أشعلت عملية بيع لوحة سيارة مميزة في اليمن جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد أن بلغت قيمتها رقماً صادماً في بلد يرزح تحت وطأة الفقر والمجاعة. الرقم الذهبي «1-1» بيِع في مزاد علني بمبلغ تجاوز 150 مليون ريال يمني، أي ما يعادل 300 ألف دولار أمريكي.

وتأتي هذه الصفقة في وقت يعاني فيه ملايين اليمنيين من أزمة غذائية حادة، إذ تشير تقارير الأمم المتحدة إلى أن أكثر من 17 مليون شخص يواجهون الجوع الشديد، وأكثر من 19 مليوناً يحتاجون إلى مساعدات إنسانية عاجلة، فيما يعيش نحو 60% من الأسر في حالة حرجة بسبب انعدام الأمن الغذائي.

وسط هذا الواقع المرير، انطلقت موجة من الغضب والانتقادات على منصات التواصل، إذ اعتبر كثيرون أن السعر الفلكي للوحة السيارة يمثل رمزاً صارخاً للفجوة الاقتصادية المتسعة في اليمن.

وعلق أحد المغردين قائلاً: «في الوقت الذي يعاني فيه أغلب الناس من الجوع، تُباع قطعة معدنية بهذه الأرقام الخيالية! الفجوة بين الناس ومن يملك ثروات هائلة أصبحت مرعبة».

وغرد آخر ساخراً: «المرور في صنعاء تحوّل إلى متجر للأرقام، بدل تنظيم حركة السير والتوعية المرورية، أصبح بيع اللوحات أولوية!».

وعبّر شاب آخر عن استغرابه من التباين الكبير في الواقع: «لوحة بـ300 ألف دولار، وناس تعيش على الاستدانة. هم يستثمرون في الحديد، ونحن نستثمر في الصبر».

ورغم الجدل، لم تعلق الإدارة العامة للمرور في صنعاء على موجة الاستياء العارمة. ويذكر أن المزاد كان قد أُرجئ أسبوعين بسبب الإقبال الكبير على الرقم الذهبي، بينما بقيت هوية المشتري مجهولة حتى الآن، ما أضاف طبقة جديدة من الغموض والجدل حول هذه الصفقة التي استفزت اليمنيين.