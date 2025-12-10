جدد رئيس الوفد السعودي إلى حضرموت اللواء محمد القحطاني، التأكيد على أن موقف المملكة العربية السعودية ثابت تجاه محافظة حضرموت جنوب شرق اليمن، في دعم التهدئة ووقف الصراع.


وقال القحطاني في لقاء مع مجموعة من قبائل المحافظة اليمنية، اليوم (الأربعاء): إن المملكة والإمارات تبذلان كل الجهود من أجل إحلال السلام الشامل في اليمن.


وشدد على أن قضية الجنوب قضية عادلة لا يمكن تجاهلها أو تجاوزها، مضيفاً أن المملكة تطالب بخروج كافة القوات التابعة للمجلس الانتقالي من حضرموت والمهرة.


وأكد القحطاني رفض إدخال حضرموت في صراعات جديدة لا تتحملها المحافظة، لافتا إلى أن المجتمع الحضرمي مسالم، والمحافظة ليست ميدانا للصراع. وأعلن دعم قوات درع الوطن لتولي مسؤولية وحماية المعسكرات في حضرموت والمهرة.