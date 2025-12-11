During a field tour yesterday, "Okaz" observed the complete absence of scales in the livestock sale pens in Taif's public markets. No pen adhered to the sales scale requirement, including the "lonely pen" that the newspaper had reported on five months ago (on the 5th of Muharram) under the title "A Lonely Pen Complies with the Livestock Scale of Taif," which has also disappeared.

Several vendors confirmed to "Okaz" that

there were no scales inside the market, and that buying and selling were done "by sight" only. Citizens revealed that the decision had not been implemented on the ground. Abdulrahman Al-Ruqai told "Okaz" that he believed the decision had been applied since its announcement, while Abdulaziz Al-Sufiani expressed hope that the pens would be required to comply with it soon. Meanwhile, Nawaf Al-Otaibi echoed the phrase: "What a joy that did not last."

Market-goers also complained about the continuous rise in livestock prices, describing it as "crazy," which led many to seek cheaper options like Barbari, Sawakini, and Rafeedi, despite the difference in taste. Some justified this by saying, "You have no choice but to accept your brother," after the prices of Harri reached 1,400 riyals on average, and Najdi reached 1,800 riyals.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture began implementing the decision to sell live livestock intended for slaughter by weight starting from the first of Muharram 1447 AH, aiming to enhance transparency and fairness between the seller and the buyer and to regulate the sales process. However, delays in site preparation and weak field supervision continue to pose a clear obstacle to the success of the decision in its initial stages.