تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
تبدو النقاشات التي تحتضنها الرياض هذه الأيام في «منتدى القطاع غير الربحي الدولي»، وكأنها تتجاوز حاضر القطاع وتحدياته التقليدية إلى الحديث عن ملامح مرحلة جديدة بالكامل، مرحلة ما بعد 2030، حيث تتغير قواعد التنمية، وتتشكل المعادلات الكبرى من جديد: السياسات، التقنية، ورأس المال !
لطالما كان القطاع غير الربحي في السعودية محظوظاً بدعم الدولة واهتمام القيادة، وبالدعم المجتمعي أيضاً، وفي بلد يعيد اليوم صياغة اقتصاده ومجتمعه برؤية جريئة، وبعد مرور ما يقارب العقد على انطلاق الرؤية، يبدو هذا القطاع وهو يشقُّ طريقه نحو دور أكبر مما كان يتوقعه كثيرون. لكن يبقى السؤال الأهم: إلى أين يتجه ؟!
في جلسات المنتدى كان الحديث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي حاضراً بقوة، بوصفه عاملاً حاسماً في مستقبل العمل غير الربحي، فاليوم تستطيع خوارزمية بسيطة أن تقوم بما يستغرق من عشرات الموظفين أسابيع، مثل تحليل البيانات، وقياس الأثر، وفهم احتياجات المستفيدين، ورسم السيناريوهات المستقبلية. ورغم ذلك، لا يبدو الأمر بهذه البساطة؛ فالتقنية سلاح ذو حدين: إن أُحسن استخدامها كانت رافعة، وإن أسيء توظيفها كانت عبئاً أو باباً للفوضى المعلوماتية التي قد تعاني منها المنصات. ومع ذلك، يبدو الاستمرار وخوض هذا التحدي أمراً ضرورياً، فالقطاع الذي يريد البقاء بعد 2030، يجب أن يعرف كيف يوازن بين الإنسان و«الخوارزمية» !
أما التمويل غير الربحي، الذي كان قائماً على التبرعات والعطاء التقليدي، فقد شهد الكثير من التغيرات؛ فالعالم اليوم يتجه إلى التمويل القائم على الاستدامة، وإلى «المسارات المتمازجة» التي تجمع بين الخيري والاستثماري، وبين الربحية والأثر !
وبكل صراحة، ما لم يجد القطاع غير الربحي السعودي طريقه إلى هذه الأدوات، فإنه قد يفوّت فرصة تاريخية؛ فالمال اليوم لا يبحث عن قصة جميلة فحسب، بل عن أثر حقيقي مستدام، قابل للقياس، ومؤسسي، وهنا تأتي أهمية المنتدى، فهو يحاول أن يفتح أعين القيادات على مرحلة جديدة: مرحلة «عصر الأثر»، لا «عصر الجهود». وقد أعجبتني مداخلة لأحد المتحدثين حين قال: «ليس المهم أن تؤدي عملك جيداً.. المهم أن يكون لهذا العمل أثر يمكن قياسه». هذا القول يلخص مستقبل السياسات العامة في القطاع، ولعل المنتدى كان واضحاً في رسالته: لا يمكن للقطاع أن ينمو دون حوكمة ناضجة، ودون مؤسسات قادرة على العمل بمعايير عالية، تماماً كأي قطاع اقتصادي آخر !
ويبقى السؤال: كيف سيبدو المشهد ما بعد 2030 ؟!
إذا حاولنا تجميع الأفكار التي طرحها المنتدى، سنصل إلى معادلة بسيطة: المستقبل سيملكه من يعرف كيف يدمج التقنية بالإنسان، والابتكار بالحوكمة، والأثر برأس المال. لذلك يمكن القول، إن القطاع غير الربحي في السعودية قد يكون أمام فرصة تاريخية غير مسبوقة ليصبح لاعباً أساسياً لا تابعاً في مسيرة التنمية. لدينا الدعم، والبنية، والفرص، وغداً نحتاج إلى الجرأة في اتخاذ القرارات، وتطوير الكفاءات، والانتقال من المبادرات الصغيرة إلى المشاريع الوطنية الكبرى !
ختاماً.. جاء المنتدى ليقول شيئاً أبعد:
إن العالم يتغير، والسعودية تريد أن تكون في مقدمة هذا التغيير.. في الاقتصاد، والإنسان، والأثر، والمعنى !
وبصراحة.. إذا كان ما بعد 2030 يحمل هذا القدر من الطموح، فأظن أننا على موعد مع فصل جديد من التحول، قد يكون أهم من كل ما سبق !
The discussions taking place in Riyadh these days at the "International Non-Profit Sector Forum" seem to transcend the present state of the sector and its traditional challenges, moving towards a conversation about the features of an entirely new phase, the post-2030 phase, where the rules of development are changing, and the major equations are being reshaped: policies, technology, and capital!
The non-profit sector in Saudi Arabia has always been fortunate to receive support from the state and attention from leadership, as well as community support. In a country that is today reshaping its economy and society with a bold vision, and after nearly a decade since the launch of this vision, this sector appears to be carving its path towards a role greater than many had anticipated. But the most important question remains: Where is it headed?!
In the forum sessions, the discussion about artificial intelligence was prominently present, as it is a critical factor in the future of non-profit work. Today, a simple algorithm can accomplish what dozens of employees would take weeks to do, such as data analysis, measuring impact, understanding beneficiaries' needs, and drawing future scenarios. Nevertheless, it doesn't seem that simple; technology is a double-edged sword: if used well, it can be a lever, but if misapplied, it can become a burden or a gateway to the information chaos that platforms may suffer from. Still, it seems essential to continue and face this challenge; the sector that wants to survive after 2030 must know how to balance between humans and the "algorithm"!
As for non-profit funding, which has traditionally relied on donations and charitable giving, it has undergone many changes; the world today is moving towards sustainability-based funding and towards "blended pathways" that combine charitable and investment approaches, as well as profitability and impact!
Honestly, unless the Saudi non-profit sector finds its way to these tools, it may miss a historic opportunity; money today is not only looking for a beautiful story but also for a real, sustainable, measurable, and institutional impact. Here lies the importance of the forum, as it attempts to open the eyes of leaders to a new phase: the "Era of Impact," not the "Era of Efforts." I was impressed by a comment from one of the speakers when he said: "It's not important to do your job well... what's important is that this work has an impact that can be measured." This statement summarizes the future of public policies in the sector, and the forum was clear in its message: the sector cannot grow without mature governance and without institutions capable of operating at high standards, just like any other economic sector!
And the question remains: What will the scene look like after 2030?!
If we try to gather the ideas presented at the forum, we will arrive at a simple equation: the future will belong to those who know how to integrate technology with humanity, innovation with governance, and impact with capital. Therefore, it can be said that the non-profit sector in Saudi Arabia may be facing an unprecedented historic opportunity to become a key player rather than a follower in the development journey. We have the support, the infrastructure, and the opportunities; tomorrow we need the courage to make decisions, develop competencies, and transition from small initiatives to major national projects!
In conclusion... the forum came to say something further:
The world is changing, and Saudi Arabia wants to be at the forefront of this change... in the economy, humanity, impact, and meaning!
And frankly... if what comes after 2030 carries this level of ambition, I believe we are on the brink of a new chapter of transformation, which may be more significant than all that has come before!