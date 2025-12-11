The General Organization for Social Insurance has launched the tenth edition of the "Elite" program, which ends with employment. This program aims to refine the skills of young Saudi graduates and transform them into distinguished professionals capable of competing in the labor market.

The program lasts for six months and combines practical training within various departments of social insurance, training with leading entities in the labor market, in addition to advanced educational programs with the best global universities, providing trainees with a comprehensive experience that prepares them for the labor market in a professional manner.

The program targets graduates from vital disciplines such as: actuarial sciences, economics, computer science, software engineering, information systems, artificial intelligence, information technology, insurance and risk management, industrial engineering, accounting, finance, project management, law, digital media, marketing, and public relations.

The social insurance organization has set specific conditions for joining, the most notable of which is that the applicant must not be older than 25 years, and must be a recent graduate from accredited universities with an academic average of no less than 3/4 or 4/5 according to the university's system, in addition to passing tests and personal interviews.

The social insurance organization indicated that trainees will receive a training contract with a monthly stipend and paid leave, in addition to being registered in social insurance and obtaining comprehensive medical insurance for the trainee and their parents.

The social insurance organization considers the program a golden opportunity for youth to gain practical and theoretical experience in a real work environment, with the possibility of later joining the labor market in various insurance and administrative fields.