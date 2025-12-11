طرحه يعكس شيئاً من حراكنا الثقافي الجاد، وشيئاً من صور حياتنا الاجتماعية التي يمكن لأي باحث رصين التقاطها لمعرفة الطبيعة الاجتماعية والثقافية للمجتمع السعودي في المرحلة الحالية وما يليها من مراحل زمنية قادمة.

في هذه العجالة؛ استعرض باختصار شيئاً من مناقب عامل المعرفة (الدكتور أحمد العرفج) التي جعلته أيقونة مهمة تشكلت إعلامياً حسب طبيعة المرحلة وما تقتضيه من تنوع؛ طرحاً ومضموناً وطرائق، بدأها بالكتابة الصحفية والشعر، ثم أضاف إلى ذلك وجوده في الإعلام المرئي والمسموع والإلكتروني، وهو ما يؤكد تجربته المتسمة بسياق ثقافي مؤثر مختلف عن غثاء (الميديا) الجديدة.

اقترن اسم (عامل المعرفة) ببرنامجه الشهير الخفيف والمفيد (يا هلا بالعرفج) الذي يعتمد على التحضير الجيد والحضور المباشر، فتكونت له قاعدة جماهيرية عريضة داخل السعودية وخارجها، للمتن القوي والمحتوى الممتع الذي يصنعه بتلقائية دون تقعُّر في الطرح والتناول.

شكّل (العرفج) بداية ذلك البرنامج الفضائي ثنائياً جميلاً مع المذيع المتألق علي العلياني، إذ عرَّفا المشاهد ببرامج (التوك شو) وطبيعتها وطبيعة ضيوفها، وما تتناوله من موضوعات، ثم توالت الأسماء مع العرفج وغادرت وبقي هو المتن لتلك التظاهرة البرامجية الأنيقة وضلعها الثابت.

على صعيد الإعلام الجديد؛ يصافح العرفج متابعيه بحُزَم من التجارب والقراءات الجادة والجديدة والجديرة، محللاً ومتعاطياً معها بخبرة السنين ومعانقة الكتب، مثل: رصده آثار مدينة جدة؛ مساجدها التأريخية، وأحياؤها القديمة وتسميتها ولمن تعود، إذ أراد ترسيخ مفهوم المسؤولية الاجتماعية والمعرفية، فكان صانع محتوى رصين يبحث عن الفائدة دون التفات لصرخات (الترند).

على مستوى الكتابة.!

يختم (العرفج) مقالاته عادة بخاتمته الشهيرة: «ماذا بقي يا قوم؟»، أما في مقاطعه المرئية؛ فعادة ما يكون عميقاً في طرحه، مختصراً في حديثه، متواضعاً في هندامه، فزاد من قيمتها وبقيت في أذهان المشاهدين، وقد وصف المحللون أن تلك الطريقة في الطرح من «ذكاء عامل المعرفة لإيصال المعرفة».!

(عامل المعرفة) يراه المفكر إبراهيم البليهي «غزير الإنتاج والمعرفة»، وأرى أن هذه الغزارة تعكس استدامته في التحصيل والاطلاع والمتابعة، بهدف مصافحة متابعيه بمواد جديرة بالمتابعة والتحليل.