In a new Saudi achievement, the Ministry of Education and Tuwaiq Academy announced that student Jawhara Saud Al-Qahtani and student Sari Saud Al-Qahtani won major awards at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions 2026 held in Switzerland from March 11 to 15, reflecting the increasing Saudi presence in global technological competitions.

Jawhara won the Grand Prize for General Education worldwide, being the first Saudi woman to achieve this award in the history of the exhibition. She also received the Grand Prize for the age category of 15 to 18 years, in addition to the gold medal with honors, for her project "PulMind," which relies on artificial intelligence to support clinical decision-making and gene modification for diagnosing and treating respiratory diseases.

Sari Saud Al-Qahtani also achieved the Grand Prize for the age category of 12 to 15 years, along with the gold medal, for his project "Saudi Smart Quest," which is an exploratory robotic system through which he also obtained a patent, further enhancing the Saudi tally in the "Young Talent" track dedicated to young talents under 18 years old.

The Saudi presence at the exhibition extended to other projects that won silver medals, including the project for an electronic age analyzer for dye-enhanced solar cells, a project for a robot monitoring groundwater wells, and a project for a catalyst to improve synthetic gas production through the molecular oxidation of methane, in addition to a project for detecting and repairing air leaks aboard the International Space Station. The Ministry of Education also stated that the Kingdom participated in the exhibition with 135 scientific inventions, including 10 inventions by general education students, with the participation of 73 male and female students and 99 faculty members.

For its part, Okaz congratulates His Excellency Saud Al-Qahtani for the achievement of Jawhara and Sari, and also congratulates the talented Saudi individuals for this excellence on behalf of the nation.