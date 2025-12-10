واشنطن تخطط لفرض تقديم سجلات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي عند دخول أمريكا

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced a new proposal that requires all foreign visitors, including tourists from countries with a visa waiver program, to provide information about their social media accounts from the past five years when applying for an electronic travel authorization or visa.



According to a notice published on Tuesday in the U.S. Federal Register, this measure aims to enhance the security background checks for visitors and comes in implementation of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in January 2025 titled "Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other Security Threats."



The proposal also includes providing email addresses and phone numbers used during the past five years, in addition to information about family members.

Customs and Border Protection adds that, alongside social media records, new data fields will include email addresses and phone numbers that the traveler has used over the past five years, as well as the addresses and names of family members.

The Department of Homeland Security has not issued an immediate comment on this proposal, while the Federal Register allows the public a period of sixty days to submit feedback.

The United States began collecting social media information on a voluntary basis in 2015, then made it mandatory for most visa applications since 2019; however, it was optional for travelers under the visa waiver program, which includes 42 countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and Japan.



In 2025, the policy saw significant expansion, as providing accounts became mandatory for student visa applicants and exchange visitors since June, then extended to H-1B and H-4 work visas in December, and now Customs proposes to make it mandatory for all visitors, including tourists, meaning that any undisclosed account could lead to denial of entry or delays.

The proposal has sparked widespread controversy, as opponents argue that it violates individuals' privacy and limits freedom of expression, and it could negatively impact American tourism, which is expected to decline in 2025.

The United States is preparing to host the FIFA World Cup next year, an event that attracts fans from various countries around the world, including from the UK and other countries whose citizens are not required by the U.S. to obtain a visa for entry.