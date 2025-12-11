The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for transporting (4) cubic meters of local firewood in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against him, and the seized quantities were handed over to the relevant authority.

The forces clarified that the penalty for transporting local firewood and charcoal can reach (16,000) riyals for each cubic meter, urging the public to report any cases of environmental or wildlife violations at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability for the reporter.