The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, confirmed today (Thursday) that his government is determined to launch a national reset process based on two intertwined pillars: "sovereignty and reform."



An article published by the Financial Times explained that the ongoing Israeli violations keep Lebanon in a state of instability, indicating that the Lebanese state alone has the authority to make decisions regarding peace and war.



Who holds the weapons in Lebanon?



He pointed out that no entity other than the Lebanese state should possess weapons within its territory, and that only the state is authorized to make decisions regarding war and peace.



The Lebanese Prime Minister stated: "On August 5, the government tasked the Lebanese Army with preparing a comprehensive plan to ensure the state's monopoly on weapons throughout Lebanese territory. A month later, the government approved the plan, which in its first phase stipulates a three-month deadline to enforce exclusive control over weapons south of the Litani River and to limit their spread in other areas."



He noted that the government has strengthened security measures at Rafic Hariri International Airport and border crossings, destroyed hundreds of illegal weapons warehouses, and dismantled networks involved in smuggling weapons, drugs, and prohibited materials.



Regarding the security situation, Salam stated that Lebanon continues to fulfill its commitments according to Security Council resolutions and the statement regarding the cessation of hostilities reached with Israel in November 2024, clarifying that Israel continues to violate Lebanese sovereignty, detain Lebanese citizens, and occupy at least five points in the south.



The risk of conflicts remains



He emphasized that these practices fuel instability and keep the risk of renewed conflict alive, undermining the state's efforts to restore its authority.



He pointed out that the government has approved a law considered "historic," which involves lifting banking secrecy, along with a law that establishes a modern framework for managing banking crises, affirming that the government is currently working on preparing a long-awaited law aimed at providing justice for depositors through a fair and transparent distribution of the significant losses resulting from the financial collapse, which contributes to reaching a program with the International Monetary Fund, while also helping to dismantle the cash economy that has become a fertile ground for money laundering and organized crime.