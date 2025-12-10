التقى مساعد وزير الإعلام الدكتور عبدالله بن أحمد المغلوث بمقر وزارة الإعلام بالرياض اليوم، نائبة رئيس مجموعة الصين للإعلام (CMG)، شينغ بو، بحضور عدد من قيادات منظومة الإعلام في المملكة ومجموعة الصين للإعلام.

ورحّب المغلوث في بداية اللقاء بنائبة رئيس المجموعة والوفد المرافق لها، ونقل لهم تحيات وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، وتمنياته بأن تحقق زيارتهم الحالية للمملكة الأهداف المرجوة منها، بما يعكس العلاقات الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين.

وناقش الجانبان السعودي والصيني خلال اللقاء، آفاق التعاون المشترك بين البلدين الصديقين في مجال الإعلام، واستعرضا عدداً من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك في إطار تعزيز العمل على تكثيف مجالات التعاون، عبر تبادل المحتوى الإخباري والإعلامي، والإنتاج المشترك وتبادل البرامج والخبرات، وتغطية المناسبات والفعاليات التي يقيمها البلدان بما يبرز ثقافتَي البلدين والفرص الاقتصادية والاستثمارية والسياحية التي تتيحها رؤية المملكة 2030، ومبادرة الحزام والطريق، كما ناقش الجانبان التحضيرات الجارية للقمة العربية الصينية الثانية المقرر عقدها في بكين 2026.

يذكر أن مجموعة الصين للإعلام، تُعدُّ واحدة من أكبر المجموعات الإعلامية في العالم، إذ تدير شبكة بث تشمل 51 قناة تلفزيونية، و22 إذاعة، وثلاث منصات إخبارية إلكترونية، إضافة إلى مجموعة واسعة من التطبيقات، وتقدّم محتواها بـ85 لغة حول العالم.