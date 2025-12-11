استقبل أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الخميس)، مدير عام فرع وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية بالمنطقة المهندس مبارك المطوع.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض مراحل تنفيذ مشروع الطريق الساحلي السريع «الشقيق-جازان-الطوال»، وخطط فتح الحركة المرورية، بما يضمن تعزيز كفاءة النقل وتحسين انسيابية الحركة على الطريق الحيوي الذي يخدم محافظات المنطقة.

وأكد أمير المنطقة أهمية المشروع ودوره في دعم التنمية الشاملة، وتحسين جودة الحياة، ورفع مستوى السلامة المرورية، موجّهاً بمضاعفة الجهود لاستكمال الأعمال وفق الجداول الزمنية المحددة.

من جانبه، أعرب المطوع عن شكره لأمير المنطقة على دعمه المتواصل لمشروعات النقل، وحرصه على متابعة تنفيذها لضمان تحقيق مستهدفاتها التنموية.