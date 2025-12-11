تواصل منطقة نجران تعزيز مسارات التنمية الحضرية عبر حزمة مشاريع نوعية دشّنتها وزارة البلديات والإسكان بقيمة تتجاوز مليار ريال، في خطوة تعكس توجهات الوزارة نحو تطوير البنية الأساسية ورفع كفاءة الخدمات بما يدعم نمو المدن واستدامة ازدهارها.

هذه المشاريع، التي جاءت ضمن زيارة الوزير ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل للمنطقة، تمثل جزءاً من مسار إستراتيجي يستهدف بناء بيئة حضرية أكثر جاذبية، وتعزيز جودة الحياة، ودعم الفرص الاستثمارية الواعدة في مختلف محافظات نجران.

تعزيز جودة الحياة وبناء مدن أكثر حيوية

المشاريع الجديدة تركّز على تهيئة بيئة حضرية تلبي حاجات السكان وتنسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030. إذ شملت تطوير حدائق ومرافق عامة، وتحسين شبكات الطرق، ورفع مستوى الخدمات البلدية.

هذه الأعمال تسهم في تحسين المشهد الحضري، وتعزز خيارات الترفيه والسكن، وترفع مستوى رضا المواطنين عبر خدمات أكثر جودة وكفاءة، إضافة إلى دعم انسيابية الحركة والتنقل داخل المدن.

نجران.. بيئة استثمارية تنمو بثبات

وتبرز نجران اليوم كواحدة من المناطق الصاعدة استثمارياً، إذ توفر مشاريع البنية التحتية أساساً متيناً لجذب المزيد من المستثمرين.

وخلال لقائه برجال الأعمال والمستثمرين في بلدية بئر عسكر، أكد الوزير أن تعزيز جاهزية المدن وتطوير مرافقها يسهم في فتح مسارات جديدة للاستثمار في قطاعات الإسكان والخدمات واللوجستيات، مشيراً إلى أن الوزارة تعمل على تمكين القطاع الخاص عبر مشروعات ذات أثر تنموي مباشر على الاقتصاد المحلي وفرص العمل.

متابعة ميدانية تدعم كفاءة التنفيذ

جولات الوزير في نجران، التي شملت مركز الطوارئ ونطاق عدد من المشاريع الحيوية مثل منتزه الملك فهد ومبادرات الطرق، عكست أهمية المتابعة المباشرة لضمان الالتزام بمعايير الجودة وتسريع وتيرة الإنجاز.

وتؤكد هذه الجولات اعتماد الوزارة على نهج «القيادة من الميدان»، وهو نهج يسهم في تحسين الأداء ورفع جاهزية الخدمات البلدية والإسكانية.

رؤية واضحة لنمو مستدام

ما تشهده نجران من مشاريع تنموية بقيمة تجاوزت مليار ريال هو خطوة ضمن مسار طويل نحو مدن أكثر تنافسية، وخدمات أكثر تطوراً، ونمو حضري مستدام يواكب تطلعات السكان.

وتأتي هذه المشاريع كرسالة واضحة بأن التنمية في نجران مستمرة بوتيرة ثابتة، وأن الوزارة تعمل على صناعة تحول حضري شامل يدعم الإنسان والمكان، ويعزز مكانة المنطقة ضمن منظومة المدن السعودية المزدهرة.