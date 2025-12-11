في الطب، لا تبدأ القصة بتحليل، ولا تنتهي بوصفة، بل تبدأ بنظرة، وتكتمل بقرار. غرفة الفحص التي يراها المريض مساحة ضيقة، يراها الطبيب ساحة معركة صامتة يجمع فيها الخيوط المتناثرة ليصنع تشخيصاً دقيقاً وقراراً ناضجاً.

فالطب ليس علماً جامداً كما يبدو في الكتب، بل فن ترتيب الأولويات، وإدارة المعطيات، وصياغة أفضل احتمال ممكن في الوقت الذي لا يحتمل الخطأ.

أمام كل مريض؛ تُبنى سلسلة من القرارات الدقيقة: ما الذي يستحق الفحص؟ ما الذي يمكن تأجيله؟ وأي خيار يوازن بين الضرورة والملاءمة؟

هذه التفاصيل ليست ممارسة طبية فقط، بل عقل إداري يعمل خلف الكواليس؛ عقل يدير الوقت، ويتعامل مع الضغوط، ويقرأ احتمالات النجاح قبل أن يكتب أول خطوة في الخطة العلاجية.

وما بين التشخيص والعلاج يعيش الطبيب مسؤولية مضاعفة: أن يقرأ المريض كإنسان لا كحالة، وأن يوازن بين العلم والواقع، وأن يقدّم القرار الذي يحمي حياة الإنسان في أدق لحظاتها. فالمريض لا يأتي إلى العيادة ليحصل على وصفة، بل ليجد من ينظّم له الفوضى التي صنعتها أعراضه، ويمنحه يقيناً يطفئ قلقه. ولهذا أصبح الطبيب اليوم أكثر من معالج؛ إنه مدبّر لرحلة المريض الصحية، ينسّق، يختار، ويقود القرار في اتجاه يحفظ الحياة ويقلّل المخاطر.

ومع التطور الصحي في بلادنا؛ اتسعت دائرة القرار، وتعقّدت الخيارات، وارتفع سقف المسؤولية. فلم يعد الطبيب يتعامل مع مرض فقط، بل مع منظومة تحتاج وعياً، ومرونة، وفهماً أعمق لكيفية إدارة العملية الصحية منذ بدايتها إلى نهايتها.

وفي النهاية؛ لا يُقاس الطبيب بعدد الحالات التي يمرّ بها، بل بصلابة قراراته في اللحظة الحرجة، وبقدرته على أن يرى ما لا يراه غيره، ويرتب ما لا يستطيع غيره ترتيبه. فالطب يبدأ بالعلم، لكنّه لا يكتمل إلا بالقرار الذي يُتخذ في الوقت الذي يغيّر مصير إنسان.