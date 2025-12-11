أطلقت الهيئة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية النسخة العاشرة من برنامج «النخبة» المنتهي بالتوظيف، الذي يهدف إلى صقل مهارات الشباب السعوديين حديثي التخرج وتحويلهم إلى كوادر متميزة قادرة على المنافسة في سوق العمل.
ويستمر البرنامج لمدة ستة أشهر، ويجمع بين التدريب العملي داخل مختلف إدارات التأمينات الاجتماعية، والتدريب لدى جهات رائدة في سوق العمل، بالإضافة إلى برامج تعليمية متقدمة مع أفضل الجامعات العالمية، ليمنح المتدربين تجربة متكاملة تُؤهلهم لسوق العمل بشكل احترافي.
ويستهدف البرنامج خريجي التخصصات الحيوية مثل: العلوم الإكتوارية، والاقتصاد وعلوم الحاسب، وهندسة البرمجيات، ونظم المعلومات، والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتقنية المعلومات، والتأمين وإدارة المخاطر، والهندسة الصناعية، والمحاسبة، والمالية، وإدارة المشاريع، والقانون، والإعلام الرقمي، والتسويق، والعلاقات العامة.
وحددت التأمينات الاجتماعية شروطًا محددة للانضمام، أبرزها ألا يتجاوز عمر المتقدم 25 عامًا، وأن يكون حديث التخرج من جامعات معتمدة بمعدل أكاديمي لا يقل عن 3/4 أو 4/5 حسب نظام الجامعة، بالإضافة إلى اجتياز اختبارات ومقابلات شخصية.
وأشارت التأمينات الاجتماعية إلى أن المتدربين سيحصلون على عقد تدريبي بمكافأة شهرية وإجازات مدفوعة، بالإضافة إلى تسجيلهم في التأمينات الاجتماعية والحصول على تأمين طبي شامل للمتدرب ووالديه.
واعتبرت التأمينات الاجتماعية البرنامج فرصة ذهبية للشباب لاكتساب خبرات عملية ونظرية في بيئة عمل حقيقية، مع إمكانية الانضمام لاحقًا إلى سوق العمل في مختلف المجالات التأمينية والإدارية.
The General Organization for Social Insurance has launched the tenth edition of the "Elite" program, which ends with employment. This program aims to refine the skills of young Saudi graduates and transform them into distinguished professionals capable of competing in the labor market.
The program lasts for six months and combines practical training within various departments of social insurance, training with leading entities in the labor market, in addition to advanced educational programs with the best global universities, providing trainees with a comprehensive experience that prepares them for the labor market in a professional manner.
The program targets graduates from vital disciplines such as: actuarial sciences, economics, computer science, software engineering, information systems, artificial intelligence, information technology, insurance and risk management, industrial engineering, accounting, finance, project management, law, digital media, marketing, and public relations.
The social insurance organization has set specific conditions for joining, the most notable of which is that the applicant must not be older than 25 years, and must be a recent graduate from accredited universities with an academic average of no less than 3/4 or 4/5 according to the university's system, in addition to passing tests and personal interviews.
The social insurance organization indicated that trainees will receive a training contract with a monthly stipend and paid leave, in addition to being registered in social insurance and obtaining comprehensive medical insurance for the trainee and their parents.
The social insurance organization considers the program a golden opportunity for youth to gain practical and theoretical experience in a real work environment, with the possibility of later joining the labor market in various insurance and administrative fields.