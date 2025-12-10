تسببت صورة متداولة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لنائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس في إثارة موجة من الجدل، بعد أن زعم ناشطون أنها تظهره في مشادة كلامية مع زوجته أوشا. الصورة التي لم يتم توثيق تاريخها، أثارت التكهنات والتعليقات الساخرة على حياته الزوجية.

وأكد فانس أن الصورة قد تكون مركبة باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي وليست مؤكدة، نافياً أي صحة للشائعات المرتبطة بها. وأوضح عبر منصة «إكس» يوم الثلاثاء بشكل ساخر: «أرتدي دائماً قميصاً داخلياً عندما أخرج في العلن لأتشاجر مع زوجتي بصوت عال».

وقالت صحيفة «نيويورك بوست» إن الصورة استُخدمت من قبل معارضي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للتعليق على حياة فانس الشخصية، حيث كتب أحد مستخدمي «فيسبوك»: «يبدو أن الأمور ليست على ما يرام في جمهورية الجمهوريين».

وتأتي هذه الواقعة في وقت تتعرض فيه علاقة الزوجين لموجة شائعات منذ أكتوبر الماضي، خصوصاً بعد ظهور أوشا في مناسبتين مع السيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب بدون خاتم الزواج. وأوضح متحدث باسمها أن كونها أم مشغولة يجعلها تنسى أحياناً ارتداء الخاتم، في حين أكد فانس في مقابلة مع «إن بي سي نيوز» أنه لا يأبه لهذه الأحاديث ويستمتع بها أحياناً.