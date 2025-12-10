أعلنت منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلوم والثقافة (اليونسكو) إدراج «الكشري المصري» على القائمة التمثيلية للتراث الثقافي غير المادي للإنسانية لعام 2025، وذلك خلال اجتماعات اللجنة الحكومية للتراث غير المادي المنعقدة في العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي.

وذكرت وزارة الثقافة المصرية، في بيان رسمي اليوم (الأربعاء) أن تسجيل الكشري المصري يصبح العنصر الحادي عشر المسجَّل باسم مصر على قوائم التراث غير المادي، وهو تأكيد جديد على مكانة التراث المصري وقدرته على الإلهام والتجدد، وعلى تقدير المجتمع الدولي لهذا التراث الذي حافظ عليه المصريون عبر السنين.

وأكد وزير الثقافة الدكتور أحمد فؤاد هنو،أن إدراج «الكشري المصري» يعكس الاهتمام بثقافة الحياة اليومية للمصريين، التي تمثّل جزءًا أصيلًا من الهوية، وقال إن «الكشري» أول أكلة مصرية يتم تسجيلها، وستشهد السنوات القادمة تسجيل المزيد من العناصر المرتبطة بممارسات اجتماعية وثقافية تتوارثها الأجيال وتُعبّر عن روح المشاركة والتنوع داخل المجتمع المصري.

وأضاف أن هذا الإدراج يعكس نجاح الجهود التي تبذلها الدولة المصرية في توثيق تراثها وحمايته، مؤكدًا استمرار دعم الوزارة لكافة العناصر التراثية، وتعزيز التعاون مع المجتمعات المحلية والممارسين والجماعات التي تحافظ على هذه الممارسات الحية.