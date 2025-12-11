تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
طرحه يعكس شيئاً من حراكنا الثقافي الجاد، وشيئاً من صور حياتنا الاجتماعية التي يمكن لأي باحث رصين التقاطها لمعرفة الطبيعة الاجتماعية والثقافية للمجتمع السعودي في المرحلة الحالية وما يليها من مراحل زمنية قادمة.
في هذه العجالة؛ استعرض باختصار شيئاً من مناقب عامل المعرفة (الدكتور أحمد العرفج) التي جعلته أيقونة مهمة تشكلت إعلامياً حسب طبيعة المرحلة وما تقتضيه من تنوع؛ طرحاً ومضموناً وطرائق، بدأها بالكتابة الصحفية والشعر، ثم أضاف إلى ذلك وجوده في الإعلام المرئي والمسموع والإلكتروني، وهو ما يؤكد تجربته المتسمة بسياق ثقافي مؤثر مختلف عن غثاء (الميديا) الجديدة.
اقترن اسم (عامل المعرفة) ببرنامجه الشهير الخفيف والمفيد (يا هلا بالعرفج) الذي يعتمد على التحضير الجيد والحضور المباشر، فتكونت له قاعدة جماهيرية عريضة داخل السعودية وخارجها، للمتن القوي والمحتوى الممتع الذي يصنعه بتلقائية دون تقعُّر في الطرح والتناول.
شكّل (العرفج) بداية ذلك البرنامج الفضائي ثنائياً جميلاً مع المذيع المتألق علي العلياني، إذ عرَّفا المشاهد ببرامج (التوك شو) وطبيعتها وطبيعة ضيوفها، وما تتناوله من موضوعات، ثم توالت الأسماء مع العرفج وغادرت وبقي هو المتن لتلك التظاهرة البرامجية الأنيقة وضلعها الثابت.
على صعيد الإعلام الجديد؛ يصافح العرفج متابعيه بحُزَم من التجارب والقراءات الجادة والجديدة والجديرة، محللاً ومتعاطياً معها بخبرة السنين ومعانقة الكتب، مثل: رصده آثار مدينة جدة؛ مساجدها التأريخية، وأحياؤها القديمة وتسميتها ولمن تعود، إذ أراد ترسيخ مفهوم المسؤولية الاجتماعية والمعرفية، فكان صانع محتوى رصين يبحث عن الفائدة دون التفات لصرخات (الترند).
على مستوى الكتابة.!
يختم (العرفج) مقالاته عادة بخاتمته الشهيرة: «ماذا بقي يا قوم؟»، أما في مقاطعه المرئية؛ فعادة ما يكون عميقاً في طرحه، مختصراً في حديثه، متواضعاً في هندامه، فزاد من قيمتها وبقيت في أذهان المشاهدين، وقد وصف المحللون أن تلك الطريقة في الطرح من «ذكاء عامل المعرفة لإيصال المعرفة».!
(عامل المعرفة) يراه المفكر إبراهيم البليهي «غزير الإنتاج والمعرفة»، وأرى أن هذه الغزارة تعكس استدامته في التحصيل والاطلاع والمتابعة، بهدف مصافحة متابعيه بمواد جديرة بالمتابعة والتحليل.
His presentation reflects something of our serious cultural movement, and something of the images of our social life that any diligent researcher can capture to understand the social and cultural nature of Saudi society in the current stage and the subsequent stages to come.
In this brief overview; I will summarize some of the merits of the knowledge worker (Dr. Ahmed Al-Orfaj) that have made him an important icon formed media-wise according to the nature of the stage and what it requires in terms of diversity; in presentation, content, and methods. He began with journalistic writing and poetry, then added to that his presence in visual, audio, and electronic media, which confirms his experience characterized by a cultural context that is influential and different from the superficiality of the new media.
The name (Knowledge Worker) is associated with his famous, light, and beneficial program (Ya Hala Bil Orfaj), which relies on good preparation and direct presence, thus forming a broad fan base inside and outside Saudi Arabia, due to the strong substance and enjoyable content he creates spontaneously without pretentiousness in presentation and discussion.
(Al-Orfaj) formed a beautiful duo at the beginning of that satellite program with the brilliant presenter Ali Al-Alyani, as they introduced the viewers to the nature of (talk shows) and their guests, and the topics they cover. Then, names continued to come and go with Al-Orfaj, while he remained the core of that elegant programmatic phenomenon and its stable pillar.
On the new media front; Al-Orfaj greets his followers with bundles of serious, new, and worthy experiences and readings, analyzing and engaging with them through years of experience and a love for books, such as his observations of the effects of the city of Jeddah; its historical mosques, its old neighborhoods, and their names and origins, as he aimed to establish the concept of social and cognitive responsibility, becoming a serious content creator seeking benefit without paying attention to the cries of (trending).
On the writing level.!
Al-Orfaj usually concludes his articles with his famous closing line: “What remains, O people?” As for his visual segments; he is usually profound in his presentation, concise in his speech, and humble in his attire, which enhances their value and keeps them in the minds of viewers. Analysts have described this approach to presentation as “the intelligence of the knowledge worker in delivering knowledge.”!
(Knowledge Worker) is seen by thinker Ibrahim Al-Bulaihi as “prolific in production and knowledge,” and I believe that this abundance reflects his sustainability in learning, reading, and following, with the aim of greeting his followers with materials worthy of attention and analysis.