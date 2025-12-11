The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's Republic Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for the President of Burkina Faso, and for the government and people of Burkina Faso, wishing them ongoing progress and prosperity.



Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's Republic Day.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for the President of Burkina Faso, and for the government and people of Burkina Faso, wishing them further progress and prosperity.