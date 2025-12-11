The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and his accompanying delegation visited today (Thursday) the headquarters of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action in Riyadh, where he met with the advisor at the Royal Court and the General Supervisor of the Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, along with several leaders of the Center, in the presence of the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Wasil.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah discussed with the Secretary-General of the United Nations issues of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, and ways to intensify joint cooperation between the King Salman Center for Relief and various United Nations organizations.

During the meeting, a visual presentation was made about the Center's projects and programs, which have so far reached (3,881) projects in (109) countries, with a value exceeding (8) billion US dollars, including qualitative projects such as the prosthetics program, the "Masam" program for clearing Yemeni lands from mines, and the project for the reintegration of Yemeni children previously associated with armed conflict (Kafak), in addition to voluntary medical programs, the Saudi program for conjoined twins, the establishment of electronic relief and volunteer platforms, documentation, and international registration, among many other important humanitarian initiatives.

After that, the Secretary-General of the United Nations reviewed the permanent exhibition held in the lobby of the Center, which included an interactive map that allows knowledge of the beneficiary countries from the Center's projects, audio-visual displays of impactful humanitarian stories, a screen showcasing the Center's volunteer programs, and a corner for writing humanitarian messages by visitors to the Center, in addition to virtual reality glasses that allow visitors to virtually experience the daily life of refugees and displaced persons. He also met with several Saudi medical volunteers involved in the medical programs implemented outside the Kingdom and listened to their personal experiences in carrying out the Center's volunteer projects.

Following that, the Secretary-General of the United Nations visited the offices of the Center's partners from international organizations and agencies, listening to explanations from representatives of the organizations about the nature of their joint work with the King Salman Center for Relief.