The inflammation of the vocal cords has led to the exclusion of the artist Yousra El Lozy from participating in the performance of the play "Al-Mouristan," which is scheduled to take place this evening at the Al-Falaki Theater in downtown.

The official page of the play published a statement via Instagram, explaining that the world of theater is similar to sports in terms of the possibility of an actor experiencing sudden injuries that require their replacement to ensure the performance continues without interruption.

The statement read: "Based on the doctor's instructions for complete vocal rest, we regret to inform you that the artist Yousra El Lozy will not be able to participate in tonight's performance, Thursday, December 11." The statement indicated that the role will be performed by the artist Enas El Fallal, one of the members of the alternate cast and a key element in the performance, affirming confidence in her ability to deliver the same depth and artistic impact.

The statement called for prayers for Yousra El Lozy's speedy recovery, emphasizing that the health of the artists always comes first for the team.

The statement concluded by announcing that tickets for the performances on December 11, 12, 13, and 15 are sold out, while confirming that there are a limited number of tickets remaining for the alternate cast's performance on December 14.