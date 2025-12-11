Arab media revealed today (Thursday) that the Taliban issued a fatwa prohibiting fighting outside Afghan territory.



The channels "Al Arabiya and Al Hadath" reported, citing informed sources, that the Taliban government held an extensive meeting in the Afghan capital, Kabul, yesterday, attended by around a thousand religious scholars from various regions of Afghanistan, in the presence of Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund and Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Shari, who is close to the leader of the "Taliban."



Punishing Those Who Fight Outside the Country



The sources indicated that the meeting concluded with the issuance of a document containing fatwas and decisions that prohibit fighting outside Afghan territory, obliging the government to take punitive measures against anyone participating in combat fronts outside the country.



The sources noted that the meeting was called at the direct order of the "Taliban" leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, in light of the regional tensions surrounding Afghanistan. Under these directives, the scholars granted the government broad powers to take necessary actions against violators of the decisions issued by the religious conference.



Prohibiting the Use of Afghan Territory for Fighting



The sources reported that the official document resulting from the scholars' meeting includes five main decisions, the most prominent of which is the affirmation that no Afghan is allowed to travel to other countries to engage in military or combat activities, and stressing the government to prevent anyone from attempting to leave the country for fighting.



The document included the "Taliban's" commitment not to use Afghan territory against any other country, emphasizing that everyone must adhere to this commitment. Observers see this as a broad formulation that does not apply only to Afghans but includes everyone present on Afghan soil.



The document emphasized the necessity of defending Afghanistan against any aggression and the role of scholars in providing guidance, urging adherence to their directives in all matters of the country.