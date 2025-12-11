His presentation reflects something of our serious cultural movement, and something of the images of our social life that any diligent researcher can capture to understand the social and cultural nature of Saudi society in the current stage and the subsequent stages to come.

In this brief overview; I will summarize some of the merits of the knowledge worker (Dr. Ahmed Al-Orfaj) that have made him an important icon formed media-wise according to the nature of the stage and what it requires in terms of diversity; in presentation, content, and methods. He began with journalistic writing and poetry, then added to that his presence in visual, audio, and electronic media, which confirms his experience characterized by a cultural context that is influential and different from the superficiality of the new media.

The name (Knowledge Worker) is associated with his famous, light, and beneficial program (Ya Hala Bil Orfaj), which relies on good preparation and direct presence, thus forming a broad fan base inside and outside Saudi Arabia, due to the strong substance and enjoyable content he creates spontaneously without pretentiousness in presentation and discussion.

(Al-Orfaj) formed a beautiful duo at the beginning of that satellite program with the brilliant presenter Ali Al-Alyani, as they introduced the viewers to the nature of (talk shows) and their guests, and the topics they cover. Then, names continued to come and go with Al-Orfaj, while he remained the core of that elegant programmatic phenomenon and its stable pillar.

On the new media front; Al-Orfaj greets his followers with bundles of serious, new, and worthy experiences and readings, analyzing and engaging with them through years of experience and a love for books, such as his observations of the effects of the city of Jeddah; its historical mosques, its old neighborhoods, and their names and origins, as he aimed to establish the concept of social and cognitive responsibility, becoming a serious content creator seeking benefit without paying attention to the cries of (trending).

On the writing level.!

Al-Orfaj usually concludes his articles with his famous closing line: “What remains, O people?” As for his visual segments; he is usually profound in his presentation, concise in his speech, and humble in his attire, which enhances their value and keeps them in the minds of viewers. Analysts have described this approach to presentation as “the intelligence of the knowledge worker in delivering knowledge.”!

(Knowledge Worker) is seen by thinker Ibrahim Al-Bulaihi as “prolific in production and knowledge,” and I believe that this abundance reflects his sustainability in learning, reading, and following, with the aim of greeting his followers with materials worthy of attention and analysis.