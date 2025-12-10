A knowledgeable source revealed that the U.S. administration exerted significant pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to push him to agree to President Donald Trump's announcement to move to the second phase of the Gaza agreement.

Netanyahu indicated that the transition would happen very soon to a phase he described as the most difficult.



Contents of the American Messages



The source reported that the Americans stated in messages conveyed during the last 12 hours that the agreement to end the war returned a greater number of living and deceased Israeli prisoners than expected—even according to Israel's own estimates.



The newspaper "Israel Hayom" quoted the source as saying: "Initial estimates indicated that Hamas would retain at least a number of bodies."



The source revealed that U.S. officials believe Netanyahu fears public criticism within Israel if the announcement of the second phase is made before recovering the last Israeli body from Gaza.



Hamas's Weapon



The source stated that U.S. officials clarified during internal discussions that their plan would lead to the disarmament of Hamas, contrary to the widespread doubts in Israel regarding the future international force's ability to achieve that.



Hamas political bureau member Hussam Badran announced that the movement conditions the cessation of Israeli violations before starting the second phase, calling on mediators to pressure Israel.



He stated that any discussion about starting the second phase must be preceded clearly by pressure from the mediators and guarantors, including the United States, to ensure the full implementation of all the first phase's terms by the occupation.



He considered that completing the implementation of the first phase's terms means stopping all violations and breaches and allowing sufficient aid to enter, noting that the agreement stipulated the entry of between 400 and 600 trucks daily and opening the Rafah crossing (between Egypt and Gaza) for individuals, goods, and aid.

Israel Prevents Aid



The first phase of the agreement stipulated the exchange of prisoners between Israel and Hamas, the cessation of hostilities, and the entry of aid into Gaza, where the United Nations announced in recent months of the war a famine in several of its areas, especially in the north. Hamas has already released all living prisoners, while Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in its custody.



However, Israel still prevents sufficient aid from entering Gaza, although it recently announced it would open the Rafah border crossing in one direction for Gazans to exit, which Cairo rejected.



The second phase of the agreement included Israel's withdrawal from its current positions in Gaza (or what is known as the yellow line, which encompasses more than half of the territory), with a transitional authority taking over governance in the sector along with the deployment of an international stabilization force and the disarmament of Hamas.