فيما شهدت سورية اليوم (الخميس) احتفالات كبيرة في الشوارع بقرار أمريكا إلغاء قانون قيصر، وصف وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني تبني مجلس النواب الأمريكي قرار الإلغاء بـ«إنجاز تاريخي للشعب السوري».


وأكد الشيباني أن إلغاء «قانون قيصر» يمثل انتصارا للحق وصمود السوريين، مبيناً أن هذا القرار يجسد نجاح الدبلوماسية السورية التي عملت على تخفيف المعاناة وفتح أبواب الأمل.


إدراك بأهمية سورية


وقال وزير الخارجية: «سورية تتوجه بالشكر لمجلس النواب الأمريكي وللولايات المتحدة على هذه الخطوة المسؤولة، التي تعكس إدراكا متزايدا لأهمية دعم سورية في مرحلتها الحالية».


ونزل آلاف المواطنين السوريين إلى الشوارع في دمشق وعدد من المدن، تعبيرا عن فرحتهم بإلغاء قانون قيصر.


وشهدت ساحة الأمويين في العاصمة دمشق احتفالات واسعة، رفع فيها مواطنون الأعلام السورية ورددوا هتافات عبّرت عن فرحتهم بهذا القرار، كما توافد الآلاف إلى ساحة الساعة في وسط حمص وأطلقوا هتافات الفرحة، في حين جابت مسيرات احتفالية شوارع وساحات اللاذقية وحماة.


التصويت على إلغاء العقوبات


أقر مجلس النواب الأمريكي بأغلبية مشروع قانون تفويض الدفاع الوطني، الذي يتضمن إلغاء عقوبات «قيصر» المفروضة على سورية منذ سنوات.


وحاز مشروع القانون على 312 صوتا بالموافقة مقابل 112 بالرفض في مجلس النواب.


ومن المتوقع أن يصوت مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي على مشروع القانون الأسبوع القادم، على أن يتم إقراره بنهاية العام الحالي.


وأقر قانون قيصر عام 2019 لفرض عقوبات على نظام الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد، الذي سقط قبل عام.