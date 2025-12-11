أكد رئيس الحكومة اللبناني نواف سلام، اليوم (الخميس)، أن حكومته عازمة على إطلاق عملية إعادة ضبط وطنية تقوم على ركيزتين متلازمتين «السيادة والإصلاح».


وأوضح مقال نشرته صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز» أن الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية المستمرة تبقي لبنان في دائرة عدم الاستقرار، مبيناً أن الدولة اللبنانية وحدها تملك سلطة اتخاذ قرار السلم والحرب.


من يمتلك السلاح في لبنان؟


وأشار إلى أنه لا يجوز لأية جهة غير الدولة اللبنانية امتلاك السلاح داخل أراضيها، وأن الدولة وحدها هي المخولة باتخاذ قراري الحرب والسلم.


وقال رئيس الوزراء اللبناني: "الحكومة كلفت في 5 أغسطس الجيش اللبناني بإعداد خطة شاملة لضمان احتكار الدولة للسلاح في كامل الأراضي اللبنانية، وبعد شهر، صادقت الحكومة على الخطة التي تنص في مرحلتها الأولى على مهلة 3 أشهر لفرض السيطرة الحصرية على السلاح جنوب نهر الليطاني، والحد من انتشاره في بقية المناطق".


ولفت إلى أن الحكومة عززت الإجراءات الأمنية في مطار رفيق الحريري الدولي والمعابر الحدودية، ودمرت مئات المستودعات غير الشرعية للأسلحة، وفككت شبكات تهريب الأسلحة والمخدرات والمواد الممنوعة.


وحول الوضع الأمني قال سلام إن لبنان مستمر في الوفاء بالتزاماته وفق قرارات مجلس الأمن والبيان المتعلق بوقف الأعمال العدائية الذي تم التوصل إليه مع إسرائيل في نوفمبر 2024، موضحاً أن إسرائيل تواصل انتهاك السيادة اللبنانية واحتجاز مواطنين لبنانيين واحتلال ما لا يقل عن 5 نقاط في الجنوب.


خطر الصراعات قائمة


وشدد على أن هذه الممارسات تغذي عدم الاستقرار وتبقي خطر تجدد الصراع قائماً، وتقوض جهود الدولة لاستعادة سلطة الدولة.


وفيما يتعلق بالخطوات الأمنية المتخذة في مطار بيروت الدولي والمعابر الحدودية، أكد سلام تفكيك مئات المستودعات غير الشرعية للسلاح وإحباط شبكات تهريب الأسلحة والمخدرات وسلع أخرى.


وأشار إلى أن الحكومة أقرت قانونا يعد «تاريخيا» والمتمثل برفع السرية المصرفية، إلى جانب قانون يضع إطارا حديثا لإدارة الأزمات المصرفية، مؤكداً أن الحكومة تعمل حالياً على إعداد قانون طال انتظاره، يهدف إلى توفير العدالة للمودعين من خلال توزيع عادل وشفاف للخسائر الكبيرة الناتجة عن الانهيار المالي، بما يسهم في التوصل إلى برنامج مع صندوق النقد الدولي، ويساعد في الوقت ذاته على تفكيك الاقتصاد النقدي الذي بات بيئة خصبة لتبييض الأموال والجريمة المنظمة.