His Excellency Professor Fahd Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health, along with His Excellency Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Al-Olayan Holding, Ms. Lubna Al-Olayan, inaugurated the "Amad" Hospital for Rehabilitation and Extended Care yesterday (Wednesday) during an official ceremony held on this occasion, as part of efforts to develop advanced rehabilitation services and enhance the healthcare system in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program.

During the ceremony, the dignitaries, along with Ms. Lubna Al-Olayan and Dr. Heba Al-Matar, the Executive Director of the hospital, took an extensive tour of the hospital's facilities, which included rehabilitation departments, specialized treatment areas, exercise rooms, and care units, and they were briefed on the advanced medical equipment, operational mechanisms, and services that the hospital will provide to patients.

The hospital represents a qualitative addition to the medical rehabilitation sector, as it comprises seven floors, five of which are dedicated to medical and therapeutic services, with a capacity of 152 beds, including 12 intensive care beds and 8 intermediate care beds. The hospital also includes 10 specialized clinics, 15 treatment rooms, 5 exercise halls, in addition to a hydrotherapy unit, and four units for training daily living skills, as well as dialysis services through six dedicated chairs.

The hospital operates a wide range of advanced rehabilitation services, including rehabilitation for adults, the elderly, and children, as well as rehabilitation for neurological conditions including spinal cord injuries, strokes, and brain injuries, musculoskeletal and post-accident rehabilitation, cardiac and respiratory rehabilitation, cognitive rehabilitation and pain management, in addition to extended care and early rehabilitation programs, weaning from mechanical ventilation, and amputee rehabilitation and prosthetic clinics.

The operation of these services comes as part of the first phase, with plans to gradually expand the rehabilitation system in the coming period, aiming to provide a comprehensive treatment journey according to the highest medical standards.

The opening of Amad Hospital also contributes to supporting localization and developing national competencies, as it is expected to create more than 300 direct and indirect jobs in various medical, health, administrative, and technical specialties, thereby enhancing the role of the health sector as one of the main enablers of sustainable employment and improving human capital efficiency, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in developing human resources and creating quality job opportunities.

Dr. Heba Al-Matar, the Executive Director of the hospital, emphasized that rehabilitation services are not merely an extension of healthcare but are a fundamental pillar for empowering patients to integrate into society and return to their lives and work with confidence and capability, thereby enhancing productivity values and reducing the repercussions of physical and functional disabilities.

The opening of Amad Hospital is a continuation of national efforts aimed at developing a new healthcare model and expanding the scope of rehabilitation services in the Kingdom, contributing to improving the patient experience and supporting the health sector in achieving the goals of Vision 2030.