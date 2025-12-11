While Syria witnessed large celebrations in the streets today (Thursday) following the U.S. decision to repeal the Caesar Act, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shabani described the U.S. House of Representatives' adoption of the repeal as a "historic achievement for the Syrian people."



Al-Shabani emphasized that the repeal of the "Caesar Act" represents a victory for justice and the resilience of the Syrians, indicating that this decision embodies the success of Syrian diplomacy, which has worked to alleviate suffering and open doors of hope.



Recognition of Syria's Importance



The Foreign Minister stated: "Syria extends its thanks to the U.S. House of Representatives and to the United States for this responsible step, which reflects an increasing awareness of the importance of supporting Syria in its current phase."



Thousands of Syrian citizens took to the streets in Damascus and several cities to express their joy at the repeal of the Caesar Act.



The Omayyad Square in the capital, Damascus, witnessed widespread celebrations, where citizens raised Syrian flags and chanted slogans expressing their happiness with this decision. Thousands also gathered in the Clock Square in the center of Homs, chanting joyful slogans, while celebratory marches roamed the streets and squares of Latakia and Hama.



Voting on the Repeal of Sanctions



The U.S. House of Representatives approved a majority of the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes the repeal of the "Caesar" sanctions imposed on Syria for years.



The bill received 312 votes in favor and 112 against in the House of Representatives.



The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the bill next week, with its approval anticipated by the end of this year.



The Caesar Act was enacted in 2019 to impose sanctions on the regime of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who fell a year ago.