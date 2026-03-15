في إنجاز سعودي جديد، أعلنت وزارة التعليم وأكاديمية طويق عن تحقيق الطالبة الجوهرة سعود القحطاني والطالب ساري سعود القحطاني جوائز كبرى في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات 2026 المقام في سويسرا خلال الفترة من 11 إلى 15 مارس، في نتيجة تعكس تصاعد الحضور السعودي في المنافسات التقنية العالمية.

وفازت الجوهرة بالجائزة الكبرى للتعليم العام على مستوى العالم بصفتها أول سعودية تحقق هذه الجائزة في تاريخ المعرض، كما نالت الجائزة الكبرى للفئة العمرية من 15 إلى 18 عامًا، إضافة إلى الميدالية الذهبية مع مرتبة الشرف، عن مشروع منصة «PulMind» التي تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي لدعم القرار السريري وتعديل الجينات لتشخيص وعلاج أمراض الجهاز التنفسي.

كما حقق ساري سعود القحطاني الجائزة الكبرى للفئة العمرية من 12 إلى 15 عامًا، إلى جانب الميدالية الذهبية، عن مشروع «Saudi Smart Quest» وهو نظام روبوتي استكشافي حصل من خلاله أيضًا على براءة اختراع، بما عزز الحصيلة السعودية في مسار «Young Talent» المخصص للمواهب الشابة دون 18 عامًا.
وامتد الحضور السعودي في المعرض إلى مشاريع أخرى حصدت ميداليات فضية، من بينها مشروع محلل العمر الإلكتروني للخلايا الشمسية المحسنة بالصبغة، ومشروع روبوت مراقبة آبار المياه الجوفية، ومشروع محفز لتحسين إنتاج الغاز الاصطناعي عبر الأكسدة الجزيئية للميثان، إضافة إلى مشروع لكشف وإصلاح تسربات الهواء على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية. كما أوضحت وزارة التعليم أن المملكة شاركت في المعرض بـ135 اختراعًا علميًا، بينها 10 اختراعات لطلبة التعليم العام، وسط مشاركة 73 طالبًا وطالبة و99 عضو هيئة تدريس.

بدورها تهنّئ عكاظ معالي سعود القحطاني بتحقيق الجوهرة وساري هذا الإنجاز، كما تهنّئ الموهوبين السعوديين على هذا التميّز باسم الوطن.