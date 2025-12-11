أكدت الهيئة العامة للنقل ضرورة تفعيل العنوان الوطني لضمان وصول الشحنات بسهولة قبل بدء الإلزام مطلع 2026.

وكانت الهيئة أعلنت سابقاً بدء تطبيق قرار يُلزم كافة شركات نقل الطرود بعدم استلام أو نقل أي شحنة بريدية لا تتضمن العنوان الوطني اعتبارًا من مطلع يناير 2026، وذلك في إطار جهودها لرفع كفاءة هذا القطاع، وتحسين الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.

وأوضحت «هيئة النقل» أن هذا القرار ضمن خطوة إستراتيجية تهدف إلى تحسين تجربة العملاء، وتسريع عمليات التوصيل، إلى جانب الحد من الاتصالات غير الضرورية بين المندوبين والمستفيدين، بما يسهم في تحقيق أعلى معايير الدقة والانسيابية في العمليات التشغيلية التي تمتهنها شركات نقل الطرود.

وأضافت الهيئة أنه يمكن للجميع معرفة العنوان الوطني من خلال أربع منصات رقمية وهي: (أبشر، وتوكلنا، وصحتي، وسبل).