تراجع أداء روسيا في سوق النفط العالمي بشكل ملحوظ خلال شهر نوفمبر، إذ أدّت العقوبات المشددة وضعف الأسعار إلى هبوط صادراتها وإيراداتها إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة منذ اندلاع الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا في فبراير 2022.


وقالت وكالة الطاقة الدولية في تقريرها الشهري اليوم (الخميس)، إن صادرات روسيا النفطية انخفضت بنحو 420 ألف برميل يومياً خلال نوفمبر، لتصل إلى 6.9 مليون برميل يومياً، مع تراجع الطلب على خامها نتيجة تقييم المشترين للمخاطر المرتبطة بحزم العقوبات.


وأشار التقرير إلى أن هذا الانخفاض، إلى جانب ضعف أسعار خام الأورال الروسي الذي تراجع بنحو 8.2 دولار للبرميل إلى 43.52 دولار، أسهم في هبوط الإيرادات الشهرية إلى 11 مليار دولار، أي أقل بـ3.6 مليار دولار مقارنة بالعام الماضي.


وذكرت الوكالة أن روسيا كانت أحد أكبر المساهمين في تراجع المعروض العالمي خلال نوفمبر، إذ شكّلت مع فنزويلا معظم الانخفاض الذي سجّل 610 آلاف برميل يومياً عن أكتوبر، وبمقدار 1.5 مليون برميل يومياً عن أعلى مستوى له على الإطلاق في سبتمبر والبالغ 109 ملايين برميل يومياً.