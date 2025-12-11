Russia's performance in the global oil market has significantly declined during November, as stringent sanctions and weak prices have led to a drop in its exports and revenues to unprecedented levels since the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022.



The International Energy Agency stated in its monthly report today (Thursday) that Russia's oil exports decreased by about 420,000 barrels per day in November, reaching 6.9 million barrels per day, with a decline in demand for its crude due to buyers assessing the risks associated with the sanctions packages.



The report indicated that this decline, along with the weak prices of Russian Urals crude, which fell by about $8.2 per barrel to $43.52, contributed to a drop in monthly revenues to $11 billion, which is $3.6 billion less compared to last year.



The agency mentioned that Russia was one of the largest contributors to the decline in global supply during November, as it, along with Venezuela, accounted for most of the decrease, which recorded 610,000 barrels per day compared to October, and 1.5 million barrels per day from its all-time high in September of 109 million barrels per day.