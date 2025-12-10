في تطور لافت يُعتبر الأقرب من نوعه حتى الآن، حلّقت مقاتلتان أمريكيتان من طراز «إف/إيه-18» فوق مياه خليج فنزويلا، مساء (الثلاثاء)، في عملية استمرت نحو نصف ساعة، وفق ما رصدته منصة «فلايت رادار 24» وأوردته وكالة «أسوشييتد برس».
واشنطن ترسل مقاتلاتها فوق خليج فنزويلا.. تدريب روتيني أم استعراض قوة؟

رحلة تدريبية روتينية؟

مسؤول دفاعي أمريكي وصف لـ «أسوشييتد برس» الطلعة القصيرة بأنها «رحلة تدريبية روتينية» تهدف إلى إظهار المدى التشغيلي للطائرات، مؤكداً أن العملية جرت بالكامل داخل المجال الجوي الدولي، ولم يفصح عما إذا كانت المقاتلات تحمل أسلحة أم لا.
تصعيد عسكري أمريكي ضد فنزويلا

ويأتي هذا الحدث في سياق تصعيد عسكري أمريكي مستمر منذ أشهر في المنطقة. فقد سبق للولايات المتحدة أن أرسلت قاذفات إستراتيجية من طراز «بي-52» و«بي-1 لانسر» للتحليق قبالة السواحل الفنزويلية، لكنها لم تقترب بهذا القدر من الأجواء الفنزويلية كما فعلت مقاتلات الثلاثاء.

وبدأت وتيرة النشاط العسكري الأمريكي ترتفع بشكل ملحوظ بعد تنفيذ ضربات بحرية استهدفت سفناً متهمة بنقل المخدرات في البحر الكاريبي والمحيط الهادئ الشرقي، وكان أول استهداف معلن لسفينة انطلقت من فنزويلا في سبتمبر الماضي.

وتؤكد إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن هذه العمليات ضرورية لمكافحة تهريب المخدرات، فيما يواصل الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو نفي أي صلة لبلاده بهذه الأنشطة.

ذروة التوتر بين أمريكا وفنزويلا

وكان التوتر قد بلغ ذروة جديدة في نوفمبر الماضي حين وجه الرئيس ترمب تعليمات لشركات الطيران الأمريكية بمعاملة الأجواء الفنزويلية عملياً كمنطقة محظورة، تماشياً مع تحذيرات إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية (FAA) للرحلات المدنية.

ماذا يرى الخبراء؟

خبراء عسكريون يرون أن القدرات العسكرية الفنزويلية، رغم مظهرها الورقي المخيف، تبقى هشة نسبياً.

المدير التنفيذي في مركز ابتكار التكنولوجيا والأمن السيبراني بمؤسسة الدفاع عن الديمقراطيات الأدميرال المتقاعد مارك مونتغومري، قال لـ«فوكس نيوز» إن التهديد الفنزويلي ينحصر في مقاتلات محدودة وسفن سطحية قليلة وصواريخ أرض- جو روسية الصنع، مضيفاً: «في اليوم أو اليومين الأولين من أي خطة عملياتية، يمكننا بسهولة إزالة التهديد الجوي والبحري ضد القوات الأمريكية».

من جانبه، أكد المحامي الدولي والدبلوماسي الفنزويلي السابق إيزاياس مدينا أن الجيش الفنزويلي «يبدو أقوى على الورق مما هو عليه في الواقع»، في إشارة إلى معاناة القوات المسلحة من نقص الصيانة والتدريب والوقود والروح المعنوية.