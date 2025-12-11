أطلقت الهيئة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية النسخة العاشرة من برنامج «النخبة» المنتهي بالتوظيف، الذي يهدف إلى صقل مهارات الشباب السعوديين حديثي التخرج وتحويلهم إلى كوادر متميزة قادرة على المنافسة في سوق العمل.

ويستمر البرنامج لمدة ستة أشهر، ويجمع بين التدريب العملي داخل مختلف إدارات التأمينات الاجتماعية، والتدريب لدى جهات رائدة في سوق العمل، بالإضافة إلى برامج تعليمية متقدمة مع أفضل الجامعات العالمية، ليمنح المتدربين تجربة متكاملة تُؤهلهم لسوق العمل بشكل احترافي.

ويستهدف البرنامج خريجي التخصصات الحيوية مثل: العلوم الإكتوارية، والاقتصاد وعلوم الحاسب، وهندسة البرمجيات، ونظم المعلومات، والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتقنية المعلومات، والتأمين وإدارة المخاطر، والهندسة الصناعية، والمحاسبة، والمالية، وإدارة المشاريع، والقانون، والإعلام الرقمي، والتسويق، والعلاقات العامة.

وحددت التأمينات الاجتماعية شروطًا محددة للانضمام، أبرزها ألا يتجاوز عمر المتقدم 25 عامًا، وأن يكون حديث التخرج من جامعات معتمدة بمعدل أكاديمي لا يقل عن 3/4 أو 4/5 حسب نظام الجامعة، بالإضافة إلى اجتياز اختبارات ومقابلات شخصية.

وأشارت التأمينات الاجتماعية إلى أن المتدربين سيحصلون على عقد تدريبي بمكافأة شهرية وإجازات مدفوعة، بالإضافة إلى تسجيلهم في التأمينات الاجتماعية والحصول على تأمين طبي شامل للمتدرب ووالديه.

واعتبرت التأمينات الاجتماعية البرنامج فرصة ذهبية للشباب لاكتساب خبرات عملية ونظرية في بيئة عمل حقيقية، مع إمكانية الانضمام لاحقًا إلى سوق العمل في مختلف المجالات التأمينية والإدارية.