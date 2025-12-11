تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
قال بول ماكارتني، ركن فرقة البيتلز الركين: «ماذا لو علم والدي في ليفربول، حين منعني من الغناء، أن بوتين سيحضر حفلتي، وأنني سأغنّي في الساحة الحمراء في موسكو؟»
ويُروى أنه في تلك اللحظة انسلّ الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بين الحضور، فقال ماكارتني ضاحكاً: «رحِّبوا معي بالشخص الذي يلبس الجاكيت والذي انضم لنا مؤخراً!».
كانت تلك اللحظة الطريفة أكثر من مجرد تعليق عابر. فقد حملت رمزاً واضحاً على تغيّر وجه العالم، وتحوّل مركز الجذب من معسكرٍ اشتراكي مغلق إلى فضاء رأسمالي منفتح. فروسيا التي كانت يوماً أيقونة الشيوعية ومركز المعسكر الشرقي أصبحت اليوم أقرب للنموذج الرأسمالي من دول كثيرة كانت تنتقده. مشهد ماكارتني وهو يغني في الساحة الحمراء، بينما يقف بوتين بين الجمهور، ليس مجرد حدث فني، إنه تعبير عن رحلة طويلة قطعها العالم منذ انهيار الاتحاد السوفييتي.
لقد شهدت العقود الأخيرة تغيّراً هائلاً في موازين القوى الاقتصادية والفكرية. فالنظام الشيوعي، الذي اعتمد لسنوات على مركزية صارمة وقمع لكل أشكال المبادرة الفردية، وجد نفسه عاجزاً عن مواكبة التطوّر التكنولوجي والاقتصادي الذي انفجر في الغرب الرأسمالي. فالاقتصاد المقيّد بالخطط الخمسية والقرارات المركزية لم يستطع إنتاج بيئة ابتكار أو منافسة، وهو ما أدّى إلى تراجع الإنتاجية وتآكل القدرة على التطوّر.
وعلى الجانب الآخر، واصل النموذج الرأسمالي تحقيق قفزات مهمة بفضل ما يتيحه من حرية للحركة الاقتصادية، وتشجيع للمبادرة الفردية، واستقطاب للاستثمارات. ومع الوقت، باتت الرأسمالية تُقدَّم بوصفها بوابة الازدهار والتنمية، حتى لدى الدول التي كانت تعلن عداءها لها في السابق.
وتبرز الصين مثالاً صارخاً على هذا التحوّل. فهي لا تزال تحمل راية الحزب الشيوعي، لكنها في الواقع تطبّق شكلاً متقدّماً من «رأسمالية الدولة»؛ اقتصاد سوق ضخم يتحرك تحت إشراف حكومي لكنه يعمل بآليات تنافسية واضحة. لقد أدركت بكين أن التحرر الجزئي للسوق ضروري للنمو، ففتحت الباب أمام الاستثمار، والصناعة التصديرية، والتكنولوجيا. والنتيجة كانت واحدة من أسرع تجارب النمو الاقتصادي في التاريخ.
أما روسيا، فقد انتقلت بدورها من اقتصاد مركزي مغلق إلى اقتصاد يعتمد على الخصخصة والانفتاح التجاري. صحيح أن المسار لم يكن سهلاً ولا خالياً من التحديات السياسية، لكنه أسّس لواقع جديد يجعل موسكو أقرب إلى اقتصاد رأسمالي منها إلى إرثها السوفييتي.
ما يحدث اليوم ليس مجرد تغيّر اقتصادي، بل تحوّل فكري وثقافي في نظرة الدول إلى التنمية. فالشيوعية، رغم شعاراتها الاجتماعية، قيّدت النمو وضيّقت آفاق الابتكار، بينما فتحت الرأسمالية- بتنوع نماذجها- أبواباً واسعة للتقدّم.
وهكذا، من ليفربول إلى جاكيت بوتين، تتجسّد قصة عالم يعيد تشكيل نفسه، عالم أدرك أن ازدهاره يبدأ حين يتحرر من القيود، وينفتح على الممكن.
Paul McCartney, the cornerstone of the Beatles, said: "What if my dad in Liverpool, when he stopped me from singing, knew that Putin would attend my concert, and that I would sing in Red Square in Moscow?"
It is said that at that moment, Russian President Vladimir Putin slipped among the audience, prompting McCartney to laugh and say: "Please welcome the guy in the jacket who just joined us!"
This amusing moment was more than just a passing comment. It carried a clear symbol of the changing face of the world, shifting the center of gravity from a closed socialist camp to an open capitalist space. Russia, which was once the icon of communism and the center of the Eastern bloc, has today become closer to the capitalist model than many countries that once criticized it. The sight of McCartney singing in Red Square, while Putin stands among the audience, is not just an artistic event; it is an expression of the long journey the world has taken since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
In recent decades, there has been a tremendous shift in the balance of economic and intellectual power. The communist system, which relied for years on strict centralization and repression of all forms of individual initiative, found itself unable to keep pace with the technological and economic development that exploded in the capitalist West. The economy, constrained by five-year plans and central decisions, could not produce an environment for innovation or competition, leading to declining productivity and eroding the capacity for development.
On the other hand, the capitalist model continued to achieve significant leaps thanks to the freedom it allows for economic movement, encouragement of individual initiative, and attraction of investments. Over time, capitalism has been presented as the gateway to prosperity and development, even in countries that previously declared their hostility towards it.
China stands out as a striking example of this transformation. It still carries the banner of the Communist Party, but in reality, it applies an advanced form of "state capitalism"; a massive market economy that operates under government oversight but functions with clear competitive mechanisms. Beijing has realized that partial market liberalization is essential for growth, so it opened the door to investment, export-oriented industry, and technology. The result has been one of the fastest economic growth experiences in history.
As for Russia, it has also transitioned from a closed centralized economy to one that relies on privatization and trade openness. It is true that the path has not been easy and has not been free from political challenges, but it has established a new reality that makes Moscow closer to a capitalist economy than to its Soviet legacy.
What is happening today is not just an economic change, but an intellectual and cultural transformation in how countries view development. Communism, despite its social slogans, constrained growth and narrowed the horizons of innovation, while capitalism—with its diverse models—has opened wide doors for progress.
Thus, from Liverpool to Putin's jacket, the story of a world reshaping itself is embodied, a world that has realized its prosperity begins when it frees itself from constraints and opens up to possibilities.