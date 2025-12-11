بتوجيه ومتابعة من وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، أعلنت الوزارة إصدار قرارات تحسين الفئات الوظيفية لـ(3808) من الخطباء والأئمة والمؤذنين في مختلف مناطق المملكة، من العاملين بنظام المكافآت، وذلك تقديراً لدورهم وإسهاماتهم في تحقيق رسالة المسجد وفق مستهدفات الوزارة وأهدافها الإستراتيجية.

وأكد وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد أن تحسين فئات منسوبي المساجد يأتي امتداداً لرؤية الوزارة في تعزيز دور الكوادر العاملة في بيوت الله، وتقديراً لجهودهم المبذولة في تحقيق أهداف الوزارة وخدمة المساجد ورعاية رسالتها السامية، مشيراً إلى أن الوزارة تولي عناية كبيرة بتنمية المورد البشري بوصفه ركيزة أساسية في تطوير العمل وتحسين مخرجاته.

من جهتهم، رفع وكيل الوزارة لشؤون المساجد ومديرو فروع الوزارة في مناطق المملكة الـ13 شكرهم للوزير الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ على حرصه الدائم ومتابعته المستمرة لأعمال المساجد، مؤكدين أن القرارات التي صدرت بتوجيه منه لتحسين فئات العاملين بنظام المكافآت سيكون لها أثر بالغ في تحفيز منسوبي المساجد بجميع مناطق المملكة، ودفعهم لمواصلة التميز والإنتاجية في أداء مهماتهم.