تسبب التهاب الأحبال الصوتية في استبعاد الفنانة يسرا اللوزي من المشاركة في عرض مسرحية «المورستان» المقرر تقديمه مساء اليوم على مسرح الفلكي بوسط البلد.

ونشرت الصفحة الرسمية للمسرحية، بياناً عبر «إنستغرام»، أوضحت فيه أن عالم المسرح يشبه الرياضة من حيث إمكانية تعرض الممثل لإصابات مفاجئة تتطلب استبداله حتى يستمر العرض دون تعطيل.

وجاء في البيان: «بناءً على تعليمات الطبيب بالراحة الصوتية الكاملة، نأسف لإبلاغكم أن الفنانة يسرا اللوزي لن تتمكن من المشاركة في عرض الليلة، الخميس 11 ديسمبر». وأشار البيان إلى تقديم الدور بواسطة الفنانة إيناس الفلّال، إحدى أعضاء فريق التمثيل البديل والعناصر الأساسية في العرض، مؤكداً ثقته في قدرتها على تقديم نفس العمق والتأثير الفني.

وطالب البيان بالدعاء ليسرا اللوزي بالشفاء العاجل، والتأكيد على أن صحة الفنانين تأتي دائماً في مقدمة أولويات فريق العمل.

واختُتم البيان بالإعلان عن نفاد تذاكر عروض المسرحية أيام 11 و12 و13 و15 ديسمبر، مع التأكيد على وجود عدد محدود من التذاكر المتبقية لعرض فريق التمثيل البديل يوم 14 ديسمبر.