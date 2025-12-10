فازت الديمقراطية إيلين هيجينز بسباق عمدة ميامي، متغلبة على مرشح جمهوري مدعوم من الرئيس دونالد ترمب، منهية سلسلة من الخسائر لحزبها استمرت نحو ثلاثة عقود، في نتيجة تمنح الديمقراطيين دفعة في واحدة من آخر المعارك الانتخابية قبل الانتخابات النصفية لعام 2026.


بهذا الفوز تصبح هيجينز( 61 عاماً)، أول امرأة تتولى قيادة مدينة ميامي، إذ تغلبت على المرشح المدعوم من ترمب إميليو جونزاليس، الذي قال إنه اتصل بها ليهنئها.


وقالت هيجينز في خطاب النصر: نواجه خطاباً بشعاً وقاسياً من المسؤولين المنتخبين، خصوصا ضد فئات المهاجرين، مضيفة أن سكان ميامي كانوا مستعدين للتخلص من ذلك.


ومع فرز جميع الأصوات أمس (الثلاثاء)، كانت هيجينز متقدمة على الجمهوري بنحو 19 نقطة مئوية.


وعلى رغم أن السباق المحلي لا يمكن أن يكون مؤشراً دقيقاً لما قد يحدث في صناديق الاقتراع العام القادم، إلا أنه جذب انتباه الحزبين السياسيين الرئيسيين وقادتهما.


ويمنح فوز هيجينز الحزب الديمقراطي بعض الزخم مع اقتراب الانتخابات النصفية عالية المخاطر، إذ يسعى الحزب الجمهوري للحفاظ على قبضته في فلوريدا، بما في ذلك في إحدى المناطق ذات الأغلبية الإسبانية في مقاطعة ميامي-ديد. وشهدت المنطقة تحولاً سياسياً نحو اليمين في السنوات الأخيرة.