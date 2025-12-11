كشفت وسائل إعلام عربية، اليوم (الخميس)، إصدار حركة طالبان فتوى تحرّم القتال خارج الأراضي الأفغانية.


ونقلت قناتا «العربية والحدث»، عن مصادر مطلعة، أن حكومة طالبان عقدت اجتماعاً موسعاً في العاصمة الأفغانية كابول، أمس، شارك فيه نحو ألف عالم دين من مختلف مناطق أفغانستان، بحضور رئيس الوزراء ملا حسن آخوند، وقاضي القضاة عبدالحكيم شرعي، المقرّب من زعيم «طالبان».


معاقبة من يقاتل خارج البلاد


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الاجتماع انتهى بإصدار وثيقة تتضمن فتاوى وقرارات تحرّم القتال خارج الأراضي الأفغانية، وتلزم الحكومة باتخاذ إجراءات عقابية بحق كل من يشارك في جبهات قتالية خارج البلاد.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الاجتماع جاء بأمر مباشر من زعيم «طالبان» ملا هبة الله آخوند زاده، في ظل التوترات الإقليمية المحيطة بأفغانستان، وبموجب هذه التوجيهات، منح العلماء الحكومة صلاحيات واسعة لاتخاذ ما يلزم بحق المخالفين للقرارات الصادرة عن المؤتمر الديني.


تحريم استخدام الأراضي الأفغانية للقتال


وأفادت المصادر أن الوثيقة الرسمية التي خرجت عن اجتماع العلماء، تتضمن 5 قرارات رئيسية، أبرزها التأكيد على أنه لا يجوز لأي أفغاني التوجه إلى دول أخرى للقيام بأنشطة عسكرية أو قتالية، والتشديد على الحكومة بمنع أي شخص يحاول مغادرة البلاد للقتال.


وتضمنت الوثيقة التزام «طالبان» بعدم استخدام الأراضي الأفغانية ضد أي دولة أخرى، مؤكدة أنه يجب على الجميع عدم مخالفة هذا الالتزام، وهي صيغة واسعة يرى مراقبون أنها لا تقتصر على الأفغان فقط، بل تشمل كل من يوجد على الأراضي الأفغانية.


وشددت الوثيقة على وجوب الدفاع عن أفغانستان ضد أي اعتداء، وعلى دور العلماء في تقديم الرأي، والحث على الالتزام بتوجيهاتهم في كافة شؤون البلاد.