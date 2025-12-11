قال بول ماكارتني، ركن فرقة البيتلز الركين: «ماذا لو علم والدي في ليفربول، حين منعني من الغناء، أن بوتين سيحضر حفلتي، وأنني سأغنّي في الساحة الحمراء في موسكو؟»

ويُروى أنه في تلك اللحظة انسلّ الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بين الحضور، فقال ماكارتني ضاحكاً: «رحِّبوا معي بالشخص الذي يلبس الجاكيت والذي انضم لنا مؤخراً!».

كانت تلك اللحظة الطريفة أكثر من مجرد تعليق عابر. فقد حملت رمزاً واضحاً على تغيّر وجه العالم، وتحوّل مركز الجذب من معسكرٍ اشتراكي مغلق إلى فضاء رأسمالي منفتح. فروسيا التي كانت يوماً أيقونة الشيوعية ومركز المعسكر الشرقي أصبحت اليوم أقرب للنموذج الرأسمالي من دول كثيرة كانت تنتقده. مشهد ماكارتني وهو يغني في الساحة الحمراء، بينما يقف بوتين بين الجمهور، ليس مجرد حدث فني، إنه تعبير عن رحلة طويلة قطعها العالم منذ انهيار الاتحاد السوفييتي.

لقد شهدت العقود الأخيرة تغيّراً هائلاً في موازين القوى الاقتصادية والفكرية. فالنظام الشيوعي، الذي اعتمد لسنوات على مركزية صارمة وقمع لكل أشكال المبادرة الفردية، وجد نفسه عاجزاً عن مواكبة التطوّر التكنولوجي والاقتصادي الذي انفجر في الغرب الرأسمالي. فالاقتصاد المقيّد بالخطط الخمسية والقرارات المركزية لم يستطع إنتاج بيئة ابتكار أو منافسة، وهو ما أدّى إلى تراجع الإنتاجية وتآكل القدرة على التطوّر.

وعلى الجانب الآخر، واصل النموذج الرأسمالي تحقيق قفزات مهمة بفضل ما يتيحه من حرية للحركة الاقتصادية، وتشجيع للمبادرة الفردية، واستقطاب للاستثمارات. ومع الوقت، باتت الرأسمالية تُقدَّم بوصفها بوابة الازدهار والتنمية، حتى لدى الدول التي كانت تعلن عداءها لها في السابق.

وتبرز الصين مثالاً صارخاً على هذا التحوّل. فهي لا تزال تحمل راية الحزب الشيوعي، لكنها في الواقع تطبّق شكلاً متقدّماً من «رأسمالية الدولة»؛ اقتصاد سوق ضخم يتحرك تحت إشراف حكومي لكنه يعمل بآليات تنافسية واضحة. لقد أدركت بكين أن التحرر الجزئي للسوق ضروري للنمو، ففتحت الباب أمام الاستثمار، والصناعة التصديرية، والتكنولوجيا. والنتيجة كانت واحدة من أسرع تجارب النمو الاقتصادي في التاريخ.

أما روسيا، فقد انتقلت بدورها من اقتصاد مركزي مغلق إلى اقتصاد يعتمد على الخصخصة والانفتاح التجاري. صحيح أن المسار لم يكن سهلاً ولا خالياً من التحديات السياسية، لكنه أسّس لواقع جديد يجعل موسكو أقرب إلى اقتصاد رأسمالي منها إلى إرثها السوفييتي.

ما يحدث اليوم ليس مجرد تغيّر اقتصادي، بل تحوّل فكري وثقافي في نظرة الدول إلى التنمية. فالشيوعية، رغم شعاراتها الاجتماعية، قيّدت النمو وضيّقت آفاق الابتكار، بينما فتحت الرأسمالية- بتنوع نماذجها- أبواباً واسعة للتقدّم.

وهكذا، من ليفربول إلى جاكيت بوتين، تتجسّد قصة عالم يعيد تشكيل نفسه، عالم أدرك أن ازدهاره يبدأ حين يتحرر من القيود، وينفتح على الممكن.