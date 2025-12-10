The Assistant Minister of Media, Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Maghlouth, met today at the Ministry of Media in Riyadh with the Vice President of China Media Group (CMG), Sheng Bo, in the presence of several leaders from the media system in the Kingdom and the China Media Group.

Al-Maghlouth welcomed the Vice President of the group and her accompanying delegation at the beginning of the meeting, conveying the greetings of the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, and his wishes for their current visit to the Kingdom to achieve the desired goals, reflecting the strategic relations between the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, the Saudi and Chinese sides discussed the prospects for joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in the field of media. They reviewed several topics of mutual interest within the framework of enhancing efforts to intensify areas of cooperation, through the exchange of news and media content, joint production, and the exchange of programs and expertise, as well as covering events and activities held by both countries that highlight the cultures of the two nations and the economic, investment, and tourism opportunities provided by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the Belt and Road Initiative. The two sides also discussed the ongoing preparations for the second Arab-Chinese summit scheduled to be held in Beijing in 2026.

It is worth noting that China Media Group is considered one of the largest media groups in the world, managing a broadcasting network that includes 51 television channels, 22 radio stations, and three electronic news platforms, in addition to a wide range of applications, providing its content in 85 languages around the world.