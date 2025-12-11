The General Transport Authority emphasized the necessity of activating the national address to ensure the easy delivery of shipments before the mandatory implementation begins in early 2026.

The Authority had previously announced the start of a decision that obligates all parcel transport companies not to accept or transport any postal shipment that does not include the national address, starting from early January 2026. This is part of its efforts to enhance the efficiency of this sector and improve the services provided to beneficiaries.

The "Transport Authority" clarified that this decision is part of a strategic step aimed at improving customer experience, accelerating delivery processes, and reducing unnecessary communications between representatives and beneficiaries, which contributes to achieving the highest standards of accuracy and smoothness in the operational processes carried out by parcel transport companies.

The Authority added that everyone can know their national address through four digital platforms: (Absher, Tawakkalna, Sehha, and Sabil).