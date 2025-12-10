أعلنت هيئة الجمارك وحماية الحدود الأمريكية اقتراحا جديدا يلزم جميع الزوار الأجانب، بما في ذلك السياح القادمين من دول تتمتع ببرنامج الإعفاء من التأشيرة، بتقديم معلومات عن حساباتهم على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية عند التقدم للحصول على إذن السفر الإلكتروني أو التأشيرة.
واشنطن تخطط لفرض تقديم سجلات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي عند دخول أمريكا

ووفقاً لإشعار نشر يوم الثلاثاء في السجل الفيدرالي الأمريكي، يهدف هذا الإجراء إلى تعزيز فحص الخلفية الأمنية للزوار، ويأتي تنفيذاً لأمر تنفيذي صادر عن الرئيس دونالد ترمب في يناير 2025 بعنوان «حماية الولايات المتحدة من الإرهابيين الأجانب وغيرها من التهديدات الأمنية والسلامة العامة».
ويشمل الاقتراح أيضاً تقديم عناوين بريد إلكتروني وأرقام هواتف مستخدمة خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، بالإضافة إلى معلومات عن أفراد العائلة.

وتضيف هيئة الجمارك وحماية الحدود، إلى جانب سجلات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، حقول بيانات جديدة تشمل عناوين البريد الإلكتروني وأرقام الهواتف التي استخدمها المسافر خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، إضافة إلى عناوين وأسماء أفراد عائلته.

ولم تصدر وزارة الأمن الداخلي تعليقا فوريا على هذا المقترح، بينما يتيح السجل الفيدرالي للجمهور مهلة قدرها ستين يوماً لتقديم الملاحظات.

وبدأت الولايات المتحدة في جمع معلومات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بشكل اختياري منذ عام 2015، ثم جعلته إلزامياً لمعظم طلبات التأشيرات منذ عام 2019، ومع ذلك، كان التقديم اختيارياً للمسافرين عبر برنامج الإعفاء من التأشيرة والذي يشمل 42 دولة مثل بريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا واليابان.
وفي عام 2025، شهدت السياسة توسعاً كبيراً، حيث أصبح تقديم الحسابات إلزامياً لطلبة التأشيرات الدراسية، والتبادلية منذ يونيو، ثم امتد إلى تأشيرات العمل H-1B وH-4 في ديسمبر، والآن، تقترح هيئة الجمارك جعله إلزامياً لجميع الزوار، بما في ذلك السياح، مما يعني أن أي حساب غير مكشوف قد يؤدي إلى رفض الدخول أو تأخير.

أثار الاقتراح جدلاً واسعاً، حيث يرى معارضوه أنه ينتهك خصوصية الأفراد ويحد من حرية التعبير، وقد يؤثر سلباً على السياحة الأمريكية التي تواجه انخفاضاً متوقعاً في 2025.

وتستعد الولايات المتحدة لاستضافة فعاليات كأس العالم لكرة القدم العام القادم، وهو حدث يجذب جماهير من مختلف دول العالم، بما في ذلك من المملكة المتحدة ودول أخرى لا تفرض الولايات المتحدة على مواطنيها الحصول على تأشيرة دخول.