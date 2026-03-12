وجّه أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، إدارات وأقسام الإمارة، والمحافظات والمراكز التابعة لها، باستمرار العمل خلال أيام إجازة عيد الفطر المبارك لعام (1447هـ)، وذلك لإنجاز المعاملات وتسيير شؤون المواطنين والمقيمين.

وأكد أن ذلك يأتي تنفيذًا لتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة -حفظها الله- بالعمل على إنجاز كل ما من شأنه خدمة المواطن والمقيم، وتيسير أمورهم دون تأخير.