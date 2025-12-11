استقبل أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الخميس)، مدير عام فرع وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية بالمنطقة المهندس مبارك المطوع.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض مراحل تنفيذ مشروع الطريق الساحلي السريع «الشقيق-جازان-الطوال»، وخطط فتح الحركة المرورية، بما يضمن تعزيز كفاءة النقل وتحسين انسيابية الحركة على الطريق الحيوي الذي يخدم محافظات المنطقة.
وأكد أمير المنطقة أهمية المشروع ودوره في دعم التنمية الشاملة، وتحسين جودة الحياة، ورفع مستوى السلامة المرورية، موجّهاً بمضاعفة الجهود لاستكمال الأعمال وفق الجداول الزمنية المحددة.
من جانبه، أعرب المطوع عن شكره لأمير المنطقة على دعمه المتواصل لمشروعات النقل، وحرصه على متابعة تنفيذها لضمان تحقيق مستهدفاتها التنموية.
The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, received today (Thursday) the Director General of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services branch in the region, Engineer Mubarak Al-Mutawwa.
During the reception, the stages of implementing the coastal highway project "Al-Shuqaiq-Jazan-Al-Tawal" were reviewed, along with plans to open traffic flow, ensuring the enhancement of transport efficiency and improving the smoothness of movement on this vital road that serves the governorates of the region.
The Emir of the region emphasized the importance of the project and its role in supporting comprehensive development, improving quality of life, and raising traffic safety levels, directing that efforts be doubled to complete the works according to the specified timelines.
For his part, Al-Mutawwa expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the region for his continuous support for transport projects and his keenness to follow up on their implementation to ensure the achievement of their developmental objectives.