انخفضت العقود الآجلة للأسهم الأمريكية خلال تعاملاتها اليوم (الخميس)، مع عودة مخاوف تضخم تقييمات شركات التكنولوجيا إلى الواجهة، بعدما سجلت «أوراكل» إيرادات فصلية أقل من المتوقعة.
وتراجعت عقود مؤشر «داو جونز» بنسبة 0.2% إلى 48,004 نقطة، كما انخفضت عقود «إس آند بي 500» بنسبة 0.55% إلى 6,852 نقطة، وتراجعت نظيرتها لمؤشر «ناسداك 100» بنسبة 0.8% إلى 25,593 نقطة.
وتراجع سهم «أوراكل» في تعاملات ما قبل الافتتاح بنسبة 11.1% إلى 198.3 دولار، بعدما سجلت الشركة إيرادات أقل من التوقعات خلال الربع الثاني من السنة المالية 2026.
وأثارت هذه النتائج مخاوف المستثمرين حول مدى قدرة شركات التكنولوجيا على تحقيق عوائد من استثماراتها في الذكاء الاصطناعي، حيث انخفض سهم كل من «إنفيديا» و«كورويف» بنسبة 1.8% و3% على الترتيب.
يأتي ذلك بعد أن خفض الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة بمقدار 25 نقطة أساس أمس (الأربعاء)، متوقعًا خفضًا واحدًا لتكاليف الاقتراض خلال العام القادم.
U.S. stock futures fell during trading today (Thursday), as concerns about the inflation of technology company valuations resurfaced, following Oracle's quarterly revenues coming in below expectations.
The Dow Jones futures dropped by 0.2% to 48,004 points, while S&P 500 futures declined by 0.55% to 6,852 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell by 0.8% to 25,593 points.
Oracle's stock dropped in pre-market trading by 11.1% to $198.3, after the company reported revenues that were lower than expected for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.
These results raised concerns among investors about the ability of technology companies to generate returns from their investments in artificial intelligence, as shares of both Nvidia and Corvo fell by 1.8% and 3% respectively.
This comes after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points yesterday (Wednesday), anticipating one more reduction in borrowing costs over the next year.