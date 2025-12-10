واشنطن ترسل مقاتلاتها فوق خليج فنزويلا.. تدريب روتيني أم استعراض قوة؟

في تطور لافت يُعتبر الأقرب من نوعه حتى الآن، حلّقت مقاتلتان أمريكيتان من طراز «إف/إيه-18» فوق مياه خليج فنزويلا، مساء (الثلاثاء)، في عملية استمرت نحو نصف ساعة، وفق ما رصدته منصة «فلايت رادار 24» وأوردته وكالة «أسوشييتد برس».
رحلة تدريبية روتينية؟
مسؤول دفاعي أمريكي وصف لـ «أسوشييتد برس» الطلعة القصيرة بأنها «رحلة تدريبية روتينية» تهدف إلى إظهار المدى التشغيلي للطائرات، مؤكداً أن العملية جرت بالكامل داخل المجال الجوي الدولي، ولم يفصح عما إذا كانت المقاتلات تحمل أسلحة أم لا.
تصعيد عسكري أمريكي ضد فنزويلا
ويأتي هذا الحدث في سياق تصعيد عسكري أمريكي مستمر منذ أشهر في المنطقة. فقد سبق للولايات المتحدة أن أرسلت قاذفات إستراتيجية من طراز «بي-52» و«بي-1 لانسر» للتحليق قبالة السواحل الفنزويلية، لكنها لم تقترب بهذا القدر من الأجواء الفنزويلية كما فعلت مقاتلات الثلاثاء.
وبدأت وتيرة النشاط العسكري الأمريكي ترتفع بشكل ملحوظ بعد تنفيذ ضربات بحرية استهدفت سفناً متهمة بنقل المخدرات في البحر الكاريبي والمحيط الهادئ الشرقي، وكان أول استهداف معلن لسفينة انطلقت من فنزويلا في سبتمبر الماضي.
وتؤكد إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن هذه العمليات ضرورية لمكافحة تهريب المخدرات، فيما يواصل الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو نفي أي صلة لبلاده بهذه الأنشطة.
ذروة التوتر بين أمريكا وفنزويلا
وكان التوتر قد بلغ ذروة جديدة في نوفمبر الماضي حين وجه الرئيس ترمب تعليمات لشركات الطيران الأمريكية بمعاملة الأجواء الفنزويلية عملياً كمنطقة محظورة، تماشياً مع تحذيرات إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية (FAA) للرحلات المدنية.
ماذا يرى الخبراء؟
خبراء عسكريون يرون أن القدرات العسكرية الفنزويلية، رغم مظهرها الورقي المخيف، تبقى هشة نسبياً.
المدير التنفيذي في مركز ابتكار التكنولوجيا والأمن السيبراني بمؤسسة الدفاع عن الديمقراطيات الأدميرال المتقاعد مارك مونتغومري، قال لـ«فوكس نيوز» إن التهديد الفنزويلي ينحصر في مقاتلات محدودة وسفن سطحية قليلة وصواريخ أرض- جو روسية الصنع، مضيفاً: «في اليوم أو اليومين الأولين من أي خطة عملياتية، يمكننا بسهولة إزالة التهديد الجوي والبحري ضد القوات الأمريكية».
من جانبه، أكد المحامي الدولي والدبلوماسي الفنزويلي السابق إيزاياس مدينا أن الجيش الفنزويلي «يبدو أقوى على الورق مما هو عليه في الواقع»، في إشارة إلى معاناة القوات المسلحة من نقص الصيانة والتدريب والوقود والروح المعنوية.
In a notable development considered the closest of its kind so far, two American fighter jets of the "F/A-18" model flew over the waters of the Gulf of Venezuela on Tuesday evening, in an operation that lasted about half an hour, according to what was monitored by the "Flight Radar 24" platform and reported by the Associated Press.
Routine Training Flight?
An American defense official described the short sortie to the Associated Press as a "routine training flight" aimed at demonstrating the operational range of the aircraft, confirming that the operation took place entirely within international airspace, and did not disclose whether the fighters were armed or not.
U.S. Military Escalation Against Venezuela
This event comes in the context of a U.S. military escalation that has been ongoing for months in the region. The United States had previously sent strategic bombers such as the "B-52" and "B-1 Lancer" to fly off the Venezuelan coasts, but they had not approached Venezuelan airspace as closely as the fighters did on Tuesday.
The pace of U.S. military activity has noticeably increased following maritime strikes targeting ships accused of drug trafficking in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific, with the first publicly announced targeting of a ship that departed from Venezuela occurring last September.
The administration of President Donald Trump asserts that these operations are necessary to combat drug trafficking, while Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro continues to deny any connection of his country to these activities.
Peak Tension Between America and Venezuela
Tension reached a new peak last November when President Trump instructed American airlines to treat Venezuelan airspace effectively as a no-fly zone, in line with warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for civil flights.
What do experts see?
Military experts believe that Venezuelan military capabilities, despite their intimidating appearance on paper, remain relatively fragile.
Retired Admiral Mark Montgomery, executive director at the Center for Technology and Cybersecurity Innovation at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News that the Venezuelan threat is limited to a few fighter jets, a small number of surface ships, and Russian-made surface-to-air missiles, adding: "In the first day or two of any operational plan, we can easily eliminate the air and maritime threat against U.S. forces."
For his part, international lawyer and former Venezuelan diplomat Isaias Medina confirmed that the Venezuelan military "appears stronger on paper than it is in reality," referring to the armed forces' struggles with maintenance, training, fuel shortages, and morale.