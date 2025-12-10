A widely circulated image on social media of U.S. Vice President JD Vance has sparked a wave of controversy after activists claimed it shows him in a heated argument with his wife, Osha. The image, which has not been dated, has fueled speculation and sarcastic comments about his marital life.

Vance confirmed that the image may have been manipulated using artificial intelligence and is not verified, denying any validity to the rumors associated with it. He sarcastically explained on the platform "X" on Tuesday: "I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to loudly argue with my wife."

The "New York Post" reported that the image was used by opponents of President Donald Trump to comment on Vance's personal life, with one Facebook user writing: "It seems things are not going well in the Republican Republic."

This incident comes at a time when the couple's relationship has faced a wave of rumors since last October, especially after Osha appeared on two occasions with First Lady Melania Trump without her wedding ring. A spokesperson for her clarified that being a busy mom sometimes makes her forget to wear the ring, while Vance confirmed in an interview with "NBC News" that he does not care about these discussions and sometimes enjoys them.