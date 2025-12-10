شهدت مقاطعة زواغة بمدينة فاس المغربية حادثة مأساوية، بعد انهيار مبنيين سكنيين مكونين من أربعة طوابق، ما أسفر عن وفاة 19 شخصًا وإصابة 16 آخرين بإصابات متفاوتة الخطورة، وفق السلطات المحلية.
وكان المبنيان مأهولين بثماني أسر، وجرى نقل المصابين على الفور إلى المركز الاستشفائي الجامعي بفاس لتلقي العلاج والفحوصات اللازمة. وأكدت فرق الإنقاذ أن عمليات البحث عن ناجين محتملين مستمرة باستخدام المعدات الثقيلة والكلاب المدربة، وسط جهود مكثفة على مدار الساعة.
وقامت السلطات بتأمين محيط المبنيين، وإجلاء السكان القاطنين في المباني المجاورة كإجراء احترازي، إلى حين تشكيل لجنة هندسية لفحص سلامة المباني المجاورة ومنع أي كوارث إضافية.
وأعلنت السلطات المحلية فتح تحقيق عاجل للوقوف على أسباب الانهيار وتحديد المسؤوليات، وسط حالة من الحزن بين سكان فاس، الذين يتابعون لحظة بلحظة جهود الإنقاذ والبحث عن ناجين محتملين.