Under the guidance and follow-up of the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, the ministry announced the issuance of decisions to improve the job categories for (3,808) preachers, imams, and muezzins in various regions of the Kingdom, who are working under the reward system, in recognition of their role and contributions in achieving the mosque's mission in line with the ministry's targets and strategic goals.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance confirmed that the improvement of the categories of mosque staff comes as an extension of the ministry's vision to enhance the role of the workforce in houses of worship, and in appreciation of their efforts in achieving the ministry's goals and serving the mosques while upholding their noble message. He pointed out that the ministry places great importance on developing human resources as a fundamental pillar in enhancing work and improving its outcomes.

For their part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Mosque Affairs and the directors of the ministry's branches in the 13 regions of the Kingdom expressed their gratitude to Minister Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh for his constant concern and ongoing follow-up on mosque affairs, affirming that the decisions issued under his guidance to improve the categories of staff working under the reward system will have a significant impact in motivating mosque staff across all regions of the Kingdom and encouraging them to continue excellence and productivity in fulfilling their duties.