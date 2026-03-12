The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, has directed the departments and sections of the emirate, as well as the affiliated governorates and centers, to continue working during the Eid al-Fitr holiday for the year (1447 AH), in order to complete transactions and facilitate the affairs of citizens and residents.

He emphasized that this comes in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership - may God protect it - to work on accomplishing everything that serves the citizen and resident, and to ease their matters without delay.