تبدو النقاشات التي تحتضنها الرياض هذه الأيام في «منتدى القطاع غير الربحي الدولي»، وكأنها تتجاوز حاضر القطاع وتحدياته التقليدية إلى الحديث عن ملامح مرحلة جديدة بالكامل، مرحلة ما بعد 2030، حيث تتغير قواعد التنمية، وتتشكل المعادلات الكبرى من جديد: السياسات، التقنية، ورأس المال !

لطالما كان القطاع غير الربحي في السعودية محظوظاً بدعم الدولة واهتمام القيادة، وبالدعم المجتمعي أيضاً، وفي بلد يعيد اليوم صياغة اقتصاده ومجتمعه برؤية جريئة، وبعد مرور ما يقارب العقد على انطلاق الرؤية، يبدو هذا القطاع وهو يشقُّ طريقه نحو دور أكبر مما كان يتوقعه كثيرون. لكن يبقى السؤال الأهم: إلى أين يتجه ؟!

في جلسات المنتدى كان الحديث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي حاضراً بقوة، بوصفه عاملاً حاسماً في مستقبل العمل غير الربحي، فاليوم تستطيع خوارزمية بسيطة أن تقوم بما يستغرق من عشرات الموظفين أسابيع، مثل تحليل البيانات، وقياس الأثر، وفهم احتياجات المستفيدين، ورسم السيناريوهات المستقبلية. ورغم ذلك، لا يبدو الأمر بهذه البساطة؛ فالتقنية سلاح ذو حدين: إن أُحسن استخدامها كانت رافعة، وإن أسيء توظيفها كانت عبئاً أو باباً للفوضى المعلوماتية التي قد تعاني منها المنصات. ومع ذلك، يبدو الاستمرار وخوض هذا التحدي أمراً ضرورياً، فالقطاع الذي يريد البقاء بعد 2030، يجب أن يعرف كيف يوازن بين الإنسان و«الخوارزمية» !

أما التمويل غير الربحي، الذي كان قائماً على التبرعات والعطاء التقليدي، فقد شهد الكثير من التغيرات؛ فالعالم اليوم يتجه إلى التمويل القائم على الاستدامة، وإلى «المسارات المتمازجة» التي تجمع بين الخيري والاستثماري، وبين الربحية والأثر !

وبكل صراحة، ما لم يجد القطاع غير الربحي السعودي طريقه إلى هذه الأدوات، فإنه قد يفوّت فرصة تاريخية؛ فالمال اليوم لا يبحث عن قصة جميلة فحسب، بل عن أثر حقيقي مستدام، قابل للقياس، ومؤسسي، وهنا تأتي أهمية المنتدى، فهو يحاول أن يفتح أعين القيادات على مرحلة جديدة: مرحلة «عصر الأثر»، لا «عصر الجهود». وقد أعجبتني مداخلة لأحد المتحدثين حين قال: «ليس المهم أن تؤدي عملك جيداً.. المهم أن يكون لهذا العمل أثر يمكن قياسه». هذا القول يلخص مستقبل السياسات العامة في القطاع، ولعل المنتدى كان واضحاً في رسالته: لا يمكن للقطاع أن ينمو دون حوكمة ناضجة، ودون مؤسسات قادرة على العمل بمعايير عالية، تماماً كأي قطاع اقتصادي آخر !

ويبقى السؤال: كيف سيبدو المشهد ما بعد 2030 ؟!

إذا حاولنا تجميع الأفكار التي طرحها المنتدى، سنصل إلى معادلة بسيطة: المستقبل سيملكه من يعرف كيف يدمج التقنية بالإنسان، والابتكار بالحوكمة، والأثر برأس المال. لذلك يمكن القول، إن القطاع غير الربحي في السعودية قد يكون أمام فرصة تاريخية غير مسبوقة ليصبح لاعباً أساسياً لا تابعاً في مسيرة التنمية. لدينا الدعم، والبنية، والفرص، وغداً نحتاج إلى الجرأة في اتخاذ القرارات، وتطوير الكفاءات، والانتقال من المبادرات الصغيرة إلى المشاريع الوطنية الكبرى !

ختاماً.. جاء المنتدى ليقول شيئاً أبعد:

إن العالم يتغير، والسعودية تريد أن تكون في مقدمة هذا التغيير.. في الاقتصاد، والإنسان، والأثر، والمعنى !

وبصراحة.. إذا كان ما بعد 2030 يحمل هذا القدر من الطموح، فأظن أننا على موعد مع فصل جديد من التحول، قد يكون أهم من كل ما سبق !