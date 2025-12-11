The discussions taking place in Riyadh these days at the "International Non-Profit Sector Forum" seem to transcend the present state of the sector and its traditional challenges, moving towards a conversation about the features of an entirely new phase, the post-2030 phase, where the rules of development are changing, and the major equations are being reshaped: policies, technology, and capital!

The non-profit sector in Saudi Arabia has always been fortunate to receive support from the state and attention from leadership, as well as community support. In a country that is today reshaping its economy and society with a bold vision, and after nearly a decade since the launch of this vision, this sector appears to be carving its path towards a role greater than many had anticipated. But the most important question remains: Where is it headed?!

In the forum sessions, the discussion about artificial intelligence was prominently present, as it is a critical factor in the future of non-profit work. Today, a simple algorithm can accomplish what dozens of employees would take weeks to do, such as data analysis, measuring impact, understanding beneficiaries' needs, and drawing future scenarios. Nevertheless, it doesn't seem that simple; technology is a double-edged sword: if used well, it can be a lever, but if misapplied, it can become a burden or a gateway to the information chaos that platforms may suffer from. Still, it seems essential to continue and face this challenge; the sector that wants to survive after 2030 must know how to balance between humans and the "algorithm"!

As for non-profit funding, which has traditionally relied on donations and charitable giving, it has undergone many changes; the world today is moving towards sustainability-based funding and towards "blended pathways" that combine charitable and investment approaches, as well as profitability and impact!

Honestly, unless the Saudi non-profit sector finds its way to these tools, it may miss a historic opportunity; money today is not only looking for a beautiful story but also for a real, sustainable, measurable, and institutional impact. Here lies the importance of the forum, as it attempts to open the eyes of leaders to a new phase: the "Era of Impact," not the "Era of Efforts." I was impressed by a comment from one of the speakers when he said: "It's not important to do your job well... what's important is that this work has an impact that can be measured." This statement summarizes the future of public policies in the sector, and the forum was clear in its message: the sector cannot grow without mature governance and without institutions capable of operating at high standards, just like any other economic sector!

And the question remains: What will the scene look like after 2030?!

If we try to gather the ideas presented at the forum, we will arrive at a simple equation: the future will belong to those who know how to integrate technology with humanity, innovation with governance, and impact with capital. Therefore, it can be said that the non-profit sector in Saudi Arabia may be facing an unprecedented historic opportunity to become a key player rather than a follower in the development journey. We have the support, the infrastructure, and the opportunities; tomorrow we need the courage to make decisions, develop competencies, and transition from small initiatives to major national projects!

In conclusion... the forum came to say something further:

The world is changing, and Saudi Arabia wants to be at the forefront of this change... in the economy, humanity, impact, and meaning!

And frankly... if what comes after 2030 carries this level of ambition, I believe we are on the brink of a new chapter of transformation, which may be more significant than all that has come before!