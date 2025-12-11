The Syrian artist Nassif Zaitoun revealed that his mother sold her jewelry to buy him clothes during his participation in the Star Academy program.

He said during his participation in the podcast "I Have a Question": "The Star Academy program requires us to stay at the academy for several months, and therefore I needed clothes. Honestly, I didn't have enough of them throughout my time at the academy."

Family Shortcomings

Nassif could not hold back his tears, which overcame him more than once as he mentioned his father, who passed away seven years ago, expressing his deep longing for him that grows with the passing days and years. He also expressed his sadness from the pain of loss, which left a deep wound inside him that nothing can heal.

He added, "I feel a shortcoming towards my family, as compensation is not always financial, and the geographical distance plays a role in this matter, because each member of my family lives in a different location. My mother and sister live in Germany, and they sometimes come to visit me, while my brother Anas and I are in Lebanon. After I became an artist, I can no longer see them often due to my commitments."