بأن المسؤولين الأمريكيين أوضحوا خلال محادثات داخلية أن خطتهم ستؤدي إلى نزع سلاح حماس، خلافاً للشكوك الكبيرة السائدة في إسرائيل بشأن قدرة القوة الدولية المستقبلية على تحقيق ذلك.
وكان عضو المكتب السياسي في حماس حسام بدران، أعلن أن الحركة تشترط وقف الخروقات الإسرائيلية قبل بدء المرحلة الثانية مع دعوتها الوسطاء للضغط على إسرائيل.
وقال إن أي نقاش حول بدء المرحلة الثانية يجب أن يسبقه بشكل واضح ضغط من الوسطاء والضامنين بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة، لضمان التطبيق الكامل من الاحتلال لكل بنود المرحلة الأولى.
واعتبر أن استكمال تنفيذ بنود المرحلة الأولى يعني وقف كافة الخروقات والانتهاكات وإدخال المساعدات بكميات كافية، مشيراً إلى أن الاتفاق نص على إدخال ما بين 400 و600 شاحنة يومياً، وفتح معبر رفح (بين مصر وغزة) للأفراد والبضائع والمساعدات.
إسرائيل تمنع المساعدات
ونصت المرحلة الأولى من الاتفاق على تبادل الأسرى بين إسرائيل وحماس، ووقف الأعمال القتالية، ودخول المساعدات إلى غزة، حيث أعلنت الأمم المتحدة خلال الأشهر الأخيرة من الحرب المجاعة في عدد من مناطقه وخصوصا في الشمال. وأطلقت حماس بالفعل سراح جميع الأسرى الأحياء، فيما أفرجت إسرائيل عن مئات الأسرى الفلسطينيين لديها.
لكن إسرائيل لا تزال تمنع دخول المساعدات بالشكل الكافي إلى غزة، لكنها أعلنت أخيرا أنها ستفتح معبر رفح الحدودي باتجاه واحد من أجل خروج الغزيين، وهو ما رفضته القاهرة.
أما المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق فتضمنت انسحاب إسرائيل من مواقعها الحالية في غزة (أو ما يعرف بالخط الأصفر الذي يشمل أكثر من نصف مساحة القطاع)، وتولّي سلطة انتقالية الحكم في القطاع مع انتشار قوة استقرار دولية ونزع سلاح حماس.
A knowledgeable source revealed that the U.S. administration exerted significant pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to push him to agree to President Donald Trump's announcement to move to the second phase of the Gaza agreement.
Netanyahu indicated that the transition would happen very soon to a phase he described as the most difficult.
Contents of the American Messages
The source reported that the Americans stated in messages conveyed during the last 12 hours that the agreement to end the war returned a greater number of living and deceased Israeli prisoners than expected—even according to Israel's own estimates.
The newspaper "Israel Hayom" quoted the source as saying: "Initial estimates indicated that Hamas would retain at least a number of bodies."
The source revealed that U.S. officials believe Netanyahu fears public criticism within Israel if the announcement of the second phase is made before recovering the last Israeli body from Gaza.
Hamas's Weapon
The source stated that U.S. officials clarified during internal discussions that their plan would lead to the disarmament of Hamas, contrary to the widespread doubts in Israel regarding the future international force's ability to achieve that.
Hamas political bureau member Hussam Badran announced that the movement conditions the cessation of Israeli violations before starting the second phase, calling on mediators to pressure Israel.
He stated that any discussion about starting the second phase must be preceded clearly by pressure from the mediators and guarantors, including the United States, to ensure the full implementation of all the first phase's terms by the occupation.
He considered that completing the implementation of the first phase's terms means stopping all violations and breaches and allowing sufficient aid to enter, noting that the agreement stipulated the entry of between 400 and 600 trucks daily and opening the Rafah crossing (between Egypt and Gaza) for individuals, goods, and aid.
Israel Prevents Aid
The first phase of the agreement stipulated the exchange of prisoners between Israel and Hamas, the cessation of hostilities, and the entry of aid into Gaza, where the United Nations announced in recent months of the war a famine in several of its areas, especially in the north. Hamas has already released all living prisoners, while Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in its custody.
However, Israel still prevents sufficient aid from entering Gaza, although it recently announced it would open the Rafah border crossing in one direction for Gazans to exit, which Cairo rejected.
The second phase of the agreement included Israel's withdrawal from its current positions in Gaza (or what is known as the yellow line, which encompasses more than half of the territory), with a transitional authority taking over governance in the sector along with the deployment of an international stabilization force and the disarmament of Hamas.