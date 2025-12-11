قدَمت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي العزاء والمواساة، للمملكة المغربية، ملكاً وحكومةً وشعباً، وإلى ذوي ضحايا حادثةِ انهيار مبنيَين متجاورين في مدينة فاس.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانةِ العامة، أعرب الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، عن تضامُن الرابطة وتعاطُفِها مع الشعبِ المغربي كافةً، ومع ذوي الضحايا في هذه الحادثة المؤلمة، سائلاً المولى -سبحانه وتعالى-، أن يتغمَّد المتوفَّين بواسع رحمته، ويُسكِنَهم فسيحَ جناته، وأن يُلهم ذويهم الصبرَ والسّلوان، وأن يمنَّ على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل.