كشف الفنان السوري ناصيف زيتون، أن والدته باعت مجوهراتها لتشتري له الملابس خلال مشاركته في برنامج ستار أكاديمي.

وقال خلال مشاركته في بودكاست «عندي سؤال»: «برنامج ستار أكاديمي يسلتزم مكوثنا بالأكاديمية لأشهر عدة، وبالتالي كنت بحاجة لملابس، وبصراحة لم يكن لدي ما يكفيني منها طيلة فترة وجودي بالأكاديمية».

تقصير أسري

ولم يستطع ناصيف حبس دموعه التي غلبته أكثر من مرة وهو يأتي على ذكر والده الذي توفي منذ سبع سنوات، معربًا عن شوقه الكبير إليه والذي يزداد بمرور الأيام والسنوات، وكذلك عبّر عن حزنه من ألم الفقد، الذي خلف جرحًا كبيرًا بداخله لا يستطيع أي شيء شفاءه.

وأضاف، أشعر بالتقصير تجاه أسرتي، فالتعويض ليس دائمًا ماديًا والبعد الجغرافي يتحكم بهذا الأمر، لأن أفراد عائلتي، كل منهم يعيش في موقع، والدتي وشقيقتي تعيشان في ألمانيا وهما تأتيان أحيانًا لزيارتي وأنا وشقيقي أنس موجودان في لبنان، وبعد أن أصبحت فنانًا لم يعد باستطاعتي أن أراهم كثيرًا بحكم مشاغلي.