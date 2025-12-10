The Zawiya district in the Moroccan city of Fes witnessed a tragic incident after the collapse of two residential buildings consisting of four floors, resulting in the death of 19 people and injuring 16 others with varying degrees of severity, according to local authorities.

The buildings were occupied by eight families, and the injured were immediately transported to the University Hospital Center in Fes for treatment and necessary examinations. Rescue teams confirmed that search operations for potential survivors are ongoing using heavy equipment and trained dogs, amid intensive efforts around the clock.

The authorities secured the area around the buildings and evacuated residents living in nearby buildings as a precautionary measure, until an engineering committee is formed to examine the safety of the adjacent buildings and prevent any further disasters.

The local authorities announced the opening of an urgent investigation to determine the causes of the collapse and establish responsibilities, amidst a state of mourning among the residents of Fes, who are closely following the rescue efforts and the search for potential survivors.