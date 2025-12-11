عاد «أبو راكان» من المسجد الحرام بعد أداء العمرة للراحة في أحد الفنادق بحي العزيزية تاركاً متعلقاته الخاصة من «الإثباتات» والنقود في سيارته الخاصة، على أمل أن يغادر مكة بعد صلاة العصر، وحين حمل حقائبه تأهباً للسفر فوجئ بعدم وجود سيارته في موقعها! فبدأ رحلة البحث عنها في الشوارع، وبعد عناء طويل استقر به الحال في الدخول إلى أحد المحلات التجارية المزودة بكاميرات المراقبة ليكتشف حضور أشخاص بسيارة نقل (سطحة) حملت سيارته إلى جهة غير معلومة!

صادف ذلك يوم إجازة (جمعة) وكان عليه الانتظار ليقطع مسافة من مكة المكرمة إلى حجز السيارات في الجموم على طريق جدة بحثاً عن سيارته المفقودة.

معاناة «أبو راكان» يتعرض لها مئات العديد من مستخدمي نظام الإيجار المنتهي بالتمليك، فحجة البنوك في تبرير سلوكها أن المستفيد وقع على هذه الإجراءات عند الشراء.

جعلوني «مسلوب الهوية»!

عبدالرحمن الغامدي يستغرب الطريقة التي يتم من خلالها سحب السيارات في حال تعثّر السداد، ويصفها بأنها أشبه بطريقة «الأفلام».. أحدهم يراقب الموقع ومنزل صاحب السيارة لحين وصول سيارة (السطحة) ثم تحميلها والهرب من الموقع

ويتساءل: طالما إجراءات السحب سليمة لماذا كل هذه الطرق الملتوية.. لماذا لا يتم التواصل مع صاحب السيارة حتى يأخذ متعلقاته من سيارته بدلاً من تركه «مسلوب الهوية»

في المقابل، يرى مصدر في أحد البنوك وشركات التقسيط، أنهم يعتمدون على سند تنفيذ يوقع عند الشراء ويطبق على الجميع في حالة تأخير السداد.

ضوابط «المركزي» في «السحب»

المحامي والمستشار القانوني مشاري عبدالرحمن الثبيتي قال لـ«عكاظ»: إنه حرصاً على ديمومة العلاقة التمويلية بين من المؤجر والمستأجر، شرعت الجهة المعنية المتمثلة في «البنك المركزي السعودي» ضوابط وأحكاماً بهدف وضع العلاقة التعاقدية التمويلية ضمن إطار تنظيمي محدد بما يكفل التزام كل من الأفراد والمؤسسات بالمعايير والإجراءات اللازمة إلى جانب تعزيز الاستقرار المالي والأداء وتحقيق أعلى مستويات التنظيم لضمان استمرارية الخدمات المطلوبة ولذلك أصدر البنك المركزي تعميماً في 1442/06/12هـ يُعنى بضوابط وإجراءات طلب وإصدار مستخرجات السند التنفيذي لعقد الإيجار التمويلي المسجل، الذي نظّم فيه إجراءات طلب وإصدار مستخرج شهادة سحب الأصل المؤجر (المركبة)، ونظمت المادة السادسة منه حالات إصدار مستخرج شهادة سحب الأصل المؤجر، وذلك في حال تخلف المستأجر عن سداد الدفعات الشهرية لمدة ثلاثة أشهر متتالية أو خمسة أشهر متفرقة على أن يؤخذ في عين الاعتبار؛ كون تلك الضوابط قيدت المؤجر باتخاذ خطوات مسبقة لا يجوز للمؤجر تجاوزها أو انتهاكها، تتمثل في إشعار المستأجر من خلال اجراء اتصال موثق بحسب الهاتف أو البريد الإلكتروني المنصوص عليه في العقد بوجوب سداد الدفعات المتأخرة، على أن يتم فيه بيان كل من (اسم المؤجر والجهة المعنية بتحصيل المتأخرات وأن يكون تقديم الطلب لإصدار شهادة سحب الأصل المؤجر بعد 15 يوماً من إشعار المستأجر بوجوب سداد تلك الدفعات المتعثرة، وفي حالة انتهاء عقد الإيجار التمويلي وعدم امتلاك المستأجر للأصل المؤجر أو إعادته للمؤجر وذلك بشرط التحقق من انتهاء مدة العقد، إضافة إلى تعذّر نقل ملكية المركبة للمستأجر على ضوء ما تقدم يقع على عاتق المؤجر تزويد المستأجر بنموذج معتمد لمحضر جرد المركبة، وذلك من خلال الاتصال الموثق بعقد الإيجار التمويلي بتمكين المستأجر من استلام الموجودات والممتلكات العائدة له كافة مع إعداد بيان يثبت فيه استلام المستأجر لها.

متى يتم الإتلاف؟

المحامي الثبيتي يضيف: أنه حال كانت للمتعلقات قيمة مادية فيتم التصرف بها بحسب الأحوال إذا كانت ممّا لا يخشى عليه التلف، فتحفظ مدة 30 يوماً وبعد ذلك يتم تقييمها من مقيم معتمد ويتم بيعها وإيداع قيمتها لدى الجهة المختصة، وأما إذا كانت الموجودات ما يخشى عليه التلف فيتم تقييمها مباشرة ويتم بيعها، وعلى خلاف ما سبق إذا كانت تلك الموجودات ممّا ليس لها قيمة مادية فيتم حفظها مدة 30 يوماً ومن ذلك يتم إتلافها بموجب محضر، كما جرى التنويه بعدم جواز المؤجر التصرف في الأصل المؤجر، ومن ذلك على سبيل المثال لا الحصر: (بيع المركبة أو إقفال العقد) وذلك قبل انقضاء 15 يوماً من تاريخ استرداد المركبة، على أن يتم إشعار المستأجر بالمبالغ المشغولة في ذمته وكافة المستندات اللازمة لتسليمه الأصل المؤجر، وخلاصة ما سبق أن الضوابط شرعت لحماية المتعاملين فيه خصوصاً (المستأجر)؛ كونه الطرف الأضعف في العلاقة التمويلية وفي المقابل تفرض عقود الإيجار التمويلية التزامات على (المؤجر) يهدف منها الحفاظ على حقوق المستأجر

كم هي قيمة السيارة؟

الاقتصادي عمر العمران وخلال حديثه لـ«عكاظ» قال: إن الإيجار المنتهي بالتمليك من أحد أركانه لا بد أن تكون السيارة مؤمناً عليها تأميناً شاملاً خلال سريان العقد، فالسيارة خلال العقد تكون مرهونة للبنك؛ لذلك عندما يحصل شخص على سيارة من البنك المنتهي تكون هناك قيمة تقديرية لكل سنة بمعنى أن العقد الممتد لخمس سنوات يكون السعر للعام الأول أعلى من السنة التي تليها ثم التي تليها فالأرقام يضعها البنك لا القيمة السوقية فقد تكون السيارة جيدة وسعرها يتم تخفيضه لأقل من قيمتها السوقية والمشكلة من الأساس أن البنك وضع قيمة منخفضة بغرض تقليل قيمة التأمين الشامل!