The Muslim World League extended its condolences and sympathy to the Kingdom of Morocco, its king, government, and people, as well as to the families of the victims of the collapse of two adjacent buildings in the city of Fez.

In a statement from the General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, expressed the League's solidarity and compassion with the entire Moroccan people and with the families of the victims in this painful incident, asking the Almighty - may He be glorified and exalted - to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant them a place in His spacious gardens, to inspire their families with patience and solace, and to bestow a speedy recovery upon the injured.