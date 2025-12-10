فازت الديمقراطية إيلين هيجينز بسباق عمدة ميامي، متغلبة على مرشح جمهوري مدعوم من الرئيس دونالد ترمب، منهية سلسلة من الخسائر لحزبها استمرت نحو ثلاثة عقود، في نتيجة تمنح الديمقراطيين دفعة في واحدة من آخر المعارك الانتخابية قبل الانتخابات النصفية لعام 2026.
بهذا الفوز تصبح هيجينز( 61 عاماً)، أول امرأة تتولى قيادة مدينة ميامي، إذ تغلبت على المرشح المدعوم من ترمب إميليو جونزاليس، الذي قال إنه اتصل بها ليهنئها.
وقالت هيجينز في خطاب النصر: نواجه خطاباً بشعاً وقاسياً من المسؤولين المنتخبين، خصوصا ضد فئات المهاجرين، مضيفة أن سكان ميامي كانوا مستعدين للتخلص من ذلك.
ومع فرز جميع الأصوات أمس (الثلاثاء)، كانت هيجينز متقدمة على الجمهوري بنحو 19 نقطة مئوية.
وعلى رغم أن السباق المحلي لا يمكن أن يكون مؤشراً دقيقاً لما قد يحدث في صناديق الاقتراع العام القادم، إلا أنه جذب انتباه الحزبين السياسيين الرئيسيين وقادتهما.
ويمنح فوز هيجينز الحزب الديمقراطي بعض الزخم مع اقتراب الانتخابات النصفية عالية المخاطر، إذ يسعى الحزب الجمهوري للحفاظ على قبضته في فلوريدا، بما في ذلك في إحدى المناطق ذات الأغلبية الإسبانية في مقاطعة ميامي-ديد. وشهدت المنطقة تحولاً سياسياً نحو اليمين في السنوات الأخيرة.
Democrat Eileen Higgins has won the Miami mayoral race, defeating a Republican candidate backed by President Donald Trump, ending a nearly three-decade-long losing streak for her party, in a result that gives Democrats a boost in one of the last electoral battles before the 2026 midterm elections.
With this victory, Higgins (61 years old) becomes the first woman to lead the city of Miami, having defeated Trump-backed candidate Emilio Gonzalez, who said he called her to congratulate her.
Higgins said in her victory speech: "We are facing a hateful and harsh rhetoric from elected officials, especially against immigrant groups," adding that the residents of Miami were ready to move past that.
With all votes counted yesterday (Tuesday), Higgins was leading the Republican by about 19 percentage points.
Although the local race may not be an accurate indicator of what could happen in the upcoming general election, it has drawn the attention of both major political parties and their leaders.
Higgins' victory gives the Democratic Party some momentum as the high-stakes midterm elections approach, with the Republican Party seeking to maintain its grip in Florida, including in one of the Spanish-majority areas of Miami-Dade County. The area has seen a political shift to the right in recent years.