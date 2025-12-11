شهد مطار بارانول الروسي حادثة غريبة وغير معتادة عندما تمكن مفتشو الجمارك من ضبط زجاجة نبيذ تحتوي على أفعى كوبرا محنطة بحوزة سيدة قادمة من فيتنام، كانت تحاول إدخالها إلى البلاد دون تصريح.

ووفقًا لما صرحت به ألينا كيكيينا المتحدثة باسم جمارك ألطاي، فقد عُثر على الزجاجة أثناء تفتيش الأمتعة، حيث حملت ملصقًا باسم «نبيذ الأفاعي». وأظهرت الفحوصات المتخصصة أن الأفعى من نوع الكوبرا المونوكلية، وهي فصيلة شديدة السمية ومدرجة ضمن اتفاقية سايتس CITES لحماية الأنواع المهددة بالانقراض، ويبلغ طولها بين 120 و150 سنتيمترًا.

كما تبيّن أن الزجاجة تحتوي أيضًا على جذر نباتي، فيما فتحت الجمارك قضيتين إداريتين ضد المرأة لمخالفتها القوانين المتعلقة بعدم التصريح بالبضائع وقيود إدخال بعض الأصناف إلى البلاد.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة ضمن سلسلة حوادث مشابهة، شملت محاولة سائح فيتنامي تهريب رأس تمساح محنّط في مطار أوفا، وضبط ثعابين سامة بحوزة مراهق في موسكو، مما يسلط الضوء على محاولات تهريب حيوانات خطرة بطريقة غير قانونية.