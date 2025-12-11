انخفضت العقود الآجلة للأسهم الأمريكية خلال تعاملاتها اليوم (الخميس)، مع عودة مخاوف تضخم تقييمات شركات التكنولوجيا إلى الواجهة، بعدما سجلت «أوراكل» إيرادات فصلية أقل من المتوقعة.


وتراجعت عقود مؤشر «داو جونز» بنسبة 0.2% إلى 48,004 نقطة، كما انخفضت عقود «إس آند بي 500» بنسبة 0.55% إلى 6,852 نقطة، وتراجعت نظيرتها لمؤشر «ناسداك 100» بنسبة 0.8% إلى 25,593 نقطة.


وتراجع سهم «أوراكل» في تعاملات ما قبل الافتتاح بنسبة 11.1% إلى 198.3 دولار، بعدما سجلت الشركة إيرادات أقل من التوقعات خلال الربع الثاني من السنة المالية 2026.


وأثارت هذه النتائج مخاوف المستثمرين حول مدى قدرة شركات التكنولوجيا على تحقيق عوائد من استثماراتها في الذكاء الاصطناعي، حيث انخفض سهم كل من «إنفيديا» و«كورويف» بنسبة 1.8% و3% على الترتيب.


يأتي ذلك بعد أن خفض الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة بمقدار 25 نقطة أساس أمس (الأربعاء)، متوقعًا خفضًا واحدًا لتكاليف الاقتراض خلال العام القادم.