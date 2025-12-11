Paul McCartney, the cornerstone of the Beatles, said: "What if my dad in Liverpool, when he stopped me from singing, knew that Putin would attend my concert, and that I would sing in Red Square in Moscow?"

It is said that at that moment, Russian President Vladimir Putin slipped among the audience, prompting McCartney to laugh and say: "Please welcome the guy in the jacket who just joined us!"

This amusing moment was more than just a passing comment. It carried a clear symbol of the changing face of the world, shifting the center of gravity from a closed socialist camp to an open capitalist space. Russia, which was once the icon of communism and the center of the Eastern bloc, has today become closer to the capitalist model than many countries that once criticized it. The sight of McCartney singing in Red Square, while Putin stands among the audience, is not just an artistic event; it is an expression of the long journey the world has taken since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In recent decades, there has been a tremendous shift in the balance of economic and intellectual power. The communist system, which relied for years on strict centralization and repression of all forms of individual initiative, found itself unable to keep pace with the technological and economic development that exploded in the capitalist West. The economy, constrained by five-year plans and central decisions, could not produce an environment for innovation or competition, leading to declining productivity and eroding the capacity for development.

On the other hand, the capitalist model continued to achieve significant leaps thanks to the freedom it allows for economic movement, encouragement of individual initiative, and attraction of investments. Over time, capitalism has been presented as the gateway to prosperity and development, even in countries that previously declared their hostility towards it.

China stands out as a striking example of this transformation. It still carries the banner of the Communist Party, but in reality, it applies an advanced form of "state capitalism"; a massive market economy that operates under government oversight but functions with clear competitive mechanisms. Beijing has realized that partial market liberalization is essential for growth, so it opened the door to investment, export-oriented industry, and technology. The result has been one of the fastest economic growth experiences in history.

As for Russia, it has also transitioned from a closed centralized economy to one that relies on privatization and trade openness. It is true that the path has not been easy and has not been free from political challenges, but it has established a new reality that makes Moscow closer to a capitalist economy than to its Soviet legacy.

What is happening today is not just an economic change, but an intellectual and cultural transformation in how countries view development. Communism, despite its social slogans, constrained growth and narrowed the horizons of innovation, while capitalism—with its diverse models—has opened wide doors for progress.

Thus, from Liverpool to Putin's jacket, the story of a world reshaping itself is embodied, a world that has realized its prosperity begins when it frees itself from constraints and opens up to possibilities.