تسببت صورة متداولة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لنائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس في إثارة موجة من الجدل، بعد أن زعم ناشطون أنها تظهره في مشادة كلامية مع زوجته أوشا. الصورة التي لم يتم توثيق تاريخها، أثارت التكهنات والتعليقات الساخرة على حياته الزوجية.
وأكد فانس أن الصورة قد تكون مركبة باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي وليست مؤكدة، نافياً أي صحة للشائعات المرتبطة بها. وأوضح عبر منصة «إكس» يوم الثلاثاء بشكل ساخر: «أرتدي دائماً قميصاً داخلياً عندما أخرج في العلن لأتشاجر مع زوجتي بصوت عال».
وقالت صحيفة «نيويورك بوست» إن الصورة استُخدمت من قبل معارضي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للتعليق على حياة فانس الشخصية، حيث كتب أحد مستخدمي «فيسبوك»: «يبدو أن الأمور ليست على ما يرام في جمهورية الجمهوريين».
وتأتي هذه الواقعة في وقت تتعرض فيه علاقة الزوجين لموجة شائعات منذ أكتوبر الماضي، خصوصاً بعد ظهور أوشا في مناسبتين مع السيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب بدون خاتم الزواج. وأوضح متحدث باسمها أن كونها أم مشغولة يجعلها تنسى أحياناً ارتداء الخاتم، في حين أكد فانس في مقابلة مع «إن بي سي نيوز» أنه لا يأبه لهذه الأحاديث ويستمتع بها أحياناً.
A widely circulated image on social media of U.S. Vice President JD Vance has sparked a wave of controversy after activists claimed it shows him in a heated argument with his wife, Osha. The image, which has not been dated, has fueled speculation and sarcastic comments about his marital life.
Vance confirmed that the image may have been manipulated using artificial intelligence and is not verified, denying any validity to the rumors associated with it. He sarcastically explained on the platform "X" on Tuesday: "I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to loudly argue with my wife."
The "New York Post" reported that the image was used by opponents of President Donald Trump to comment on Vance's personal life, with one Facebook user writing: "It seems things are not going well in the Republican Republic."
This incident comes at a time when the couple's relationship has faced a wave of rumors since last October, especially after Osha appeared on two occasions with First Lady Melania Trump without her wedding ring. A spokesperson for her clarified that being a busy mom sometimes makes her forget to wear the ring, while Vance confirmed in an interview with "NBC News" that he does not care about these discussions and sometimes enjoys them.