بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس بوركينا فاسو الرئيس النقيب إبراهيم تراوري، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الجمهورية لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لرئيس بوركينا فاسو، ولحكومة وشعب بوركينا فاسو الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة مماثلة، لرئيس بوركينا فاسو الرئيس النقيب إبراهيم تراوري، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الجمهورية لبلاده.

وعبَّر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني، وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لرئيس بوركينا فاسو، ولحكومة وشعب بوركينا فاسو الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.