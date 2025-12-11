U.S. stock futures fell during trading today (Thursday), as concerns about the inflation of technology company valuations resurfaced, following Oracle's quarterly revenues coming in below expectations.



The Dow Jones futures dropped by 0.2% to 48,004 points, while S&P 500 futures declined by 0.55% to 6,852 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell by 0.8% to 25,593 points.



Oracle's stock dropped in pre-market trading by 11.1% to $198.3, after the company reported revenues that were lower than expected for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.



These results raised concerns among investors about the ability of technology companies to generate returns from their investments in artificial intelligence, as shares of both Nvidia and Corvo fell by 1.8% and 3% respectively.



This comes after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points yesterday (Wednesday), anticipating one more reduction in borrowing costs over the next year.