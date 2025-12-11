زار الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيرس، والوفد المرافق له اليوم (الخميس)، مقر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية بمدينة الرياض، والتقى خلالها المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على المركز الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة وعددًا من قيادات المركز، بحضور مندوب المملكة الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة في نيويورك السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد الواصل.

وبحث الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة مع الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك المتصلة بالشؤون الإنسانية والإغاثية، وسبل تكثيف التعاون المشترك بين مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة ومنظمات الأمم المتحدة المختلفة.

وقُدم خلال اللقاء عرض مرئي عن مشاريع المركز وبرامجه التي بلغت حتى الآن (3.881) مشروعًا في (109) دول بقيمة تربو على (8) مليارات دولار أمريكي، منها المشاريع النوعية مثل برنامج الأطراف الصناعية، و برنامج «مسام» لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام، ومشروع إعادة إدماج الأطفال اليمنيين المرتبطين سابقًا بالنزاع المسلح (كفاك)، فضلًا عن البرامج الطبية التطوعية وبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة، وتأسيس المنصات الإلكترونية الإغاثية والتطوعية والتوثيق والتسجيل الدولي، وغيرها من المبادرات الإنسانية المهمة الكثيرة.

بعدها اطلع الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة على المعرض الدائم المقام في بهو المركز الذي تضمن خارطة تفاعلية تتيح معرفة الدول المستفيدة من مشاريع المركز، ووسائل عرض سمعية ومقروءة لقصص إنسانية مؤثرة، وشاشة لعرض البرامج التطوعية للمركز، وركنًا يتيح كتابة رسائل إنسانية من جانب زوار المركز، بالإضافة إلى نظارات الواقع الافتراضي التي يتعايش فيها الزائر افتراضيًا مع الحياة اليومية للاجئين والنازحين، كما التقى بعدد من الكوادر الطبية السعوديين المتطوعين في البرامج الطبية المنفذة خارج المملكة، واستمع منهم لتجاربهم الشخصية في تنفيذ المشاريع التطوعية للمركز.

عقب ذلك زار الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة مكاتب شركاء المركز من المنظمات والهيئات الدولية، مستمعًا لشرح من ممثلي المنظمات عن طبيعة عملهم المشترك مع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة.