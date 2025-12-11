زار الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيرس، والوفد المرافق له اليوم (الخميس)، مقر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية بمدينة الرياض، والتقى خلالها المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على المركز الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة وعددًا من قيادات المركز، بحضور مندوب المملكة الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة في نيويورك السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد الواصل.
وبحث الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة مع الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك المتصلة بالشؤون الإنسانية والإغاثية، وسبل تكثيف التعاون المشترك بين مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة ومنظمات الأمم المتحدة المختلفة.
وقُدم خلال اللقاء عرض مرئي عن مشاريع المركز وبرامجه التي بلغت حتى الآن (3.881) مشروعًا في (109) دول بقيمة تربو على (8) مليارات دولار أمريكي، منها المشاريع النوعية مثل برنامج الأطراف الصناعية، و برنامج «مسام» لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام، ومشروع إعادة إدماج الأطفال اليمنيين المرتبطين سابقًا بالنزاع المسلح (كفاك)، فضلًا عن البرامج الطبية التطوعية وبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة، وتأسيس المنصات الإلكترونية الإغاثية والتطوعية والتوثيق والتسجيل الدولي، وغيرها من المبادرات الإنسانية المهمة الكثيرة.
بعدها اطلع الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة على المعرض الدائم المقام في بهو المركز الذي تضمن خارطة تفاعلية تتيح معرفة الدول المستفيدة من مشاريع المركز، ووسائل عرض سمعية ومقروءة لقصص إنسانية مؤثرة، وشاشة لعرض البرامج التطوعية للمركز، وركنًا يتيح كتابة رسائل إنسانية من جانب زوار المركز، بالإضافة إلى نظارات الواقع الافتراضي التي يتعايش فيها الزائر افتراضيًا مع الحياة اليومية للاجئين والنازحين، كما التقى بعدد من الكوادر الطبية السعوديين المتطوعين في البرامج الطبية المنفذة خارج المملكة، واستمع منهم لتجاربهم الشخصية في تنفيذ المشاريع التطوعية للمركز.
عقب ذلك زار الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة مكاتب شركاء المركز من المنظمات والهيئات الدولية، مستمعًا لشرح من ممثلي المنظمات عن طبيعة عملهم المشترك مع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة.
The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and his accompanying delegation visited today (Thursday) the headquarters of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action in Riyadh, where he met with the advisor at the Royal Court and the General Supervisor of the Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, along with several leaders of the Center, in the presence of the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Wasil.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah discussed with the Secretary-General of the United Nations issues of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, and ways to intensify joint cooperation between the King Salman Center for Relief and various United Nations organizations.
During the meeting, a visual presentation was made about the Center's projects and programs, which have so far reached (3,881) projects in (109) countries, with a value exceeding (8) billion US dollars, including qualitative projects such as the prosthetics program, the "Masam" program for clearing Yemeni lands from mines, and the project for the reintegration of Yemeni children previously associated with armed conflict (Kafak), in addition to voluntary medical programs, the Saudi program for conjoined twins, the establishment of electronic relief and volunteer platforms, documentation, and international registration, among many other important humanitarian initiatives.
After that, the Secretary-General of the United Nations reviewed the permanent exhibition held in the lobby of the Center, which included an interactive map that allows knowledge of the beneficiary countries from the Center's projects, audio-visual displays of impactful humanitarian stories, a screen showcasing the Center's volunteer programs, and a corner for writing humanitarian messages by visitors to the Center, in addition to virtual reality glasses that allow visitors to virtually experience the daily life of refugees and displaced persons. He also met with several Saudi medical volunteers involved in the medical programs implemented outside the Kingdom and listened to their personal experiences in carrying out the Center's volunteer projects.
Following that, the Secretary-General of the United Nations visited the offices of the Center's partners from international organizations and agencies, listening to explanations from representatives of the organizations about the nature of their joint work with the King Salman Center for Relief.