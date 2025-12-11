رصدت «عكاظ»، خلال جولة ميدانية، أمس، في أسواق النفع العام بالطائف، غياب الموازين تماماً عن حظائر بيع المواشي، إذ لم تلتزم أي حظيرة بميزان البيع، حتى تلك «الحظيرة اليتيمة» التي كانت الصحيفة قد نشرت عنها قبل 5 أشهر (5 محرم الماضي) تحت عنوان «حظيرة يتيمة تلتزم بميزان مواشي الطائف» اختفت هي أيضاً.

وأكد عدد من الباعة لـ«عكاظ»،

عدم وجود أي ميزان داخل السوق، وأن عمليات البيع والشراء تتم «بالنظر» فقط، فيما كشف مواطنون أن القرار لم يُفعَّل على أرض الميدان، وقال عبدالرحمن الروقي لـ«عكاظ»: إنه كان يعتقد أن القرار طُبّق منذ إعلانه، بينما عبّر عبدالعزيز السفياني، عن أمله في إلزام الحظائر بتطبيقه قريباً، في حين ردّد نواف العتيبي عبارة: «يا فرحة ما تمت».

كما اشتكى مرتادو السوق من الارتفاع المتواصل في أسعار المواشي، ووصفوه بـ«الجنوني»، ما دفع كثيرين للبحث عن خيارات أرخص مثل البربري والسواكني والرّفيدي، رغم الفارق في الطعم، وبرّر البعض ذلك بعبارة «مكره أخاك لا بطل» بعد وصول أسعار الحري إلى 1,400 ريال للمتوسط، والنجدي إلى 1,800 ريال.

يذكر أن وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بدأت، اعتباراً من غرة محرم 1447هـ، تطبيق قرار بيع المواشي الحية المعدّة للذبح بالوزن؛ بهدف تعزيز الشفافية والعدالة بين البائع والمشتري، وتنظيم حركة البيع، إلا أن تأخر تجهيز المواقع وضعف الرقابة الميدانية ما يزالان يشكّلان عائقاً واضحاً أمام نجاح القرار في مراحله الأولى.