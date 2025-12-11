تمثّل الخطة التي طرحها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية المستعرة، التي دخلت عامها الرابع، محاولة لفرض تسوية «واقعية» تقود في نهاية المطاف إلى طي صفحة النزاع الدامي، الذي لا يزال يستنزف أوروبا وأمريكا، إلّا أن الفترة الماضية شهدت ما بدا أنه رفض أوروبي للخطة المقترحة، التي اعتبر أنها تنحاز إلى جانب روسيا، خصوصاً أنها تتحدث عن تنازل كييف عن جزء من أراضيها، الأمر الذي دفع الأوروبيين إلى بلورة مقترح بديل في مواجهة المقترح الأمريكي؛ لضمان التوازن بين تحقيق السلام والحفاظ على سيادة أوكرانيا.

ويعتقد مراقبون سياسيون أنه في حال نجاح أوروبا في الترويج لخطتها فربما تمهّد الطريق لمخرج دبلوماسي مشترك، لكن هذا المخرج يصطدم بالرفض الروسي الذي يميل إلى الموافقة على الخطة الأمريكية، وهو ما بدا واضحاً في تصريحات الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين.

ومن هنا، فإن أوروبا وأوكرانيا ترفضان المسودة الأمريكية، ما لم يتم إدخال تعديلات جوهرية عليها، وتقدّمان بدائل وخططاً لتعديلها، وهو ما يجعل هذا المسار يبدو طويل الأمد وربما يكون أكثر تعقيداً، خصوصاً مع الهجوم الحاد الذي شنّه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على الأوروبيين ونظيره الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي.