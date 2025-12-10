Democrat Eileen Higgins has won the Miami mayoral race, defeating a Republican candidate backed by President Donald Trump, ending a nearly three-decade-long losing streak for her party, in a result that gives Democrats a boost in one of the last electoral battles before the 2026 midterm elections.



With this victory, Higgins (61 years old) becomes the first woman to lead the city of Miami, having defeated Trump-backed candidate Emilio Gonzalez, who said he called her to congratulate her.



Higgins said in her victory speech: "We are facing a hateful and harsh rhetoric from elected officials, especially against immigrant groups," adding that the residents of Miami were ready to move past that.



With all votes counted yesterday (Tuesday), Higgins was leading the Republican by about 19 percentage points.



Although the local race may not be an accurate indicator of what could happen in the upcoming general election, it has drawn the attention of both major political parties and their leaders.



Higgins' victory gives the Democratic Party some momentum as the high-stakes midterm elections approach, with the Republican Party seeking to maintain its grip in Florida, including in one of the Spanish-majority areas of Miami-Dade County. The area has seen a political shift to the right in recent years.