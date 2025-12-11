افتتح معالي الأستاذ فهد عبدالرحمن الجلاجل وزير الصحة، وبحضور معالي المهندس خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح وزير الاستثمار، ورئيس مجلس إدارة شركة العليان القابضة الأستاذة لبنى العليان، أمس (الأربعاء)، مستشفى «آماد» للتأهيل والرعاية الممتدة، وذلك خلال حفل رسمي أُقيم بهذه المناسبة، في إطار جهود تطوير خدمات التأهيل المتقدمة وتعزيز منظومة الرعاية الصحية بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وبرنامج التحوّل الوطني.

وخلال الحفل، قام أصحاب المعالي والأستاذة لبنى العليان والدكتورة هبه آل مطر المدير التنفيذي للمستشفى بجولة موسعة داخل مرافق المستشفى، شملت أقسام التأهيل والعلاج التخصصي وصالات التمارين ووحدات العناية، واطلعوا على التجهيزات الطبية المتقدمة والآليات التشغيلية والخدمات التي سيقدمها المستشفى للمرضى.

ويمثل المستشفى إضافة نوعية لقطاع التأهيل الطبي، إذ يضم سبعة طوابق خُصص منها خمسة طوابق للخدمات الطبية والعلاجية، بطاقة استيعابية تبلغ 152 سريراً، تشمل 12 سرير عناية مركزة و8 أسرّة عناية متوسطة. كما يشتمل المستشفى على 10 عيادات متخصصة، و15 غرفة للعلاج التخصصي، و5 صالات للتمارين، إضافة إلى وحدة للعلاج المائي، وأربع وحدات لتدريب مهارات الحياة اليومية، وخدمات الغسيل الكلوي عبر ستة كراسي مخصصة.

ويعمل المستشفى على تشغيل مجموعة واسعة من خدمات التأهيل المتقدمة تشمل تأهيل البالغين، كبار السن والأطفال، وتأهيل الأمراض العصبية بما في ذلك إصابات الحبل الشوكي والجلطات الدماغية وإصابات الدماغ، وتأهيل الأمراض العضلية والمفاصل وما بعد الحوادث، والتأهيل القلبي والتنفسّي، والتأهيل الإدراكي وعلاج الألم، إلى جانب الرعاية الممتدة وبرامج التأهيل المبكر والفطام عن جهاز التنفس الصناعي، وتأهيل البتور وعيادة الأطراف الصناعية.

ويأتي تشغيل هذه الخدمات ضمن المرحلة الأولى، على أن تتوسع منظومة التأهيل تدريجياً خلال الفترة المقبلة، بهدف تقديم رحلة علاجية متكاملة وفق أعلى المعايير الطبية.

كما يُسهم افتتاح مستشفى «آماد» في دعم التوطين وتنمية الكفاءات الوطنية، إذ من المتوقع أن يوفر أكثر من 300 وظيفة مباشرة وغير مباشرة في تخصصات طبية وصحية وإدارية وفنية متعددة، بما يعزز دور القطاع الصحي كأحد الممكّنات الرئيسية للتوظيف المستدام ورفع كفاءة رأس المال البشري، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنمية الموارد البشرية وخلق الفرص الوظيفية النوعية.

وأكدت الدكتورة هبة آل مطر المدير التنفيذي للمستشفى أن خدمات التأهيل ليست امتداداً للرعاية الصحية فحسب، بل هي ركيزة أساسية لتمكين المرضى من الاندماج في المجتمع، والعودة إلى ممارسة حياتهم وأعمالهم بثقة وقدرة، بما يعزز قيم الإنتاجية ويقلّص تبعات الإعاقة الجسدية والوظيفية.

ويأتي افتتاح مستشفى آماد امتداداً للجهود الوطنية الرامية إلى تطوير نموذج الرعاية الصحية الجديد، وتوسيع نطاق خدمات التأهيل في المملكة، بما يسهم في تحسين تجربة المريض ودعم القطاع الصحي لتحقيق أهداف رؤية 2030.