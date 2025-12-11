أَطلقت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة اليوم (الخميس)، فعاليات معرض جدة للكتاب 2025 المقام تحت شعار «جدة تقرأ» في مركز سوبر دوم، بمشاركة أكثر من 1000 دار نشر ووكالة محلية ودولية تمثل 24 دولة، توزعت على 400 جناح.

مبادرات جديدة

وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز الواصل أن المعرض يعكس مساراً متقدماً للهيئة في تطوير صناعة النشر، ودعم المواهب الإبداعية، وتعزيز حضور الناشرين، والكتّاب السعوديين، مشيراً إلى أن هذه النسخة تتضمن مبادرات جديدة، توسّع حضور الأدب المحلي، وتقدم برامج نوعية ترتقي بتجربة الزوار، لافتاً إلى أن المعرض يضم لأول مرة برنامجاً خاصاً بالإنتاج المحلي للأفلام، يقدّم عروضاً يومية لأفلام سعودية حظيت بتقدير فني وجماهيري، وذلك على المسرح الرئيسي، بدعم من برنامج «ضوء لدعم الأفلام» وبشراكة نوعية مع هيئة الأفلام، في خطوة تعزز التكامل بين قطاعات الثقافة والفنون، وتُبرز الحضور المتنامي للقصة السعودية المرئية.

فعاليات ثقافية

ويقدّم المعرض أكثر من 170 فعالية ثقافية، تتنوع بين الندوات والجلسات الحوارية، والمحاضرات، والأمسيات الشعرية، إضافة إلى ورش عمل متعددة في مجالات مختلفة، بمشاركة نخبة من أبرز الأدباء والمفكرين، كما تتضمن الفعاليات منطقة للطفل ببرامج تفاعلية، تجمع بين الثقافة والترفيه، وتستهدف صقل المهارات الإبداعية لدى الأطفال واليافعين.

ويواصل المعرض دعم المبدع المحلي عبر ركن المؤلف السعودي، الذي يحتضن عناوين للنشر الذاتي، ويتيح للأدباء عرض أعمالهم مباشرة أمام الجمهور، كما توفر منصات توقيع الكتب فرصة للقاء الكتّاب والحصول على إصدارات موقعة، في وقتٍ تعرض الهيئات الثقافية والمؤسسات المجتمعية والجامعات مبادراتها وإصداراتها الحديثة طوال أيام المعرض.

ويضم المعرض قسماً خاصاً لعوالم المانجا والأنمي، إضافة إلى مجسمات ومقتنيات وكتب نوعية تحتفي سنوياً بهذا الفن ومحبيه، إضافة إلى قسم الكتب المخفضة الذي يوسّع خيارات القراءة وييسر إمكانية الوصول للكتاب لكل الفئات.

وخصص المعرض ركناً للحرف اليدوية، يعرّف الزوار بالحرف التقليدية، ويمكّن الحرفيين من عرض منتجاتهم، دعماً للتراث الوطني والصناعات الإبداعية.