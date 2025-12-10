The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced the inclusion of "Egyptian Koshari" on the representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity for 2025, during the meetings of the intergovernmental committee for intangible heritage held in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

The Egyptian Ministry of Culture stated in an official statement today (Wednesday) that the registration of Egyptian Koshari becomes the eleventh element registered under Egypt on the lists of intangible heritage, which is a new affirmation of the status of Egyptian heritage and its ability to inspire and renew, as well as the international community's appreciation for this heritage that Egyptians have preserved over the years.

Minister of Culture Dr. Ahmed Fouad Henu confirmed that the inclusion of "Egyptian Koshari" reflects the interest in the culture of the daily life of Egyptians, which represents an integral part of their identity. He stated that "Koshari" is the first Egyptian dish to be registered, and that in the coming years, more elements related to social and cultural practices inherited by generations and expressing the spirit of participation and diversity within Egyptian society will be registered.

He added that this inclusion reflects the success of the efforts made by the Egyptian state in documenting and protecting its heritage, affirming the ministry's continued support for all heritage elements and enhancing cooperation with local communities, practitioners, and groups that preserve these living practices.