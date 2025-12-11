The Russian Baranul Airport witnessed a strange and unusual incident when customs inspectors managed to seize a bottle of wine containing a preserved cobra snake in the possession of a woman arriving from Vietnam, who was attempting to bring it into the country without a permit.

According to Alina Kikiina, a spokesperson for Altai Customs, the bottle was found during baggage inspection, carrying a label reading "Snake Wine." Specialized examinations revealed that the snake was of the monocled cobra species, which is highly venomous and listed under the CITES agreement for the protection of endangered species, measuring between 120 and 150 centimeters in length.

It was also found that the bottle contained a plant root, while customs opened two administrative cases against the woman for violating laws related to the declaration of goods and restrictions on the import of certain items into the country.

This incident is part of a series of similar events, including an attempt by a Vietnamese tourist to smuggle a preserved crocodile head at Ufa Airport, and the seizure of venomous snakes in the possession of a teenager in Moscow, highlighting attempts to illegally smuggle dangerous animals.