أكدت الهيئة العامة للنقل ضرورة تفعيل العنوان الوطني لضمان وصول الشحنات بسهولة قبل بدء الإلزام مطلع 2026.
وكانت الهيئة أعلنت سابقاً بدء تطبيق قرار يُلزم كافة شركات نقل الطرود بعدم استلام أو نقل أي شحنة بريدية لا تتضمن العنوان الوطني اعتبارًا من مطلع يناير 2026، وذلك في إطار جهودها لرفع كفاءة هذا القطاع، وتحسين الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.
وأوضحت «هيئة النقل» أن هذا القرار ضمن خطوة إستراتيجية تهدف إلى تحسين تجربة العملاء، وتسريع عمليات التوصيل، إلى جانب الحد من الاتصالات غير الضرورية بين المندوبين والمستفيدين، بما يسهم في تحقيق أعلى معايير الدقة والانسيابية في العمليات التشغيلية التي تمتهنها شركات نقل الطرود.
وأضافت الهيئة أنه يمكن للجميع معرفة العنوان الوطني من خلال أربع منصات رقمية وهي: (أبشر، وتوكلنا، وصحتي، وسبل).
The General Transport Authority emphasized the necessity of activating the national address to ensure the easy delivery of shipments before the mandatory implementation begins in early 2026.
The Authority had previously announced the start of a decision that obligates all parcel transport companies not to accept or transport any postal shipment that does not include the national address, starting from early January 2026. This is part of its efforts to enhance the efficiency of this sector and improve the services provided to beneficiaries.
The "Transport Authority" clarified that this decision is part of a strategic step aimed at improving customer experience, accelerating delivery processes, and reducing unnecessary communications between representatives and beneficiaries, which contributes to achieving the highest standards of accuracy and smoothness in the operational processes carried out by parcel transport companies.
The Authority added that everyone can know their national address through four digital platforms: (Absher, Tawakkalna, Sehha, and Sabil).