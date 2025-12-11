رصدت «عكاظ»، خلال جولة ميدانية، أمس، في أسواق النفع العام بالطائف، غياب الموازين تماماً عن حظائر بيع المواشي، إذ لم تلتزم أي حظيرة بميزان البيع، حتى تلك «الحظيرة اليتيمة» التي كانت الصحيفة قد نشرت عنها قبل 5 أشهر (5 محرم الماضي) تحت عنوان «حظيرة يتيمة تلتزم بميزان مواشي الطائف» اختفت هي أيضاً.
وأكد عدد من الباعة لـ«عكاظ»،
عدم وجود أي ميزان داخل السوق، وأن عمليات البيع والشراء تتم «بالنظر» فقط، فيما كشف مواطنون أن القرار لم يُفعَّل على أرض الميدان، وقال عبدالرحمن الروقي لـ«عكاظ»: إنه كان يعتقد أن القرار طُبّق منذ إعلانه، بينما عبّر عبدالعزيز السفياني، عن أمله في إلزام الحظائر بتطبيقه قريباً، في حين ردّد نواف العتيبي عبارة: «يا فرحة ما تمت».
كما اشتكى مرتادو السوق من الارتفاع المتواصل في أسعار المواشي، ووصفوه بـ«الجنوني»، ما دفع كثيرين للبحث عن خيارات أرخص مثل البربري والسواكني والرّفيدي، رغم الفارق في الطعم، وبرّر البعض ذلك بعبارة «مكره أخاك لا بطل» بعد وصول أسعار الحري إلى 1,400 ريال للمتوسط، والنجدي إلى 1,800 ريال.
يذكر أن وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بدأت، اعتباراً من غرة محرم 1447هـ، تطبيق قرار بيع المواشي الحية المعدّة للذبح بالوزن؛ بهدف تعزيز الشفافية والعدالة بين البائع والمشتري، وتنظيم حركة البيع، إلا أن تأخر تجهيز المواقع وضعف الرقابة الميدانية ما يزالان يشكّلان عائقاً واضحاً أمام نجاح القرار في مراحله الأولى.
During a field tour yesterday, "Okaz" observed the complete absence of scales in the livestock sale pens in Taif's public markets. No pen adhered to the sales scale requirement, including the "lonely pen" that the newspaper had reported on five months ago (on the 5th of Muharram) under the title "A Lonely Pen Complies with the Livestock Scale of Taif," which has also disappeared.
Several vendors confirmed to "Okaz" that
there were no scales inside the market, and that buying and selling were done "by sight" only. Citizens revealed that the decision had not been implemented on the ground. Abdulrahman Al-Ruqai told "Okaz" that he believed the decision had been applied since its announcement, while Abdulaziz Al-Sufiani expressed hope that the pens would be required to comply with it soon. Meanwhile, Nawaf Al-Otaibi echoed the phrase: "What a joy that did not last."
Market-goers also complained about the continuous rise in livestock prices, describing it as "crazy," which led many to seek cheaper options like Barbari, Sawakini, and Rafeedi, despite the difference in taste. Some justified this by saying, "You have no choice but to accept your brother," after the prices of Harri reached 1,400 riyals on average, and Najdi reached 1,800 riyals.
It is worth noting that the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture began implementing the decision to sell live livestock intended for slaughter by weight starting from the first of Muharram 1447 AH, aiming to enhance transparency and fairness between the seller and the buyer and to regulate the sales process. However, delays in site preparation and weak field supervision continue to pose a clear obstacle to the success of the decision in its initial stages.