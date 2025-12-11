The plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, which has entered its fourth year, represents an attempt to impose a "realistic" settlement that ultimately leads to closing the chapter on the bloody conflict that continues to drain Europe and America. However, the recent period has witnessed what seems to be a European rejection of the proposed plan, which is seen as biased towards Russia, especially since it talks about Kyiv conceding part of its territory. This has prompted Europeans to formulate an alternative proposal in response to the American suggestion, aiming to ensure a balance between achieving peace and maintaining Ukraine's sovereignty.

Political observers believe that if Europe succeeds in promoting its plan, it may pave the way for a joint diplomatic exit. However, this exit faces resistance from Russia, which seems inclined to agree to the American plan, as was evident in the statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Thus, Europe and Ukraine reject the American draft unless substantial amendments are made to it, and they present alternatives and plans to modify it. This makes this path appear long-term and potentially more complicated, especially with the sharp attack launched by U.S. President Donald Trump against the Europeans and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.