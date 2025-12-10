The head of the Saudi delegation to Hadhramaut, Major General Mohammed Al-Qahtani, reaffirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's position towards Hadhramaut province in southeastern Yemen is steadfast in supporting the ceasefire and ending the conflict.



Al-Qahtani stated in a meeting with a group of tribes from the Yemeni province today (Wednesday) that the Kingdom and the UAE are making every effort to achieve comprehensive peace in Yemen.



He emphasized that the southern issue is a just cause that cannot be ignored or overlooked, adding that the Kingdom demands the withdrawal of all forces affiliated with the Transitional Council from Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra.



Al-Qahtani confirmed the rejection of involving Hadhramaut in new conflicts that the province cannot bear, pointing out that the Hadhrami community is peaceful, and the province is not a battleground for conflict. He announced support for the National Shield Forces to take responsibility for and protect the camps in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra.