The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, received today (Thursday) the Director General of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services branch in the region, Engineer Mubarak Al-Mutawwa.

During the reception, the stages of implementing the coastal highway project "Al-Shuqaiq-Jazan-Al-Tawal" were reviewed, along with plans to open traffic flow, ensuring the enhancement of transport efficiency and improving the smoothness of movement on this vital road that serves the governorates of the region.

The Emir of the region emphasized the importance of the project and its role in supporting comprehensive development, improving quality of life, and raising traffic safety levels, directing that efforts be doubled to complete the works according to the specified timelines.

For his part, Al-Mutawwa expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the region for his continuous support for transport projects and his keenness to follow up on their implementation to ensure the achievement of their developmental objectives.