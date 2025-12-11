The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority launched today (Thursday) the events of the Jeddah Book Fair 2025, held under the slogan "Jeddah Reads" at the Super Dome, with the participation of more than 1,000 local and international publishing houses and agencies representing 24 countries, distributed across 400 pavilions.

New Initiatives

The CEO of the authority, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel, confirmed that the fair reflects an advanced path for the authority in developing the publishing industry, supporting creative talents, and enhancing the presence of Saudi publishers and writers. He pointed out that this edition includes new initiatives that expand the presence of local literature and offer quality programs that elevate the visitor experience. He noted that the fair includes, for the first time, a special program for local film production, featuring daily screenings of Saudi films that have received artistic and popular acclaim, on the main stage, supported by the "Light for Film Support" program and in a quality partnership with the Film Authority, in a step that enhances integration between the sectors of culture and arts and highlights the growing presence of Saudi visual storytelling.

Cultural Events

The fair offers more than 170 cultural events, ranging from seminars and panel discussions to lectures and poetry evenings, in addition to various workshops in different fields, featuring a selection of prominent writers and thinkers. The events also include a children's area with interactive programs that combine culture and entertainment, aimed at honing the creative skills of children and youth.

The fair continues to support local creators through the Saudi Author Corner, which hosts self-published titles and allows writers to showcase their works directly to the audience. Additionally, book signing platforms provide an opportunity to meet authors and obtain signed editions, while cultural authorities, community institutions, and universities showcase their initiatives and recent publications throughout the fair.

The fair includes a special section for manga and anime worlds, along with models, collectibles, and quality books that celebrate this art and its enthusiasts annually, as well as a discounted books section that expands reading options and facilitates access to books for all categories.

The fair has dedicated a corner for handicrafts, introducing visitors to traditional crafts and enabling artisans to display their products, supporting national heritage and creative industries.