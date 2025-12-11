The Najran region continues to enhance urban development pathways through a package of quality projects launched by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, valued at over one billion riyals, in a step that reflects the ministry's directions towards developing infrastructure and improving service efficiency to support the growth of cities and sustain their prosperity.

These projects, which were part of Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail's visit to the region, represent a part of a strategic pathway aimed at building a more attractive urban environment, enhancing quality of life, and supporting promising investment opportunities across various governorates of Najran.

Enhancing Quality of Life and Building More Vibrant Cities

The new projects focus on preparing an urban environment that meets the needs of residents and aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. They include the development of parks and public facilities, improving road networks, and raising the level of municipal services.

These efforts contribute to improving the urban landscape, enhance recreational and housing options, and increase citizen satisfaction through higher quality and more efficient services, in addition to supporting the smooth flow of movement and transportation within cities.

Najran.. A Steadily Growing Investment Environment

Najran today stands out as one of the emerging investment regions, as infrastructure projects provide a solid foundation for attracting more investors.

During his meeting with businessmen and investors at the Bir Askar Municipality, the minister emphasized that enhancing the readiness of cities and developing their facilities contributes to opening new investment pathways in the housing, services, and logistics sectors, noting that the ministry is working to empower the private sector through projects that have a direct developmental impact on the local economy and job opportunities.

Field Follow-up Supporting Efficient Implementation

The minister's tours in Najran, which included the emergency center and several vital projects such as King Fahd Park and road initiatives, reflected the importance of direct follow-up to ensure compliance with quality standards and accelerate the pace of achievement.

These tours confirm the ministry's reliance on the "leadership from the field" approach, which contributes to improving performance and enhancing the readiness of municipal and housing services.

A Clear Vision for Sustainable Growth

What Najran is witnessing in developmental projects valued at over one billion riyals is a step along a long path towards more competitive cities, more advanced services, and sustainable urban growth that meets the aspirations of residents.

These projects come as a clear message that development in Najran is ongoing at a steady pace, and that the ministry is working to create a comprehensive urban transformation that supports both people and place, enhancing the region's status within the thriving system of Saudi cities.