أكد رئيس الحكومة اللبناني نواف سلام، اليوم (الخميس)، أن حكومته عازمة على إطلاق عملية إعادة ضبط وطنية تقوم على ركيزتين متلازمتين «السيادة والإصلاح».
وأوضح مقال نشرته صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز» أن الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية المستمرة تبقي لبنان في دائرة عدم الاستقرار، مبيناً أن الدولة اللبنانية وحدها تملك سلطة اتخاذ قرار السلم والحرب.
من يمتلك السلاح في لبنان؟
وأشار إلى أنه لا يجوز لأية جهة غير الدولة اللبنانية امتلاك السلاح داخل أراضيها، وأن الدولة وحدها هي المخولة باتخاذ قراري الحرب والسلم.
وقال رئيس الوزراء اللبناني: "الحكومة كلفت في 5 أغسطس الجيش اللبناني بإعداد خطة شاملة لضمان احتكار الدولة للسلاح في كامل الأراضي اللبنانية، وبعد شهر، صادقت الحكومة على الخطة التي تنص في مرحلتها الأولى على مهلة 3 أشهر لفرض السيطرة الحصرية على السلاح جنوب نهر الليطاني، والحد من انتشاره في بقية المناطق".
ولفت إلى أن الحكومة عززت الإجراءات الأمنية في مطار رفيق الحريري الدولي والمعابر الحدودية، ودمرت مئات المستودعات غير الشرعية للأسلحة، وفككت شبكات تهريب الأسلحة والمخدرات والمواد الممنوعة.
وحول الوضع الأمني قال سلام إن لبنان مستمر في الوفاء بالتزاماته وفق قرارات مجلس الأمن والبيان المتعلق بوقف الأعمال العدائية الذي تم التوصل إليه مع إسرائيل في نوفمبر 2024، موضحاً أن إسرائيل تواصل انتهاك السيادة اللبنانية واحتجاز مواطنين لبنانيين واحتلال ما لا يقل عن 5 نقاط في الجنوب.
خطر الصراعات قائمة
وشدد على أن هذه الممارسات تغذي عدم الاستقرار وتبقي خطر تجدد الصراع قائماً، وتقوض جهود الدولة لاستعادة سلطة الدولة.
وفيما يتعلق بالخطوات الأمنية المتخذة في مطار بيروت الدولي والمعابر الحدودية، أكد سلام تفكيك مئات المستودعات غير الشرعية للسلاح وإحباط شبكات تهريب الأسلحة والمخدرات وسلع أخرى.
وأشار إلى أن الحكومة أقرت قانونا يعد «تاريخيا» والمتمثل برفع السرية المصرفية، إلى جانب قانون يضع إطارا حديثا لإدارة الأزمات المصرفية، مؤكداً أن الحكومة تعمل حالياً على إعداد قانون طال انتظاره، يهدف إلى توفير العدالة للمودعين من خلال توزيع عادل وشفاف للخسائر الكبيرة الناتجة عن الانهيار المالي، بما يسهم في التوصل إلى برنامج مع صندوق النقد الدولي، ويساعد في الوقت ذاته على تفكيك الاقتصاد النقدي الذي بات بيئة خصبة لتبييض الأموال والجريمة المنظمة.
The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, confirmed today (Thursday) that his government is determined to launch a national reset process based on two intertwined pillars: "sovereignty and reform."
An article published by the Financial Times explained that the ongoing Israeli violations keep Lebanon in a state of instability, indicating that the Lebanese state alone has the authority to make decisions regarding peace and war.
Who holds the weapons in Lebanon?
He pointed out that no entity other than the Lebanese state should possess weapons within its territory, and that only the state is authorized to make decisions regarding war and peace.
The Lebanese Prime Minister stated: "On August 5, the government tasked the Lebanese Army with preparing a comprehensive plan to ensure the state's monopoly on weapons throughout Lebanese territory. A month later, the government approved the plan, which in its first phase stipulates a three-month deadline to enforce exclusive control over weapons south of the Litani River and to limit their spread in other areas."
He noted that the government has strengthened security measures at Rafic Hariri International Airport and border crossings, destroyed hundreds of illegal weapons warehouses, and dismantled networks involved in smuggling weapons, drugs, and prohibited materials.
Regarding the security situation, Salam stated that Lebanon continues to fulfill its commitments according to Security Council resolutions and the statement regarding the cessation of hostilities reached with Israel in November 2024, clarifying that Israel continues to violate Lebanese sovereignty, detain Lebanese citizens, and occupy at least five points in the south.
The risk of conflicts remains
He emphasized that these practices fuel instability and keep the risk of renewed conflict alive, undermining the state's efforts to restore its authority.
Concerning the security measures taken at Beirut International Airport and border crossings, Salam confirmed the dismantling of hundreds of illegal weapons warehouses and the thwarting of networks smuggling weapons, drugs, and other goods.
He pointed out that the government has approved a law considered "historic," which involves lifting banking secrecy, along with a law that establishes a modern framework for managing banking crises, affirming that the government is currently working on preparing a long-awaited law aimed at providing justice for depositors through a fair and transparent distribution of the significant losses resulting from the financial collapse, which contributes to reaching a program with the International Monetary Fund, while also helping to dismantle the cash economy that has become a fertile ground for money laundering and organized crime.