واشنطن ترسل مقاتلاتها فوق خليج فنزويلا.. تدريب روتيني أم استعراض قوة؟

In a notable development considered the closest of its kind so far, two American fighter jets of the "F/A-18" model flew over the waters of the Gulf of Venezuela on Tuesday evening, in an operation that lasted about half an hour, according to what was monitored by the "Flight Radar 24" platform and reported by the Associated Press.



Routine Training Flight?

An American defense official described the short sortie to the Associated Press as a "routine training flight" aimed at demonstrating the operational range of the aircraft, confirming that the operation took place entirely within international airspace, and did not disclose whether the fighters were armed or not.



U.S. Military Escalation Against Venezuela

This event comes in the context of a U.S. military escalation that has been ongoing for months in the region. The United States had previously sent strategic bombers such as the "B-52" and "B-1 Lancer" to fly off the Venezuelan coasts, but they had not approached Venezuelan airspace as closely as the fighters did on Tuesday.

The pace of U.S. military activity has noticeably increased following maritime strikes targeting ships accused of drug trafficking in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific, with the first publicly announced targeting of a ship that departed from Venezuela occurring last September.

The administration of President Donald Trump asserts that these operations are necessary to combat drug trafficking, while Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro continues to deny any connection of his country to these activities.

Peak Tension Between America and Venezuela

Tension reached a new peak last November when President Trump instructed American airlines to treat Venezuelan airspace effectively as a no-fly zone, in line with warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for civil flights.

What do experts see?

Military experts believe that Venezuelan military capabilities, despite their intimidating appearance on paper, remain relatively fragile.

Retired Admiral Mark Montgomery, executive director at the Center for Technology and Cybersecurity Innovation at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News that the Venezuelan threat is limited to a few fighter jets, a small number of surface ships, and Russian-made surface-to-air missiles, adding: "In the first day or two of any operational plan, we can easily eliminate the air and maritime threat against U.S. forces."

For his part, international lawyer and former Venezuelan diplomat Isaias Medina confirmed that the Venezuelan military "appears stronger on paper than it is in reality," referring to the armed forces' struggles with maintenance, training, fuel shortages, and morale.